ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | 'Interfaith Marriages Cause Social Disputes, Law And Order Problem': Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairman On Changes In 'Nikah' Process

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has issued new directives introducing significant changes to the 'Nikah' (Islamic marriage) process. Maulvis will now only be permitted to solemnize marriages between a Muslim man and a Muslim woman.

In cases involving individuals from different religions, a 'Nikah' will only be possible after a court marriage has taken place and the legal process of religious conversion has been completed. Additionally, breaking away from a long-standing tradition, the 'Nikah-nama' (marriage contract) will now be prepared in Hindi and English alongside Urdu.

Salim Raj, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat senior correspondent Praveen Kumar Singh regarding the reasons behind this decision, the Board's stance on 'Love Jihad,' the system for registered Maulvis, and questions arising from the new rules.

ETV Bharat(ETB): What is the primary reason behind the new directives?

Salim Raj(SR): Change is necessary with the times. Until now, the 'Nikah-nama' was prepared entirely in Urdu, which caused difficulties for people when obtaining documents like marriage certificates, Aadhaar cards, and passports. Now, the 'Nikah-nama' will be prepared in Hindi and English in addition to Urdu. Furthermore, only registered Maulanas will be authorized to solemnize marriages in mosques.

ETB: What is the reason for restricting marriages between individuals of different religions?

SR: In many instances, people arrive from other states, and there is a lack of accurate information about them. It is often discovered later that the man or woman belongs to a different religion, yet the marriage had already been solemnized. This leads to social disputes, causes distress to families, and impacts the law-and-order situation. This decision has been taken in light of these issues.

ETB: What is the most significant aspect of the new rule?

SR: Maulanas will only be able to solemnize marriages between a man and a woman who both follow Islam. If the individuals belong to different religions, the option of a court marriage remains open to them; Maulvis will not solemnize marriages in such cases.

ETB: Why was there a need to change this long-standing tradition?

SR: Incidents were frequently being reported from several districts—including Sarguja, Bastar, and Rajnandgaon—where marriages were solemnized between individuals belonging to different religions. However, this falls outside the Maulana's jurisdiction. The rules were amended following persistent complaints.

ETB: What is the Maulana's jurisdiction?