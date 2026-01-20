Interview | The Faceless Enemy: 'I Am What I Am' Author Sunitha Krishnan On How Technology is Fueling Sex Trafficking In India
Activist Sunitha Krishnan talks about her memoir, the work her organisation Prajwala does and how technology has further complicated human trafficking in India.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sex trafficking has increasingly transitioned into the digital realm, making it significantly harder for survivors to identify their exploiters, says Sunitha Krishnan, India’s foremost anti-human trafficking activist, who has summed up decades of work in her 2024 memoir 'I am what I am'.
Krishnan, 53, has dedicated her life to combating sex trafficking through Prajwala, the organisation she founded in 1996 and has since assisted in the rescue of more than 31,000 young girls and women across 12 countries from sex slavery and has prevented 17,000 children from being pushed into prostitution. She was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2016.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Nisar Dharma, Krishnan spoke in detail about her work, the book, and how traffickers now use sophisticated technology to maintain anonymity and exert control remotely.
Excerpts from the interview
Nisar Dharma: I am a bit curious about the choice of title "I Am What I Am" for your memoir. What does this phrase mean to you, and how would you define yourself?
Sunitha Krishnan: For some, I am a saviour, and for some, I am a demon. I have been called multiple names – good, bad, ugly. But what am I really? I am just what I am, with all my compassion, my empathy, my meanness, my pettiness, my aggression, my everything, that is what I am. I don't want to be cast in any box. I am a sum total of my experiences, of a person who understands life in a way which is may be peculiar to me. My failure, success, or the good or bad that I have – that is what this book is about. My memoir is not just about my journey; it is about every step where I floundered, made mistakes, and learnt from them. It is also about my vulnerability and it is also about my pettiness. And to a large extent, it is also about how my vision and my ideology have evolved.
Nisar: In the book, you criticise the "glamorisation" of sex work in pop culture. Why do you believe these depictions are a "collective conspiracy," and how can storytelling better reflect the reality of exploitation?
Krishnan: I have dedicated a whole chapter to why I believe the word 'sex work' itself is objectionable. I have probed into how this is a part of the legitimisation of the thought process. There is a significant section in our society who believe that a class of human beings are required to provide sexual services so that there is some kind of balance in society. Therefore, somebody’s daughter is available, so that my daughter remains safe. This sort of thinking prevails in society.
Then there is also a very, very strong voice that believes that this is part of a person’s this is part of a person’s right over their body, the right to decide what you want to do with your body. So that is also a lobby which believes that this has to be legitimised as labour. Both fuel the glamourisation of selling of sexual services, in one way or another. I have brought forth in this book why I oppose this thinking and what my understanding of what ‘sex slavery’ is. How selling of sexual services actually demeans your self-esteem, destroys your self-worth, and is actually a harmful thing for your body, mind and soul. How can you legitimise it in the name of safety or in the name of freedom?
Nisar: How serious a problem is sex trafficking in India?
Krishnan: Let me put it this way. The problem is only growing, it’s not reducing. It is more difficult to quantify sex trafficking now than it was 30 years ago. Today, it has gone beyond us. And with the involvement of technology, the problem has become clandestine and difficult to unearth. It is underreported. One of the most frightening aspects of the problem today is that the age of the child who is being trafficked for various purposes of exploitation is coming down dramatically.
I work in the space of sex trafficking. The youngest child that I rescued was three years old. Content involving the sexual exploitation of even a six-month-old baby is available online. Imagine a six-month-old baby is used for commercial sexual exploitation. Then you have other forms of human trafficking - organ trade, organ harvesting, skin grafting.
It is a very frightening space; more frightening is the fact that a few years back, it was easy to point out the perpetrator, even for the victim. The victim could tell that so-and-so person had offered her a job or lured her. There was a face and form to it. Even if a child was kidnapped, there was a person whom he or she could describe. Today, it is becoming a faceless crime. Very well organised, highly networked, but completely faceless, so much so that a victim would be engaging with a fake profile, and would never actually see the physical form of the predator. A significant number of our population is being sucked into a space of exploitation that does irreversible damage to a person. It is a harmful indicator for the growth of our nation.
Nisar: With AI taking over the internet, we are also witnessing obscene, non-consensual, and sexually explicit content being generated on a whole different level. How do you view this?
Krishnan: AI has already impacted this issue. Technology is a tool; a tool can be used to harm someone, or it can be used positively. Right now, it is being used to harm in a big way. Online spaces, social media, messaging apps, dating sites, matrimonial sites, and even job sites – every one of these platforms is being extensively used to foster human trafficking. AI is an additional player in this story, it is creating more complications.
