Interview: Naxalites Won The Trust Of Tribals In Chhattisgarh Through Social Work, Says Senior Journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Choudhary said that Naxalites worked as NGOs by engaging in social work.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Raipur: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 31, 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism from the country nears, security forces have intensified combing operations across the Naxal-affected states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
But do you know how this Maoist problem—which originated in Naxalbari, West Bengal—first made its entry into Chhattisgarh? In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, senior journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary spoke in detail about Naxalism, which the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2010 called the biggest internal security threat for India after an attack on the CRPF in Dantewada left over 70 personnel dead.
ETV Bharat: How did Naxalism begin in Chhattisgarh?
Shubhranshu Choudhary: The Bhumkal movement took place in Bastar in 1910. Prior to that, the Halba rebellion had occurred. With the arrival of the British, the tribal communities felt that their forests were being snatched away; they fought against this encroachment. The story of Naxalism, however, truly begins in 1980. It is a story involving outsiders. It is the story of an ideology—known as Communism—that seeks to establish equality across the world. The first armed movement began before India's independence. The Communist Party itself was established in 1925. An armed struggle commenced in 1946 and continued until 1951. Subsequently, the Communist Party transitioned entirely into the realm of constitutional politics.
'The Spark That Ignited in West Bengal'
In 1967, the spark of Naxalism ignited in the village of Naxalbari in West Bengal. It then gradually spread to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The story of Chhattisgarh's involvement is linked to the conclusion of the Naxalbari movement in West Bengal during the 1960s. The Naxalbari movement, which began in 1967, came to an end in 1970. In 1977, leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Kerala, and other regions gathered in Nagpur. They engaged in an intense deliberation spanning the previous ten years—specifically from 1967 to 1977. Based on these discussions, the 'Rear Area Document' was formulated. These individuals opted for Maoism; hence, they are referred to as Maoists. Their fundamental tenet is that they will seize power through the force of arms.
Operations Under A Predetermined Strategy
When you go to war, you will either win or lose. But what do you do when you are losing? In such a scenario, they employ the concept of a "rear area." When you are facing defeat, you allow a small contingent of your forces to engage in combat while shifting the larger contingent to a rear area; this creates the illusion for the enemy that they have already won. Then, once the situation has calmed down, you launch a counter-attack with your full force.
During a strategic conclave held in Nagpur, the leaders decided that their primary objective was to establish a "rear area"—essentially, a safe haven or hiding place. They identified the Dandakaranya forest as this location. This vast forest tract spanned four states; at that time, it extended across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. (The states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana had not yet been formed at that time.)
At that juncture, their supreme leader was Kondapalli Seetharamaiah. His daughter was working at a church-run hospital in Rajnandgaon. He communicated with his associates using code words. In a letter to his comrades, he noted that there were two major railway lines: one connecting Kolkata to Delhi, and the other connecting Kolkata to Mumbai. Situated between these two lines lay a vast territory spanning one hundred thousand square kilometers. He proposed that they develop this specific region into their designated "rear area."
Over a period of three years—from 1977 to 1980—they trained and prepared fifty operatives. These operatives were organized into seven distinct squads. These seven squads were then infiltrated into the Dandakaranya region from seven different directions; and in this manner, Naxalism made its first inroads into Chhattisgarh.
ETB: How did Chhattisgarh manage to remain a secure sanctuary for the Maoists for such an extended period?
SC: The Naxals did not enter Chhattisgarh with the intention of instigating a revolution there. They quickly realized that the indigenous tribal population of the region lacked the necessary "political consciousness" required for a revolutionary uprising. They concluded that a revolution would not take root in this specific area.
Consequently, when they entered Chhattisgarh armed with weapons in 1980, they spent their first ten years engaging in social work. They chose the economic livelihood of the tribal communities as their primary focal point. In this region, agriculture is not the primary source of the local economy; rather, the main source of income for the tribal people is the collection of minor forest produce.
