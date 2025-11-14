ETV Bharat / bharat

Investigation Into "Terror Doctors" Module: UP ATS Probes Lucknow, Srinagar, And Faridabad Links

Bomb disposal squads examine the site of the car blast near Red Fort, in New Delhi on Friday. ( Representational Image/ANI )

Lucknow: After the arrest of the alleged "Terror Doctors" - Dr Shaheen Shahid (also known as Dr Shaheen Saeed) and her brother, Dr Parvez Sayeed Ansari (also known as Dr Parvez Ansari) in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started searching the Lucknow houses of both individuals.

Different teams that reached their residences got important clues. The ATS also checked Integral University of Lucknow to gather information about Dr Parvez from the staff there.

Meanwhile, two separate ATS teams will travel to Srinagar to question Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Parvez Sayeed Ansari and Dr Adil. Dr Adil is also suspected of being part of the "terror doctors" module and was previously arrested in Saharanpur before the Delhi blasts. The teams will gather information from them regarding members associated with the Faridabad module.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS teams plan to stay in Srinagar for three days. They will analyze the structure of the organization by cross-referencing information gathered during raids in Lucknow and Kanpur with the interrogation of Dr Arif Mir, who was apprehended by the ATS Saharanpur team in Kanpur.

The ATS teams will camp in Srinagar and Faridabad for the duration to corroborate details. Specifically, they aim to confirm information indicating that Dr Shaheen and Dr Adil were in contact with certain individuals in Lucknow. Concurrently, the Srinagar Police have requested details from the UP Police regarding Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and their associates currently lodged in various jails across the state.

Updates On Detentions And Investigations

According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Dr Arif Mir, who was recently apprehended in Kanpur, is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation. He was reportedly in contact with individuals of interest. Agencies are working to gather more information. Separately, Dr Farooq Ahmed was detained in Hapur and will be interrogated.