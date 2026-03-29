ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview: Naxalites Won The Trust Of Tribals In Chhattisgarh Through Social Work, Says Senior Journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary

Raipur: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism from the country nears, security forces have intensified combing operations across the Naxal-affected states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

But do you know how this Maoist problem—which originated in Naxalbari, West Bengal—first made its entry into Chhattisgarh? In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, senior journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary spoke in detail about Naxalism, which the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2010 called the biggest internal security threat for India after an attack on the CRPF in Dantewada left over 70 personnel dead.

ETV Bharat: How did Naxalism begin in Chhattisgarh?

Shubhranshu Choudhary: The Bhumkal movement took place in Bastar in 1910. Prior to that, the Halba rebellion had occurred. With the arrival of the British, the tribal communities felt that their forests were being snatched away; they fought against this encroachment. The story of Naxalism, however, truly begins in 1980. It is a story involving outsiders. It is the story of an ideology—known as Communism—that seeks to establish equality across the world. The first armed movement began before India's independence. The Communist Party itself was established in 1925. An armed struggle commenced in 1946 and continued until 1951. Subsequently, the Communist Party transitioned entirely into the realm of constitutional politics.

'The Spark That Ignited in West Bengal'

In 1967, the spark of Naxalism ignited in the village of Naxalbari in West Bengal. It then gradually spread to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The story of Chhattisgarh's involvement is linked to the conclusion of the Naxalbari movement in West Bengal during the 1960s. The Naxalbari movement, which began in 1967, came to an end in 1970. In 1977, leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Kerala, and other regions gathered in Nagpur. They engaged in an intense deliberation spanning the previous ten years—specifically from 1967 to 1977. Based on these discussions, the 'Rear Area Document' was formulated. These individuals opted for Maoism; hence, they are referred to as Maoists. Their fundamental tenet is that they will seize power through the force of arms.

Operations Under A Predetermined Strategy

When you go to war, you will either win or lose. But what do you do when you are losing? In such a scenario, they employ the concept of a "rear area." When you are facing defeat, you allow a small contingent of your forces to engage in combat while shifting the larger contingent to a rear area; this creates the illusion for the enemy that they have already won. Then, once the situation has calmed down, you launch a counter-attack with your full force.

During a strategic conclave held in Nagpur, the leaders decided that their primary objective was to establish a "rear area"—essentially, a safe haven or hiding place. They identified the Dandakaranya forest as this location. This vast forest tract spanned four states; at that time, it extended across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. (The states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana had not yet been formed at that time.)

At that juncture, their supreme leader was Kondapalli Seetharamaiah. His daughter was working at a church-run hospital in Rajnandgaon. He communicated with his associates using code words. In a letter to his comrades, he noted that there were two major railway lines: one connecting Kolkata to Delhi, and the other connecting Kolkata to Mumbai. Situated between these two lines lay a vast territory spanning one hundred thousand square kilometers. He proposed that they develop this specific region into their designated "rear area."

Over a period of three years—from 1977 to 1980—they trained and prepared fifty operatives. These operatives were organized into seven distinct squads. These seven squads were then infiltrated into the Dandakaranya region from seven different directions; and in this manner, Naxalism made its first inroads into Chhattisgarh.

ETB: How did Chhattisgarh manage to remain a secure sanctuary for the Maoists for such an extended period?

SC: The Naxals did not enter Chhattisgarh with the intention of instigating a revolution there. They quickly realized that the indigenous tribal population of the region lacked the necessary "political consciousness" required for a revolutionary uprising. They concluded that a revolution would not take root in this specific area.

Consequently, when they entered Chhattisgarh armed with weapons in 1980, they spent their first ten years engaging in social work. They chose the economic livelihood of the tribal communities as their primary focal point. In this region, agriculture is not the primary source of the local economy; rather, the main source of income for the tribal people is the collection of minor forest produce.