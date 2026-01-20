ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | The Faceless Enemy: 'I Am What I Am' Author Sunitha Krishnan On How Technology is Fueling Sex Trafficking In India

Sunitha Krishnan, India’s foremost anti-human trafficking activist, has summed up decades of work in her memoir ‘I am what I am’. ( Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Sex trafficking has increasingly transitioned into the digital realm, making it significantly harder for survivors to identify their exploiters, says Sunitha Krishnan, India’s foremost anti-human trafficking activist, who has summed up decades of work in her 2024 memoir 'I am what I am'. Krishnan, 53, has dedicated her life to combating sex trafficking through Prajwala, the organisation she founded in 1996 and has since assisted in the rescue of more than 31,000 young girls and women across 12 countries from sex slavery and has prevented 17,000 children from being pushed into prostitution. She was awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2016. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Nisar Dharma, Krishnan spoke in detail about her work, the book, and how traffickers now use sophisticated technology to maintain anonymity and exert control remotely. Excerpts from the interview Nisar Dharma: I am a bit curious about the choice of title "I Am What I Am" for your memoir. What does this phrase mean to you, and how would you define yourself? Sunitha Krishnan: For some, I am a saviour, and for some, I am a demon. I have been called multiple names – good, bad, ugly. But what am I really? I am just what I am, with all my compassion, my empathy, my meanness, my pettiness, my aggression, my everything, that is what I am. I don't want to be cast in any box. I am a sum total of my experiences, of a person who understands life in a way which is may be peculiar to me. My failure, success, or the good or bad that I have – that is what this book is about. My memoir is not just about my journey; it is about every step where I floundered, made mistakes, and learnt from them. It is also about my vulnerability and it is also about my pettiness. And to a large extent, it is also about how my vision and my ideology have evolved. Nisar: In the book, you criticise the "glamorisation" of sex work in pop culture. Why do you believe these depictions are a "collective conspiracy," and how can storytelling better reflect the reality of exploitation? Krishnan: I have dedicated a whole chapter to why I believe the word 'sex work' itself is objectionable. I have probed into how this is a part of the legitimisation of the thought process. There is a significant section in our society who believe that a class of human beings are required to provide sexual services so that there is some kind of balance in society. Therefore, somebody’s daughter is available, so that my daughter remains safe. This sort of thinking prevails in society. Then there is also a very, very strong voice that believes that this is part of a person’s this is part of a person’s right over their body, the right to decide what you want to do with your body. So that is also a lobby which believes that this has to be legitimised as labour. Both fuel the glamourisation of selling of sexual services, in one way or another. I have brought forth in this book why I oppose this thinking and what my understanding of what ‘sex slavery’ is. How selling of sexual services actually demeans your self-esteem, destroys your self-worth, and is actually a harmful thing for your body, mind and soul. How can you legitimise it in the name of safety or in the name of freedom? Nisar: How serious a problem is sex trafficking in India? Krishnan: Let me put it this way. The problem is only growing, it’s not reducing. It is more difficult to quantify sex trafficking now than it was 30 years ago. Today, it has gone beyond us. And with the involvement of technology, the problem has become clandestine and difficult to unearth. It is underreported. One of the most frightening aspects of the problem today is that the age of the child who is being trafficked for various purposes of exploitation is coming down dramatically. I work in the space of sex trafficking. The youngest child that I rescued was three years old. Content involving the sexual exploitation of even a six-month-old baby is available online. Imagine a six-month-old baby is used for commercial sexual exploitation. Then you have other forms of human trafficking - organ trade, organ harvesting, skin grafting. Sunitha Krishnan, India’s foremost anti-human trafficking activist, has summed up decades of work in her memoir ‘I am what I am’. (Special Arrangement) It is a very frightening space; more frightening is the fact that a few years back, it was easy to point out the perpetrator, even for the victim. The victim could tell that so-and-so person had offered her a job or lured her. There was a face and form to it. Even if a child was kidnapped, there was a person whom he or she could describe. Today, it is becoming a faceless crime. Very well organised, highly networked, but completely faceless, so much so that a victim would be engaging with a fake profile, and would never actually see the physical form of the predator. A significant number of our population is being sucked into a space of exploitation that does irreversible damage to a person. It is a harmful indicator for the growth of our nation. Nisar: With AI taking over the internet, we are also witnessing obscene, non-consensual, and sexually explicit content being generated on a whole different level. How do you view this?