ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | NEET In Two Phases Can Be Beneficial: Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain

Hyderabad: Conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in two phases could reduce students' stress, lessen dependence on coaching centres and give those who do not qualify in the first phase enough time to consider alternative career options, renowned educationist Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has said.

In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Jain said the examination system needs significant reforms, particularly for tests in which lakhs of students compete for a limited number of seats. He also spoke about examination paper leaks, decentralisation of entrance tests and the larger challenges facing India's education system.

Excerpts from the interview

Question: What kind of approach is needed for NEET?

Sudhir Kumar Jain: Conducting NEET in two phases would be a good approach. An initial, relatively lighter examination could be conducted based on the Class 10 or 11 syllabus, and students could be given more than one opportunity to appear for it.

After this, around five times the number of available seats could be allowed to appear for the main examination. Students who do not qualify could then consider alternative courses and career options in advance.

This is similar to what happens in IIT admissions. JEE Main is conducted first, after which a limited number of meritorious students are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced. When the number of students appearing for an examination is extremely high, such a system can be useful.

It can help students who are weaker in a particular subject realise early that they may need to pursue another option. It can also reduce the number of students going to coaching centres for the main examination, which would benefit both students and their families.

The important advantage is that many students can come out of examination-related stress much earlier.

Question: What is the reason for NEET paper leaks? How can they be prevented?

Sudhir Kumar Jain: Examinations in which very large numbers of students participate require a strong system. The right people have to be selected to administer them, and clear guidelines and protocols must be established.

It is not possible to monitor every person and every task. Therefore, the system itself has to be strong. Think about an aircraft engineer or a railway signalman. Can they simply violate safety protocols? If they do, the consequences can be serious.

Our systems and organisations do not always function with that level of discipline. Conducting such examinations requires people with a special mindset, people who have both ethics and dedication.

The organisation responsible for conducting these examinations also needs to understand the importance of selecting the right systems and people.

We have been conducting entrance examinations for several decades and have enormous amounts of data. Shouldn’t we analyse this data and conduct research on the effectiveness of the examinations, question papers and the use of questions? Without such an intention, how can an organisation improve its functioning?

Question: If the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Commission had been implemented, could examination leakages have been prevented?

Sudhir Kumar Jain: I am not in a position to say whether the committee’s recommendations would have completely solved the problem. There are several hidden weaknesses in the way the system operates, and these need to be discussed.

Along with a strong system, we need to improve the work culture.

For example, people involved in preparing question papers should not be allowed to carry mobile phones or take any paper outside. These kinds of safeguards need to be part of the system.

I am not saying that such things are happening, but there should be strong rules and protocols. If the system is designed properly, it should not be possible to bypass it easily.

Selecting people who are dedicated to their work is equally important. If the system can be bypassed without anyone being able to detect it, such incidents will continue to occur.

Question: What is the way to prevent such crises?

Sudhir Kumar Jain: If you have the mindset to solve a problem and the time to brainstorm, you will find a solution.

If you are constantly working on a war footing, you will move from one crisis to another. You will not have the time to think. People in the organisation will work under extreme pressure and may repeatedly take measures that do not produce results.

Only when you move away from this cycle of constant crisis management will you get the opportunity to find a proper solution.