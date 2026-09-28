AI Is Changing Jobs: Why India Needs Skilled Workers, Strong Safeguards
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the need to prepare workers through regular skilling and a better understanding of new technology, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly becoming part of everyday work. It is changing how tasks are done and the skills people need to stay relevant. With this change gathering pace, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the need to prepare workers for the future through regular skilling and a better understanding of new technology.
Speaking at the CII National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour Awards 2026, with the theme 'Reengineering Industrial Relations and Workforce Participation in the Age of AI', Mandaviya said AI and automation will bring significant changes to workplaces and called for workers and employers to adapt together to the evolving nature of jobs.
He stressed that industrial relations must evolve as technology changes the workplace. He called for greater social dialogue between employers and workers so that the benefits of AI and automation can be balanced with worker's skills, safety, participation, welfare.
AI Reshaping Jobs
Mandaviya also stressed the need for workers to keep upgrading their skills as AI changes the way jobs are done. He said the growth of industry and the interests of workers should go hand in hand, and that supporting industry and protecting workers should not be seen as two different goals.
He further highlighted the four Labour Codes and the need to expand social security coverage to workers across the formal and unorganised sectors, as India prepares its workforce for a rapidly changing technological environment.
Experts tracking AI and cybersecurity say the key concern is not the technology itself, but the way it is introduced and used. With AI advancing rapidly, they stress the need for proper testing, safeguards and human oversight before such systems are deployed widely.
They also underline the importance of building India’s own AI capabilities. Heavy dependence on technologies developed in other countries could create challenges in sensitive areas such as cybersecurity and defence, making indigenous AI systems increasingly important.
Why AI Must Be Deployed With Care
Talking to ETV Bharat, former National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant said AI should certainly be adopted and used for its benefits, but it cannot be treated as risk free. Technology will always move faster than regulation, so safeguards and guardrails must keep evolving alongside it.
Since the invention of fire, every technology has been capable of being misused, and AI is no different, he said. The stronger our safeguards, the better we can ensure that AI’s benefits reach people, while limiting its potential misuse, particularly in areas such as cybercrime and fraud.
ETV Bharat also spoke to Professor of Electrical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Brejesh Lall, who said the biggest challenge with AI is not AI itself, but the way we choose to deploy it. AI can be extremely useful, particularly for repetitive and monotonous tasks, and in countries facing an ageing population and a shortage of workers.
It is also increasingly capable of handling creative tasks. But we cannot deploy AI blindly, without fully understanding what it can do.
Need For Responsible AI Adoption
Lall stressed that AI needs to be tested, sandboxed and introduced into the ecosystem gradually and deliberately. The faster AI learns and operates, the more important it becomes for humans to retain control over its deployment, and have the ability to stop it when required.
Another major concern is that AI could widen the gap between countries that have access to advanced, indigenous AI capabilities, and those that remain dependent on technologies developed elsewhere. If one country’s AI systems are controlling critical areas like cybersecurity or defence, dependence on another country’s technology can create strategic vulnerabilities, added Professor Lall.
According to Professor Brejesh Lall, we cannot afford to fall behind in the AI race. But AI must be developed and deployed carefully, with proper safeguards and a clear understanding of its risks. If we can build our own AI capabilities and use the technology responsibly it can become one of the most transformative technologies, helping us in areas such as creativity, research and problem solving.
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