Exclusive | 'No War Aim, Only Chaos': Former Diplomat Talmiz Ahmad Warns Of Prolonged West Asia Conflict

By M.L. Narsimha Reddy

Hyderabad: As tensions escalate in West Asia following the United States and Israel's military confrontation with Iran, former Indian diplomat and West Asia expert Talmiz Ahmad warns that the conflict risks spiralling into a prolonged and destructive war. In this exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Ahmad criticises US President Donald Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" as unrealistic and argues that the conflict lacks clear strategic objectives.

He also cautions that instability in the Gulf could threaten global energy security and directly impact India, which remains heavily dependent on oil imports from the region. Ahmad emphasises the urgent need for diplomatic intervention by regional powers and says the crisis could accelerate the shift toward a multipolar world order.

Excerpts from the Interview

Question: Trump says no deal with Iran, only unconditional surrender. What are the implications?

Talmiz Ahmad: I'm not sure what the US president wants. He has called for unconditional surrender from the Iranians. That is a very tall order.

No country in the world offers unconditional surrender, particularly against an aggressor. So it is very difficult to believe that the United States president believes that after five days of bombardment, the entire population of Iran should be ready to fall at their knees in front of him. I'm not sure that he has thought through all aspects of the conflict that he has initiated.

Large sections of the American media have been discussing that there is no clarity about war aims in the United States. This is not new. Even in the past, when they attacked Afghanistan and Iraq, there were no war aims. And therefore, you had a prolonged conflict, very heavy casualties in Afghanistan and Iraq. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed. And yet the Americans were trapped in those two countries without any fallback position because they had not prepared for the insurgency, and they did not know what their war aims were.

So I think that we are looking at something very similar. What the Americans should be looking for is a fallback position where they can actually prepare for some kind of arrangement with the Iranians that would enable Donald Trump to announce to his people that he has won the war and that he's ready for peace discussions. I think certain countries which are influential in the region, such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia, should get into the picture, convey to the president the damage that is being done, not just to Iran itself, but to the global economy and the well-being of the people, of millions of people.

And they should encourage him to look for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict that he and Israel have initiated.

Question: What is Trump's motive behind this conflict?

Talmiz Ahmad: At different times, different statements have been made by American leaders.

We had the situation from Secretary of State Rubio when he stated that the United States entered the war after the Israelis had initiated the conflict, and that they entered the war only because they were sure that Iran would attack their assets. The president corrected him within a day, saying that no, it is he who pressured Israel to go to war. The president himself has given numerous reasons for going into conflict.

Sometimes he has said that he wants to end their ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. Occasionally, there are references to regime change. When Ayatollah Khamenei was murdered, he said that he was the most evil person on earth.

These are absolutely weird remarks coming from the U.S. president. They are a source of great disquiet because it does not indicate that the president has even a minimal understanding of what he has initiated in the war with Iran. And to speak of "total surrender", something that he himself has started, he should know what his war aims are.

Has he agreed? Has he obtained those war aims? He has talked about attacking Iran for 40 weeks and 6 weeks. There is no explanation as to what he is seeking to target. My personal view is that much of this psychological engineering of the American President was done by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

I believe that Netanyahu visited Washington on 11 February and manipulated the American president. He played on the ego and the megalomania of the American president. He was able to tell him, convince him possibly, that Iran is developing nuclear weapons, that it is an evil regime and that he would go down in American history as a great president if he was able to effect regime change.

I don't believe that the Israeli prime minister actually explained to the American president the complications involved in this enterprise and whether there would be success or not. For the Israeli prime minister, murder is an end in itself. Recall here the two-year war that he waged on the people of Gaza, killing 72,000 people.

At no stage did he ever declare what his endgame was. Murder, therefore, I am convinced, is an end in itself for the Israeli prime minister, and I believe that he has convinced the US president that this is the way to go forward. I am not sure that it is serving American interests whatsoever, or, for that matter, serving Israeli interests.

But this is the way the two leaders have got together, both of them totally committed to violence, totally amoral, totally without any game plan or any war aim, and the whole region is now, and indeed the international community is looking at a very grim future.

Question: In the US-Israel-Iran war, Iran is targeting the US's Gulf air bases. What is the future of West Asia?

Talmiz Ahmad: Because they were concerned about the Islamic revolution. Some of the activists of the Islamic Revolution had attacked the American embassy as well. And therefore, they were encouraged to support the Iraqi dictator and to see whether they could stem the tide of the revolution. It was suggested at that time that the revolutionaries were keen to expand the revolution and also possibly get into conflict with their neighbours.

In any case, Iraq seized this opportunity to attack Iran, but the attack had the opposite effect. Instead of taking advantage of the chaos following the revolution, the Iraqi attack ensured the unity of the Iranian people, ensured this consolidation of the revolution and also ensured that Iraq's aggression was not successful. At the end of the eight-year war, the situation on the ground remained the same, though there were reports that more than a million people had died.

In the absence of any war aim, you usually have an open-ended conflict that goes on and on, creates huge numbers of casualties, leaves behind a trail of destruction, but does not resolve any issue on the ground whatsoever. All of us are aware, and this is something that Prime Minister Modi also said, that war does not solve any problem. I agree with that.

That is, at the end of the day, countries that have issues with each other have to enter into prolonged dialogue with each other, try to understand each other's positions and try to see if there is any via media where you accommodate each other's interests and then conclude a fair deal, a just deal. Only those agreements will stand the test of time. We now need to convince the United States that this is the time for diplomacy, this is the time for engagement.

After all, the United States was engaged in a prolonged dialogue with the Iranian side. Actually, there are very valid reports that the Iranian side had made tremendous progress with regard to the offer that they made to the American side and that what they had conceded to the Americans was something that had never been discussed earlier. But unfortunately, Donald Trump, I don't think he even understood what was going on.

He was committed to rubbishing these discussions and going to war. I think the mistake that he made was to trust Netanyahu and to believe that he could get a result, a successful result, within a few days. Every conflict the Americans have got into, whether it was Vietnam, Afghanistan or Iraq, they have never had a quick victory.

There is no quick victory. There is no short, sharp conflict. The other side gets together, rallies together, brings together all the weaponry that they have, brings forward a very strong sense of nationalism, and they can ensure that the short, sharp conflict that you are looking for is not available to you.

Question: Do you think the West Asia crisis will become a local conflict?

Talmiz Ahmad: You are referring possibly to the problems that the Americans have with Russia in Ukraine and with China in Taiwan and in the West Pacific in general. Russia is, both China and Russia are strong supporters of Iran. But neither of them sees any reason to enter into conflict at this point.

Both of them would want a stable region. They will become active diplomatically once the ceasefire is announced and they will then promote a much greater stability than what we have had so far. I am personally satisfied that both China and Russia will be active role players in the peace process in the region rather than in the conflict.

I strongly believe that nations like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, which have a very solid standing in the White House, should mobilise their resources and agitate with the American president to follow the path of diplomacy. They should be able to persuade the American president that prolonged conflict is not serving any useful purpose either for the region or for American interests. In fact, American interests could be harmed by the fact that if there is a prolonged conflict, global energy security will be seriously jeopardised, particularly on account of very high prices.

And this could alienate large sections of American opinion. We have also seen reports that the president's support base, the so-called MAGA constituency, is very unhappy with the conflict. They don't like to involve the United States in wars instigated by the Israelis.