However, we can flip the situation and use the same technology to fight this crime. For example, today, India is considered the world capital for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), a technical term for child pornography. In a brief online survey done by a colleague organisation during Covid-19, they found 2 lakh pieces of child pornography content online in less than three days.
For a single police officer to sit and go through these 2 lakh videos is going to be practically impossible, but then you can use technology to trace and track this. Right now, the predators and traffickers are using it to their advantage. The question is, those who are supposed to protect society and those who want a safe society, how many of them are using the technology to fight this crime?
Nisar: What should the parents do to safeguard their children from the predators out there, especially in the digital world?
Krishnan: The first thing, as parents, we should do is equip ourselves with the right kind of knowledge. For instance, what is online safety? What does it mean to make your laptop and phone a safe space? What does it mean to draw the boundaries of digital addiction? Not from a moralistic or disciplinarian angle but from a scientific point of view. Which means we also have to question our own digital addiction and start educating ourselves with the right information, and create that space where we become friends with our children.
Some time back, they used to say that when your children are in their teens, you should become their friend. Now, I believe that at the age of 3 or 4, you have to become your children’s friend, and have an enabling environment in the family. The child is getting exposed to so many things.
How you behave with technology and the devices is a major part of your parenting process today. At some point, parents should have an open conversation with the children, inform them of the harms out there, the red flags, the people they should stay away from, the information they should not share and so on.
In the last couple of years, I was doing a study on how cyber technology is enabling human trafficking, and one thing that shocked me was that online gaming was being used to lure and trap children. Hundreds of thousands of children are addicted to online games and parents generally consider it a harmless activity.
Today, telling the child, don’t do this is not the right way to go about it. You have to have the right kind of information and then have the right conversation with the children. Parenting has become more critical. We have this ostrich mentality that so long as it doesn't happen to me or someone known to me, I will not wake up. That is something we need to change. This is a real threat, and it can happen to anyone.
Nisar: You have been instrumental in drafting India’s first anti-trafficking policies. What specific statutory provisions do you believe are still missing to make rehabilitation a "right" rather than a favour?
Krishnan: While we got a Supreme Court direction in 2015, we still don't have a comprehensive law. Even what is there is not being implemented properly. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has two important provisions: Section 143, which defines human trafficking with clarity and Section 111, which acknowledges human trafficking as an organised crime. The questions are: have these definitions translated into institutional mechanisms? Is each case of human trafficking investigated as an organised crime? There is a huge gap between the cup and the lip. Implementation matters at the end of the day.
Nisar: Prajwala operates on five pillars: Prevention, Rescue, Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Advocacy. Which of these areas do you find most challenging to navigate?
Krishnan: Every pillar has its own challenges, but I think advocacy is the most challenging. Advocacy is taking your learning and trying to make the world understand, and bring a systemic change in the policies, laws and social perceptions.
Nisar: In the prologue to your memoir, you have mentioned this spine-chilling incident of a child in Hyderabad who was gangraped by her own father. You’ve also mentioned that writing this book was a "harrowing" and intense process. Which chapter or memory was the most difficult to revisit, and did the act of writing it offer a new kind of healing?
Krishnan: I have spent the last 35 years fighting organised crime. It is not a pleasant space to be in. And my memoir is reliving each one of those phases. So in each of the phases, there is something that is horrifying, there is something that is hopeful, and there is something that is very joyful – it’s part of that whole process. So there isn’t any specific incident that was difficult to write about. But what I can say is that while writing, I was confronted by the amount of bitterness and anger that I carried, which I thought I had resolved, but it was inside me, I had actually not let go. Every incident in my life, every adversity that I have gone through, I have seen the opportunity, but that doesn’t mean that I did not see other things too. Several other things that were painful, I had just suppressed them. So in many ways, this book was for me a catharsis of a sort in the process of writing.
One of the major decisions that I took is that I am not using my book to name and shame anybody. People who have hurt me, have tried to wipe me out, vilify me, I am not going to name them. This book is not to name and shame people. I wrote this book because I had to confront that suppressed sense of anger that was still simmering inside me. So, step by step to let go of each of those, perhaps, was the most therapeutic thing about this book.
On the prologue: When you see the worst of humanity, and that too committed on a child, you actually start questioning the powers above. How can someone who is supposed to be a benefactor, the protector, watch a young child mauled and mutilated this way? That story was my biggest question to my faith and spiritual connection. I felt anger in myself. But then, when you are a deeply spiritual person, you also realise that in that incident, four strangers responded and reached out to the child. Four souls who had no connection with the child came together and helped her. So to know the goodness, sometimes it is perhaps necessary to witness evil, and it is in that contrast that you understand the goodness.
