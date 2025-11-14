Investigation Into "Terror Doctors" Module: UP ATS Probes Lucknow, Srinagar, And Faridabad Links
Lucknow: After the arrest of the alleged "Terror Doctors" - Dr Shaheen Shahid (also known as Dr Shaheen Saeed) and her brother, Dr Parvez Sayeed Ansari (also known as Dr Parvez Ansari) in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started searching the Lucknow houses of both individuals.
Meanwhile, two separate ATS teams will travel to Srinagar to question Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Parvez Sayeed Ansari and Dr Adil. Dr Adil is also suspected of being part of the "terror doctors" module and was previously arrested in Saharanpur before the Delhi blasts. The teams will gather information from them regarding members associated with the Faridabad module.
The Uttar Pradesh ATS teams plan to stay in Srinagar for three days. They will analyze the structure of the organization by cross-referencing information gathered during raids in Lucknow and Kanpur with the interrogation of Dr Arif Mir, who was apprehended by the ATS Saharanpur team in Kanpur.
The ATS teams will camp in Srinagar and Faridabad for the duration to corroborate details. Specifically, they aim to confirm information indicating that Dr Shaheen and Dr Adil were in contact with certain individuals in Lucknow. Concurrently, the Srinagar Police have requested details from the UP Police regarding Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and their associates currently lodged in various jails across the state.
Updates On Detentions And Investigations
According to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Dr Arif Mir, who was recently apprehended in Kanpur, is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation. He was reportedly in contact with individuals of interest. Agencies are working to gather more information. Separately, Dr Farooq Ahmed was detained in Hapur and will be interrogated.
Joint operations by the Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Delhi and UP ATS, have led to the detention of several individuals for questioning. They include, among others, the names of a brother and sister from Lucknow who have been mentioned in connection with an investigation related to the incident near the Delhi Red Fort metro station. The ATS is checking academic certificates and records, including those from East College Lalbagh, Girls Inter College, belonging to Dr Shaheen Saeed. The investigation is covering locations and institutions in the region where Dr Shaheen Saeed has worked or resided.
Investigations have unearthed an assault rifle and cartridges from a vehicle registered in Dr Shaheen Saeed's name. Investigations indicated that Dr Shaheen and Dr Muzammil lived together for three years, and Dr Shaheen was given command of Jamaat-ul-Momineen, the women's wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed in India.
According to ATS officials, Dr Shaheen Siddiqui arrived in Lucknow two months (60 days) prior to an incident in Delhi. Authorities are seeking information regarding her activities and contacts during that time and have shared details of her presence in Lucknow with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The ATS is also questioning the neighbours of Dr Shaheen and Dr Parvez Sayeed Ansari. Interrogations include Ishtiaq, a resident of Madiyan who sold land to Dr Parvez, and Faizan, a youth who served as a witness during the land registry process and was called to the ATS headquarters for questioning.
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is seeking additional witnesses and probing potential connections within Uttar Pradesh to the banned Jammu and Kashmir outfit, Jamaat-e-Islami. Authorities are working to identify individuals associated with the organization who travel to and reside in UP.
In parallel investigations, it was revealed, Dr Parvez Sayeed Ansari joined the Department of Medicine at Integral Medical College in 2021, initially serving as a Senior Resident before becoming an Assistant Professor in the same department. One week prior to the incident in Delhi, Dr Parvez resigned without providing a valid reason, though information from the university suggests he planned to join another medical college.
