Interview: 'Tree Man Of India' Says Surrendered Naxalites Can Become 'Friends Of The Forest'
'Tree Man of India', Vishnu Lamba, speaks to ETV Bharat's Rajkumar Shah on how surrendered Naxalites can work towards the conservation of forests.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST|
Updated : March 29, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Korba: The issue of Jal, Jungle, Zameen (Water, Forests and land) has been at the core of several movements in India, including the Naxalite movement. As the March 31 deadline set by the Union Home Ministry for ending Naxalism approaches, an initiative is underway to enrol surrendered Naxalites as 'Vanbandhus, Vanmitras and Vansakhis' (friends of the forest) so that they can continue to focus on conserving the forest wealth while being on the right side of the law.
'Tree Man of India', Vishnu Lamba, is playing a pivotal part in this initiative to connect the former Naxalites to this Naxal Green Mission. Lamba is in contact with the Chhattisgarh government and the surrendered Naxalites and believes that by becoming Vanmitras, the latter can conserve forests and get a new identity.
He has been working for environmental protection through his Kalpataru Sansthan and holds the record for planting over one crore trees. Lamba is the recipient of the President's Award, along with many other honours.
Speaking to ETV Bharat during his recent visit to Korba, Lamba said, "After joining this scheme, they (surrendered Naxalites) can become Vanmitras and Vanbandhus. They have always advocated for the conservation of water, forests, and land. They can still come forward to protect them. The problem was that they weren't following the legal path; they were driven by gunfire. But now they can do this work by following the Constitution.”
He said that he will visit Odisha, Telangana, Bihar and Maharashtra to urge the former Naxalites to join the Naxal Green Mission and work towards environmental conservation by becoming Vanmitras. “Plant trees with us, protect water, forests and land. It is our wish that the Naxalites can live a respectable life after surrendering. Saving forests is also a significant task. They can take it forward as a campaign. They can give a lot to society through this,” Lamba asserted.
Without divulging any details, he said that he has discussed this initiative with the government as well as the surrendered Naxalites and claimed that many of the latter are ready to join the initiative. He said that some of them are big names with bounties of up to Rs 5,00,00,000 each on their heads.
“The path the Naxalites were following was not right. Therefore, I am again urging them to join us and work for the welfare of society. Suppose I planted a tree. If someone cut that tree down, would I pick up a gun? No, that would be wrong. I will go to court under the law and fight my battle. Overall, I want to say that everyone should leave the gun and follow the path of justice. Those who follow the path of justice will definitely be respected one day. Even those who used to be dacoits in Chambal are now working with us," he said.
Lamba shared that the Kalpataru Institute works in 22 states across the country and also abroad. His journey started with planting a mango tree with his mother. His present focus is on the Naxal Green Mission with the sole objective of uniting former Naxalites.
He divulged that a Naxal Mahakumbh will be organised in Jaipur, where everyone will be invited. The event will be similar to the one that was attended by former dacoits of the Chambal previously. It was attended by 38 dacoits.
“We'll have everyone take an oath there so that the next generation, which is going down the wrong path, can get the message to prevent young people from going astray in the greed for a quick buck,” he said.
Talking about the uniqueness of the problem in Chhattisgarh, he said that the situation will not change until the tribals have employment and a better life. He said that he will be meeting the youth and highlighting their needs.
"The Hasdeo forest is the country's lungs. We will stand up for it. Wherever there is a need for a movement, we will go and raise our voices along with the people here. Our appeal is that any remaining Naxalites should surrender their weapons and work for environmental protection," Lamba said.
Replying to a query around indiscriminate industrialisation and its impact on nature, he said that whatever is being taken from nature has to be returned.
“Nature spares no one. When nature comes to its senses, it snatches away everything. You have seen Corona in Korba. Look, behind me here where we are standing. There is an almond tree and a cashew tree. This is possible only in Korba today. It is not possible in the land of Rajasthan. No matter what it is, if we protect the natural wealth with full courage, then who will dare to endanger it?” he asserted.
He claimed that the Naxalites and their families are joining him, and he is getting as much support as he needs.
Responding to a query regarding opposition to industrialisation while also seeking the support of the government, he said, "It's not a matter of contradiction. If someone does something wrong, we'll oppose it. Therefore, I request that wherever there is something wrong, we should oppose it with full force. The protest is not against machines; it's not against industrialisation. But tampering with nature cannot be justified. You're extracting coal, cutting down trees, but you're not planting trees. When you're extracting coal, what will you give to future generations? Where will the people go? What will happen?”
Asked about the threats he has been facing, he said, “I have been attacked three times. My fingers are crooked. I also have injuries on my head. I have protested against illegal mining many times, and I have opposed the hunting of wild animals. No human being can live immortally on this earth. Everyone has to go; I will also go, but it is better to go after doing some good deeds. I will continue doing this work for as long as I have life left in me. We will continue to fight legally against those who oppose us. We will not tire, we will not stop, we will not be afraid. We will keep moving until we reach our destination. I believe that you stop where you sell yourself.”
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