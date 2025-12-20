Investigation Has Its Twists, Time-Bound Directions Must Remain The Exception: SC
The bench said the investigative process is at times straight, at other times one of lots of twists, turns and recalibrations.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that directing time-bound investigations should be the exception rather than the rule, and courts must respect the practical realities of investigation, intervening only when delay itself threatens fairness, liberty, or the integrity of the criminal justice system.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh, in a judgment delivered on Friday, said courts have consistently recognised that directing a time-bound investigation must remain the exception rather than the norm.
The bench noted that an investigation is a product of many factors and happenings apart from the crime itself, which lend to it a sense of uncertainty, and the law therefore accords investigating agencies a reasonable degree of latitude. At the same time, the Constitution does not permit investigations to remain open-ended, it added.
“Where there is evident stagnation, unexplained inaction, or a pattern of delay that cannot be justified by the nature or complexity of the case, judicial directions fixing timelines have been considered warranted," said the bench.
Speedy trial, which necessarily includes timely and diligent investigation, has been recognised as an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution and is essential to the fairness and credibility of the criminal justice system, it said.
Citing Vineet Narain v. Union of India (1998), the bench said the court had emphasised the need for prompt and effective investigation, particularly where delay risks allowing serious matters to drift without resolution.
More recently, in Robert Lalchungnunga Chongthu v. State of Bihar (2025), the apex court reaffirmed that investigations cannot be allowed to continue endlessly, and that prolonged and unexplained delay between the registration of an FIR and the filing of a chargesheet may itself infringe Article 21, especially where such delay keeps an individual under a continuing cloud of suspicion without meaningful progress.
"Courts have also been mindful of the impact of prolonged investigation on personal liberty, particularly where coercive measures or extended custody are involved. In such cases, fixing timelines is viewed not as an intrusion into the investigative domain, but as a safeguard against inertia and arbitrariness," said the bench.
The bench said at the same time, the Supreme Court has cautioned against routine or mechanical directions for time-bound investigation, reiterating in Union of India v. Prakash P. Hinduja (2003), that the manner and pace of investigation ordinarily lie within the investigator’s domain. “What emerges, therefore, is a balanced approach: courts respect the practical realities of investigation, yet intervene where delay itself threatens fairness, liberty, or the integrity of the criminal justice process”, said the bench.
The bench said that timelines are not drawn by the court to be followed by the investigators/the executive right from the beginning, for that would clearly amount to stepping on the toes of the latter. “Timelines are therefore imposed at a point where not doing so would have adverse consequences i.e., there is material on record demonstrating undue delays, stagnation, or the like. In sum, timelines are imposed reactively and not prophylactically”, said the bench.
The apex court noted that the investigation of an offence is a long, winding road, and it is full of ups and downs and is not, possibly, even for a moment, predictable in the true sense. “There can be delays in the investigation, witnesses who at one point in time appeared confident may begin to hesitate or completely resile from their statements, documentary evidence on which much hope was pinned may turn out to be unusable, or so many other such possibilities may occur”, said the bench.
The bench said legal proceedings frequently intersect with the investigation and affect its pace and direction, and applications for anticipatory bail, regular bail, or the like can result in temporary pauses or changes in strategy.
“Courts may call for further investigation, ask for clarification on specific aspects or even direct a change of the investigating officer. Each such intervention requires the investigating agency to revisit its work and sometimes take a fresh path altogether”, it added.
The bench said that the investigative process is at times straight, at other times one of lots of twists, turns and recalibrations and in yet others, frustratingly round-about like, before it can come to a somewhat definitive conclusion to present the case for trial before the concerned.
The bench made these observations while dealing with the appeals filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against three similarly-worded judgments of the Allahabad High Court on petitions challenging an FIR related to alleged forgery and misuse of arms licenses.
The high court had directed completion of the investigation within 90 days and ordered that the accused should not be arrested till the trial court takes cognisance of the offences against them.
The apex court said the timelines imposed by the high court need to be interfered with and set aside. “The State’s appeals are allowed. Interim protection in favour of the respondents herein shall continue to operate for the next two weeks, after which, all actions as permissible in law will follow”, said the apex court.
