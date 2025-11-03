ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview: Smart Classrooms Alone Won't Do, Students Must Be Partners In Learning, Says Noted Educationist Acharya Anita Rampal

Acharya Anita Rampal, former Dean of the Department of Education of Delhi University and educationist ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: When weak school students are given low grades, their self-confidence is undermined. But if they are given some more time, they will be at par with the rest, says former Dean of the Department of Education of Delhi University and educationist Acharya Anita Rampal. For the past five decades, Anita has been playing a key role in designing the school-level curriculum especially as the Chairperson of the NCERT Textbook Development Committee in 2005. ETV Bharat had an exclusive conversation with Anita on the sidelines of her visit to Hyderabad for an event. She spoke threadbare from the decline in the school enrollment to the challenges in the learning abilities among the children. Here are a few excerpts of the interview: ETV Bharat(ETB): Why is the number of students in government schools declining across the country? Acharya Anita Rampal (AAR): Although it has decreased to some extent, there are still a lot of children in government sector educational institutions in the country. On the other hand, indeed, government policies are also encouraging privatization. If governments are like that, wouldn't parents also think in that direction? They are branding their schools with names like PMShri and others, ignoring the government schools that have been there since time immemorial. Kendriya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas not only provide the best education, they have also become popular. Shouldn't they be developed? Only 14 thousand schools are being set up in the name of PMShri. That is a very small number. The Centre is pressuring the states to sign the implementation of this scheme. Through those schools, children are being pushed towards vocational education at an early age. Rather than improving the quality of education, they are more concerned with showing off what they have done. A teacher teaches in a smart classroom (IANS) ETB: It is said that schools with fewer students should be merged with nearby schools. What do you think?