ETV Bharat / bharat

Investigation Has Its Twists, Time-Bound Directions Must Remain The Exception: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that directing time-bound investigations should be the exception rather than the rule, and courts must respect the practical realities of investigation, intervening only when delay itself threatens fairness, liberty, or the integrity of the criminal justice system.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh, in a judgment delivered on Friday, said courts have consistently recognised that directing a time-bound investigation must remain the exception rather than the norm.

The bench noted that an investigation is a product of many factors and happenings apart from the crime itself, which lend to it a sense of uncertainty, and the law therefore accords investigating agencies a reasonable degree of latitude. At the same time, the Constitution does not permit investigations to remain open-ended, it added.

“Where there is evident stagnation, unexplained inaction, or a pattern of delay that cannot be justified by the nature or complexity of the case, judicial directions fixing timelines have been considered warranted," said the bench.

Speedy trial, which necessarily includes timely and diligent investigation, has been recognised as an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution and is essential to the fairness and credibility of the criminal justice system, it said.

Citing Vineet Narain v. Union of India (1998), the bench said the court had emphasised the need for prompt and effective investigation, particularly where delay risks allowing serious matters to drift without resolution.

More recently, in Robert Lalchungnunga Chongthu v. State of Bihar (2025), the apex court reaffirmed that investigations cannot be allowed to continue endlessly, and that prolonged and unexplained delay between the registration of an FIR and the filing of a chargesheet may itself infringe Article 21, especially where such delay keeps an individual under a continuing cloud of suspicion without meaningful progress.

"Courts have also been mindful of the impact of prolonged investigation on personal liberty, particularly where coercive measures or extended custody are involved. In such cases, fixing timelines is viewed not as an intrusion into the investigative domain, but as a safeguard against inertia and arbitrariness," said the bench.

The bench said at the same time, the Supreme Court has cautioned against routine or mechanical directions for time-bound investigation, reiterating in Union of India v. Prakash P. Hinduja (2003), that the manner and pace of investigation ordinarily lie within the investigator’s domain. “What emerges, therefore, is a balanced approach: courts respect the practical realities of investigation, yet intervene where delay itself threatens fairness, liberty, or the integrity of the criminal justice process”, said the bench.