Interview | NEET In Two Phases Can Be Beneficial: Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain
In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat's M L Narasimha Reddy, Jain spoke about examination paper leaks and the larger challenges facing India's education system.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in two phases could reduce students' stress, lessen dependence on coaching centres and give those who do not qualify in the first phase enough time to consider alternative career options, renowned educationist Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has said.
In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Jain said the examination system needs significant reforms, particularly for tests in which lakhs of students compete for a limited number of seats. He also spoke about examination paper leaks, decentralisation of entrance tests and the larger challenges facing India's education system.
Excerpts from the interview
Question: What kind of approach is needed for NEET?
Sudhir Kumar Jain: Conducting NEET in two phases would be a good approach. An initial, relatively lighter examination could be conducted based on the Class 10 or 11 syllabus, and students could be given more than one opportunity to appear for it.
After this, around five times the number of available seats could be allowed to appear for the main examination. Students who do not qualify could then consider alternative courses and career options in advance.
This is similar to what happens in IIT admissions. JEE Main is conducted first, after which a limited number of meritorious students are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced. When the number of students appearing for an examination is extremely high, such a system can be useful.
It can help students who are weaker in a particular subject realise early that they may need to pursue another option. It can also reduce the number of students going to coaching centres for the main examination, which would benefit both students and their families.
The important advantage is that many students can come out of examination-related stress much earlier.
Question: What is the reason for NEET paper leaks? How can they be prevented?
Sudhir Kumar Jain: Examinations in which very large numbers of students participate require a strong system. The right people have to be selected to administer them, and clear guidelines and protocols must be established.
It is not possible to monitor every person and every task. Therefore, the system itself has to be strong. Think about an aircraft engineer or a railway signalman. Can they simply violate safety protocols? If they do, the consequences can be serious.
Our systems and organisations do not always function with that level of discipline. Conducting such examinations requires people with a special mindset, people who have both ethics and dedication.
The organisation responsible for conducting these examinations also needs to understand the importance of selecting the right systems and people.
We have been conducting entrance examinations for several decades and have enormous amounts of data. Shouldn’t we analyse this data and conduct research on the effectiveness of the examinations, question papers and the use of questions? Without such an intention, how can an organisation improve its functioning?
Question: If the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Commission had been implemented, could examination leakages have been prevented?
Sudhir Kumar Jain: I am not in a position to say whether the committee’s recommendations would have completely solved the problem. There are several hidden weaknesses in the way the system operates, and these need to be discussed.
Along with a strong system, we need to improve the work culture.
For example, people involved in preparing question papers should not be allowed to carry mobile phones or take any paper outside. These kinds of safeguards need to be part of the system.
I am not saying that such things are happening, but there should be strong rules and protocols. If the system is designed properly, it should not be possible to bypass it easily.
Selecting people who are dedicated to their work is equally important. If the system can be bypassed without anyone being able to detect it, such incidents will continue to occur.
Question: What is the way to prevent such crises?
Sudhir Kumar Jain: If you have the mindset to solve a problem and the time to brainstorm, you will find a solution.
If you are constantly working on a war footing, you will move from one crisis to another. You will not have the time to think. People in the organisation will work under extreme pressure and may repeatedly take measures that do not produce results.
Only when you move away from this cycle of constant crisis management will you get the opportunity to find a proper solution.
Question: What do you think about the demand to decentralise the NEET examination?
Sudhir Kumar Jain: Decentralisation is a good idea for a large country like India. I would support decentralisation in governance as well as examinations.
But the question should not only be whether NEET should be decentralised. There is a need for decentralisation in areas such as admissions and examinations more broadly.
At present, we are all doing things in largely the same way. We do not know whether there is a better alternative.
If different systems are tried, their results can be compared. A third person can then examine which system is better and whether there is an even better approach.
When there is diversity and decentralisation, there is greater scope for development and improvement.
Question: Apart from entrance examinations, what reforms are needed to improve the quality of education in India?
Sudhir Kumar Jain: The education sector is currently facing three types of challenges — determination, thinking and implementation.
First, there is a challenge of determination. If there is no clarity about what we want to achieve, how can we expect proper implementation?
Some of the decisions we take are not necessarily good for students. As a teacher, I may do whatever is convenient for me while teaching a class, without thinking about whether it is convenient for students.
As a Vice-Chancellor, I may similarly take decisions that are convenient for me rather than thinking about what is best for students, teachers and education.
We should think about what is good for students and education, rather than what is convenient for the government or the bureaucracy.
When people focus on their own growth, they may try to satisfy bureaucrats, politicians and senior faculty because that can help them secure higher positions or awards. Sometimes, when you take decisions that genuinely contribute to students’ progress, those in positions of power may not like them.
There are also situations where people are appointed because they are favoured by someone or have recommendations, rather than because of their talent.
The second challenge is our inability to understand the importance of education and how students should be treated.
Many universities and colleges still treat students like small children. They may want them to wear uniforms just as they did in school.
But students make mistakes as part of the learning process. They should be allowed to take responsibility for their mistakes. Learning from failure gives them confidence and the courage to make decisions.
When I was dealing with first-year IIT students, I used to ask them how many had bought shirts and shoes without the help of their parents or siblings. Those who had done so were usually fewer than 10 per cent.
If your family does not allow you to make a mistake even while buying a shirt, how will you make decisions about your career? How will you decide whether to take a job in Bengaluru or Pune? How will you make important decisions in life?
We tell students what they should do and teachers what they should do. We also tell Vice-Chancellors how to run universities and how every aspect of the university should function.
Because of this, universities do not get enough opportunity to learn how to solve their own problems.
The third challenge is implementation. Implementation requires people with problem-solving skills. Because such people are not always available, we struggle to achieve results.
We need an education system capable of producing skilled and independent people. School, college and university education should be designed with this objective in mind.
Justice for future generations cannot be achieved unless these three challenges are addressed.
Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain worked as a professor at IIT Kharagpur for nearly 25 years and served as the founding director of IIT Gandhinagar for 12 years. He retired in 2025 as Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University and has served on several committees related to education and research. He was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of science and technology.