Interview | Fashion Technology Much More Than Just Clothing; Paves Way For Bright Future, Says Director NIFT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fashion technology and fashion design sectors are generally linked with trendy clothing. But, if one has creativity and passion, these fields pave the way for a bright future, according to Malini Divakala, Director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad.
Malini suggested that NIFT courses not only help in securing jobs but also provide opportunities to grow as entrepreneurs. She stated that their goal is to provide high-quality and skilled human resources in the fashion industry. With the NIFT entrance exam scheduled for February, the registration process is currently underway.
In a special interview with ETV Bharat, Malini spoke at length about fashion technology.
The NIFT Director said that in the world of textiles, there were very few Indian brands in the past, but currently, new international-level brands are emerging from our country.
“There is a great need for trained professionals in the fashion design sector. NIFT's goal is to prepare human resources to meet that demand. Accordingly, we have designed the fashion education system,'' she said.
Malini said that the NIFT Hyderabad is providing training to students not only in clothing design but also in many other aspects. “We provide comprehensive training in the fashion garment business and costume designing. The curriculum primarily includes fashion, knitwear, and textile designs.''
High Demand for Students
The NIFT Hyderabad Director said that India's handloom textiles and handicrafts have immense significance and the institute is striving to pass on this rich heritage to future generations.
“NIFT students are in high demand. They are securing employment even before completing their Master's degrees. Leading brands and garment manufacturing companies are hiring them. Many are growing as independent designers and entrepreneurs, establishing their own brands in the fashion business. Others are choosing the film industry,'' she said.
Courses At Hyderabad Campus
Malini said that the Hyderabad campus offers seven undergraduate courses: Fashion, Lifestyle Accessories, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Textile Design, and Fashion Technology. There is also a postgraduate course in the Master of Fashion Management, she added.
