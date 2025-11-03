Interview: Smart Classrooms Alone Won't Do, Students Must Be Partners In Learning, Says Noted Educationist Acharya Anita Rampal
The former Chairperson of the NCERT Textbook Development Committee in 2005 believes teachers need to spend more time with students.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: When weak school students are given low grades, their self-confidence is undermined. But if they are given some more time, they will be at par with the rest, says former Dean of the Department of Education of Delhi University and educationist Acharya Anita Rampal.
For the past five decades, Anita has been playing a key role in designing the school-level curriculum especially as the Chairperson of the NCERT Textbook Development Committee in 2005.
ETV Bharat had an exclusive conversation with Anita on the sidelines of her visit to Hyderabad for an event. She spoke threadbare from the decline in the school enrollment to the challenges in the learning abilities among the children. Here are a few excerpts of the interview:
ETV Bharat(ETB): Why is the number of students in government schools declining across the country?
Acharya Anita Rampal (AAR): Although it has decreased to some extent, there are still a lot of children in government sector educational institutions in the country. On the other hand, indeed, government policies are also encouraging privatization. If governments are like that, wouldn't parents also think in that direction? They are branding their schools with names like PMShri and others, ignoring the government schools that have been there since time immemorial. Kendriya and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas not only provide the best education, they have also become popular. Shouldn't they be developed? Only 14 thousand schools are being set up in the name of PMShri. That is a very small number. The Centre is pressuring the states to sign the implementation of this scheme. Through those schools, children are being pushed towards vocational education at an early age. Rather than improving the quality of education, they are more concerned with showing off what they have done.
ETB: It is said that schools with fewer students should be merged with nearby schools. What do you think?
AAR: One lakh government schools have been closed across the country since 2017. It happened before, too. A large number of schools have been merged in Odisha and Rajasthan. They are also mostly in tribal and backward areas. Out of 15 lakh schools in the country, NITI Aayog has said that 11 lakh of them are substandard. They are saying that those with fewer children should be closed and merged with others. That is, they are saying that they are trying to improve the quality of education. What is important is that if the small ones are merged, the management burden can be reduced. Otherwise, the Right to Education Act clearly states how far schools should be from the students' residences. How can they go if they are far?
ETB: What do you think are the reasons for the lack of minimum learning capabilities in children?
AAR: It is not the fault of the children for not getting education or not learning. The main reason is the government's policies. 95 percent of the teacher training institutions in the country, such as B.Ed. and D.Ed. colleges are in the private sector. The Justice Verma Commission has stated that most of the colleges are substandard. How do such colleges produce quality teachers? Some children may be lagging in their studies. Teachers should allocate more time to such children. They should be taught in a way that makes them understand and interested. A study conducted in Europe says that by doing so, learning abilities have improved a lot.
ETB: What measures are needed to increase book reading among children?
Reading per se will not improve book reading. Children should be told that there are many types of books beyond them and that they can learn many more things through them. A suitable environment should be created for that. Along with libraries, a book corner should be set up in every classroom. Groups of two or three should be formed to engage in reading.
ETB: Governments say that they have made technology available to increase learning abilities. Will it change anything?
Technology can only be used as a supplementary tool. Granite walls and smart classrooms are not important. A good teacher is the most important thing. If you lecture in the classroom, children will not be interested. How will they learn if you tell them to write what is on the board? Children should be made to write with them. They should be made partners in the classroom. Along with changing teaching methods, there should be a child-friendly environment in every way. Some countries initially thought and implemented digital technology to increase learning capabilities, but now they are realizing the reality. For example, Sweden has decided to abandon the technology approach and go back to books and traditional teaching.
Read More: