Interview: Rising Processed Food Consumption In Rural India A Cause Of Concern, Says Chairman EAC-PM

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Rural consumption in India is growing steadily, but there is a worrying trend of more people turning to processed and packaged foods like chips, instant noodles and ready to eat snacks.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chairman of India's Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Prof S Mahendra Dev said that these foods are often less nutritious and high in preservatives, raising health concerns. Urban consumption is also picking up, thanks to GST cuts and income tax reforms, which have put more money in people’s pockets and are helping spending grow across the country.

Dev believes that the Indian economy is holding strong. GDP grew 8.2 percent in Q2 FY26 and is expected to grow around 7.3 to 7.5 percent for the year, supported by strong domestic demand and low inflation. Combined with ongoing reforms in labor, taxes, and business regulations, rising consumption, and growing private sector investment, India is on a solid path for broad-based growth in the coming years, added Dev. Here are a few excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat(ETB): How would you describe India’s economy right now? Are we in a stable position, cautiously optimistic, or do you see emerging challenges we should watch closely?

Mahendra Dev(MD): There are global challenges but Indian economy is resilient because we are doing good domestically. Recent numbers reflect this strength, GDP growth stood at 8.2 percent in Q2 of FY26 and growth for the full financial year is expected to be around 7.3 to 7.5 percent. At the same time, inflation is low, creating what can be described as a 'Goldilocks Situation' of high growth with low inflation. The Reserve Bank expects inflation to be close to 2 percent this year, which has allowed for a cumulative 1.25 percentage point cut in the repo rate over the past six months, supporting growth.

Fiscal policy has also played a supportive role, with capital expenditure rising sharply and its share in the budget increasing from about 12 percent to 22 percent. Together accommodative monetary policy and higher government spending are helping both growth and inflation control. Overall the macroeconomic outlook is strong, and despite external risks, India is expected to maintain higher growth in the coming years.

ETB: The rupee has been weakening steadily. Should this worry us about India’s economic fundamentals, or is it mainly due to global factors like the strength of the US dollar?

MD: The situation is not alarming and there is little cause for concern over the rupee at present. The recent weakness in the rupee is largely cyclical rather than structural. It is driven by foreign investors shifting funds amid global and geopolitical uncertainties. While gross FDI inflows remain strong net inflows are lower as Indian companies are also investing abroad. Exchange rate levels such as 90 to the dollar are not inherently significant since the rupee is governed by supply and demand and the Reserve Bank has made it clear that it will intervene only to curb excessive volatility.