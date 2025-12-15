Interview: Rising Processed Food Consumption In Rural India A Cause Of Concern, Says Chairman EAC-PM
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Prof S Mahendra Dev said that India was on track for broad-based growth in the coming years.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Rural consumption in India is growing steadily, but there is a worrying trend of more people turning to processed and packaged foods like chips, instant noodles and ready to eat snacks.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chairman of India's Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Prof S Mahendra Dev said that these foods are often less nutritious and high in preservatives, raising health concerns. Urban consumption is also picking up, thanks to GST cuts and income tax reforms, which have put more money in people’s pockets and are helping spending grow across the country.
Dev believes that the Indian economy is holding strong. GDP grew 8.2 percent in Q2 FY26 and is expected to grow around 7.3 to 7.5 percent for the year, supported by strong domestic demand and low inflation. Combined with ongoing reforms in labor, taxes, and business regulations, rising consumption, and growing private sector investment, India is on a solid path for broad-based growth in the coming years, added Dev. Here are a few excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat(ETB): How would you describe India’s economy right now? Are we in a stable position, cautiously optimistic, or do you see emerging challenges we should watch closely?
Mahendra Dev(MD): There are global challenges but Indian economy is resilient because we are doing good domestically. Recent numbers reflect this strength, GDP growth stood at 8.2 percent in Q2 of FY26 and growth for the full financial year is expected to be around 7.3 to 7.5 percent. At the same time, inflation is low, creating what can be described as a 'Goldilocks Situation' of high growth with low inflation. The Reserve Bank expects inflation to be close to 2 percent this year, which has allowed for a cumulative 1.25 percentage point cut in the repo rate over the past six months, supporting growth.
Fiscal policy has also played a supportive role, with capital expenditure rising sharply and its share in the budget increasing from about 12 percent to 22 percent. Together accommodative monetary policy and higher government spending are helping both growth and inflation control. Overall the macroeconomic outlook is strong, and despite external risks, India is expected to maintain higher growth in the coming years.
ETB: The rupee has been weakening steadily. Should this worry us about India’s economic fundamentals, or is it mainly due to global factors like the strength of the US dollar?
MD: The situation is not alarming and there is little cause for concern over the rupee at present. The recent weakness in the rupee is largely cyclical rather than structural. It is driven by foreign investors shifting funds amid global and geopolitical uncertainties. While gross FDI inflows remain strong net inflows are lower as Indian companies are also investing abroad. Exchange rate levels such as 90 to the dollar are not inherently significant since the rupee is governed by supply and demand and the Reserve Bank has made it clear that it will intervene only to curb excessive volatility.
ETB: Its been now 4-5 months the US introduced new tariffs. How could this affect India’s exports, supply chains, and trade plans?
MD: India is responding to global tariff pressures through diversification rather than dependence on any single market with exports holding up well so far this fiscal year. Both the Centre and states are actively expanding export destinations, supporting labour intensive sectors, fast tracking free trade agreements and continuing dialogue with the US, a strategy described as flexible multilateralism. At the same time, domestic reforms, higher public capital expenditure and improving capacity utilisation are beginning to revive private investment, especially in manufacturing. GST reforms and rising incomes are also supporting sustained consumption, with strong demand for durable goods suggesting that growth is likely to remain broad based rather than seasonal.
ETB: Are we finally seeing private companies stepping up investment, or is most of the growth still being driven by government infrastructure spending?
MD: India is also undertaking domestic reforms, such as income tax, GST, and labor reforms, which should support the private sector. It is true that the private sector does not face a shortage of funds, as many companies are sitting on cash. I am hopeful that the private sector will now expand its investment plans.
ETB: There’s a persistent difference in spending between rural and urban areas. What explains this, and what does it mean for India’s overall recovery?
MD: Rural consumption has been doing quite well. Although there are differences between urban and rural in terms of consumption levels. Urban will be higher than rural. But if you see the growth, rural consumption in the last two years also is doing well because of agriculture growth and it has been 4.5 percent in last seven years. That led to the increase in the purchasing power and demand for FMCG industries and also other rural products.
ETB: We are seeing a growing presence of processed foods in rural markets. Is this a concerning trend from a health or economic perspective, and how do you see it impacting the economy as a whole?
MD: Consumption patterns have changed sharply over the past decade in country. While the share of cereals in diets has declined and intake of fruits and vegetables has increased somewhat which is a kind of positive sigh. An alarming trend is the rise of processed foods which now make up about 21 percent of total food consumption in rural areas. This shift is evident even in rural areas too, where packaged snacks are often more accessible and seen as cheaper than fresh, nutritious foods. While convenience drives this preference the health risks linked to preservatives and poor nutrition are a growing concern that policymakers and industry need to address.
ETB: Following the recent Modi-Putin engagement, what impact do you foresee on India’s energy, defence, and trade sectors? At the same time, how might this engagement influence India’s relationships with other countries, particularly the United States?
MD: India is pursuing a policy of flexible multilateralism, maintaining friendly relations with major powers like the US, China and Russia. Its long standing cooperation with Russia has been further strengthened by the recent visit with plans to reach 100 billion dollar in trade by 2030. India is expanding exports to Russia in sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and engineering goods while continuing to import oil and other commodities. Some transactions are being facilitated in rupees which helps manage trade efficiently. Overall this deepening partnership with Russia is expected to strengthen ties without affecting India’s relationships with other countries.
ETB: As we close 2025, which has been a volatile year, how would you summarize its key developments and what is your outlook for 2026?
MD: 2025 was a volatile year due to geopolitical tensions and rising tariff protectionism trends that are likely to continue in 2026. In India there is a growing emphasis on local manufacturing especially in strategic sectors like chips, semiconductors and critical minerals as countries aim to reduce dependency on imports. Despite these global challenges, our economy remains resilient supported by structural reforms such as labor codes which benefit both employees and employers. According to the Boston Consulting Group, India’s share in global manufacturing could rise from 17 percent to 25 percent by 2047. With these safeguards and reforms in place, 2026 is expected to usher in a new phase of manufacturing-led growth for India.