The Maoists identified the trade of Tendu leaves (used for rolling bidis) as their first major issue to address. In those days, the tribals received a mere 5 paise per sack of Tendu leaves; the Naxals stepped in and demanded that this rate be increased from 5 paise to 6 paise per sack. The contractor, too, was Telugu. He acceded to the Naxalites' demands. Word of this spread throughout the forest.
Helping The Poor And Tribals
For the tribals, the forest was everything. The Naxalites understood this fact very well. They began keeping a close watch on forest officials. Forest guards were harassing the tribals and obstructing their movement. The Naxalites beat up the forest guards. They put an end to the sexual harassment of tribal women. They also ensured that the tribals received better prices for their produce—which merchants had previously been purchasing at extremely low rates. Between 1980 and 1990—specifically during those first ten years—the Naxalites operated much like a non-governmental organization (NGO). Although they were armed insurgents, they won the trust of the masses through their social work initiatives.
At that time, Ganapathi was the prominent leader. He declared that they would bring about a revolution in Chhattisgarh. He expelled Kondapalli Seetharamaiah from the party, and Ganapathi himself assumed the position of General Secretary.
In 1980, the Congress government—and specifically Prime Minister Indira Gandhi—attempted to resolve this issue. She formulated a "Bastar Development Plan." However, Indira Gandhi was assassinated before the plan could be implemented. In fact, Indira Gandhi had met with Arjun Singh, the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Indira Gandhi had asserted that the Naxalites would have to be eliminated through military force. Ramchandra Singhdeo—the head of her Planning Commission, who later became the first Finance Minister of Chhattisgarh—argued that the development needs of Bastar were distinct from those of other regions within the state.
He proposed creating a specific Bastar Development Plan to ensure that the tribals would not be driven to join the Naxalites. He noted that tribals remain idle for eight months of the year; if they could be meaningfully engaged in alternative work, the situation could be transformed. He argued that if they were paid fair prices for their forest produce, Naxalism would not spread. However, following Indira Gandhi's assassination, this plan was completely neglected.
The 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' Under Sundarlal Patwa
In 1990, a BJP government was formed in the then state of Madhya Pradesh. Sundarlal Patwa became the Chief Minister. He launched a campaign known as the 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' (Public Awareness Campaign). The underlying strategy was akin to the adage: "If there are fish in the water, drain the water away."
In practical terms, this meant identifying—and subsequently beating—anyone who had aided the Maoists over the preceding decade. This campaign was spearheaded by the CPI (Communist Party of India).
Tribal society does not make individual decisions; rather, they make collective decisions. When the tribals perceived that the prices for their forest produce had been raised—and that they were receiving fair rates from traders—they began to support the Maoists. Thus began what has come to be known as the Naxalite movement, starting around 1990. This movement is composed of 99 percent tribals. It is referred to as the "1-plus-99" movement—signifying 99 percent tribals and one percent outsiders.
The outsiders involved were predominantly Telugu speakers, though the group also included some Bengalis, some Marathis, and people from other regions. Ultimately, when this very 99 percent turned against them, it also became the cause of the movement's eventual decline.
A second phase of mass mobilization occurred in 2005. In the fight against the Naxalites, there is little substantive difference between the approaches of the BJP and the Congress parties.
The Salwa Judum movement was launched in 2005. Planning for this initiative had begun long in advance—it involved a preparatory phase spanning approximately 8 to 10 years. The change in government had no bearing on this process; the BJP government had, by then, come to power in Chhattisgarh. Mahendra Karma gave this movement its Gondi name. It grew into a massive movement. However, this movement ended up deeply dividing tribal society. A small segment aligned itself with the government, participating in the Salwa Judum. A larger segment sided with the Maoists. Meanwhile, a very small segment fled the region and migrated to Andhra Pradesh.
According to intelligence reports, in the aftermath of the Salwa Judum, the Naxalite party witnessed a twenty-two-fold surge in its strength. Venugopal subsequently penned an article titled "Thank You, Salwa Judum." This implied that, following the year 2005, the Maoists had become significantly more powerful. Indeed, between 2005 and 2015, the Maoist party grew into a formidable force.
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