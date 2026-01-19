ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | Fashion Technology Much More Than Just Clothing; Paves Way For Bright Future, Says Director NIFT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fashion technology and fashion design sectors are generally linked with trendy clothing. But, if one has creativity and passion, these fields pave the way for a bright future, according to Malini Divakala, Director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad.

Malini suggested that NIFT courses not only help in securing jobs but also provide opportunities to grow as entrepreneurs. She stated that their goal is to provide high-quality and skilled human resources in the fashion industry. With the NIFT entrance exam scheduled for February, the registration process is currently underway.

In a special interview with ETV Bharat, Malini spoke at length about fashion technology.

The NIFT Director said that in the world of textiles, there were very few Indian brands in the past, but currently, new international-level brands are emerging from our country.

“There is a great need for trained professionals in the fashion design sector. NIFT's goal is to prepare human resources to meet that demand. Accordingly, we have designed the fashion education system,'' she said.

Malini said that the NIFT Hyderabad is providing training to students not only in clothing design but also in many other aspects. “We provide comprehensive training in the fashion garment business and costume designing. The curriculum primarily includes fashion, knitwear, and textile designs.''