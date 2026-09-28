ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Is Changing Jobs: Why India Needs Skilled Workers, Strong Safeguards

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly becoming part of everyday work. It is changing how tasks are done and the skills people need to stay relevant. With this change gathering pace, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the need to prepare workers for the future through regular skilling and a better understanding of new technology.

Speaking at the CII National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour Awards 2026, with the theme 'Reengineering Industrial Relations and Workforce Participation in the Age of AI', Mandaviya said AI and automation will bring significant changes to workplaces and called for workers and employers to adapt together to the evolving nature of jobs.

He stressed that industrial relations must evolve as technology changes the workplace. He called for greater social dialogue between employers and workers so that the benefits of AI and automation can be balanced with worker's skills, safety, participation, welfare.

AI Reshaping Jobs

Mandaviya also stressed the need for workers to keep upgrading their skills as AI changes the way jobs are done. He said the growth of industry and the interests of workers should go hand in hand, and that supporting industry and protecting workers should not be seen as two different goals.

He further highlighted the four Labour Codes and the need to expand social security coverage to workers across the formal and unorganised sectors, as India prepares its workforce for a rapidly changing technological environment.

Experts tracking AI and cybersecurity say the key concern is not the technology itself, but the way it is introduced and used. With AI advancing rapidly, they stress the need for proper testing, safeguards and human oversight before such systems are deployed widely.

They also underline the importance of building India’s own AI capabilities. Heavy dependence on technologies developed in other countries could create challenges in sensitive areas such as cybersecurity and defence, making indigenous AI systems increasingly important.

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