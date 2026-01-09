ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Introduce Romeo-Juliet Clause In POCSO To Exempt Genuine Teen Relationships’, SC To Centre

The apex court also ruled that the high courts cannot order mandatory medical age determination of victims at the stage of bail in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the rampant misuse of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and asked the central government to curb the menace by introducing a “Romeo-Juliet” clause to exempt “genuine adolescent relationships” from its stringent provisions.

The apex court observed that the POCSO Act is one of the most solemn articulations of justice aimed at protecting the children of today and the leaders of tomorrow.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said, “Considering that repeated judicial notice has been taken of the misuse of these laws, let a copy of this judgment be circulated to the Secretary, Law, Government of India, to consider initiation of steps as may be possible to curb this menace inter alia, the introduction of a Romeo-Juliet clause exempting genuine adolescent relationships from the stronghold of this law; enacting a mechanism enabling the prosecution of those persons who, by the use of these laws, seek to settle scores, etc.”

The bench said misuse of the POCSO Act highlights a grim societal chasm - on the one end, children are silenced by fear and their families are constrained by poverty or stigma, meaning thereby that justice remains distant and uncertain, and on the other hand, those equipped with privilege, literacy, social and monetary capital are able to manipulate the law to their advantage.

The apex court also ruled that the high courts cannot order mandatory medical age determination of victims at the stage of bail in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The bench made these observations while setting aside an Allahabad High Court order.

The bench observed that the high court’s direction of medical age determination of victims at the stage of bail exceeded the jurisdiction under Section 439 (grant of bail) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench ruled that the high courts cannot use their bail jurisdiction to conduct "mini-trials" or issue mandatory investigative protocols that contradict existing laws.