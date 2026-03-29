ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview: 'Tree Man Of India' Says Surrendered Naxalites Can Become 'Friends Of The Forest'

Korba: The issue of Jal, Jungle, Zameen (Water, Forests and land) has been at the core of several movements in India, including the Naxalite movement. As the March 31 deadline set by the Union Home Ministry for ending Naxalism approaches, an initiative is underway to enrol surrendered Naxalites as 'Vanbandhus, Vanmitras and Vansakhis' (friends of the forest) so that they can continue to focus on conserving the forest wealth while being on the right side of the law.

'Tree Man of India', Vishnu Lamba, is playing a pivotal part in this initiative to connect the former Naxalites to this Naxal Green Mission. Lamba is in contact with the Chhattisgarh government and the surrendered Naxalites and believes that by becoming Vanmitras, the latter can conserve forests and get a new identity.

He has been working for environmental protection through his Kalpataru Sansthan and holds the record for planting over one crore trees. Lamba is the recipient of the President's Award, along with many other honours.

'Tree Man of India', Vishnu Lamba (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat during his recent visit to Korba, Lamba said, "After joining this scheme, they (surrendered Naxalites) can become Vanmitras and Vanbandhus. They have always advocated for the conservation of water, forests, and land. They can still come forward to protect them. The problem was that they weren't following the legal path; they were driven by gunfire. But now they can do this work by following the Constitution.”

He said that he will visit Odisha, Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra to urge the former Naxalites to join the Naxal Green Mission and work towards environmental conservation by becoming Vanmitras. “Plant trees with us, protect water, forests and land. It is our wish that the Naxalites can live a respectable life after surrendering. Saving forests is also a significant task. They can take it forward as a campaign. They can give a lot to society through this,” Lamba asserted.

Without divulging any details, he said that he has discussed this initiative with the government as well as the surrendered Naxalites and claimed that many of the latter are ready to join the initiative. He said that some of them are big names with bounties of up to Rs 5,00,00,000 each on their heads.

“The path the Naxalites were following was not right. Therefore, I am again urging them to join us and work for the welfare of society. Suppose I planted a tree. If someone cut that tree down, would I pick up a gun? No, that would be wrong. I will go to court under the law and fight my battle. Overall, I want to say that everyone should leave the gun and follow the path of justice. Those who follow the path of justice will definitely be respected one day. Even those who used to be dacoits in Chambal are now working with us," he said.

Lamba shared that the Kalpataru Institute works in 22 states across the country and also abroad. His journey started with planting a mango tree with his mother. His present focus is on the Naxal Green Mission with the sole objective of uniting former Naxalites.