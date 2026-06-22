ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview: Drones A Serious Threat To National Security; But India Has Done The Necessary Homework, Says Retd Captain Anil Gaur

Captain Anil Gaur (Retired) in conversation with ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Amid changing security landscape along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir due to the increasing use of drones for surveillance, smuggling, and potential terror-related activities, a veteran defence expert has termed the unmanned aerial vehicles a serious threat for national security while calling for self-reliance in the anti-drone technologies. To understand the evolving nature of drone warfare and its implications for India's border security, ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retired). Here are a few excerpts of the interview: ETV Bharat(ETB): How would you assess the changing security scenario along the LoC and the International Border in the context of increasing drone activity? Drones A Serious Threat To National Security; But India Has Done The Necessary Homework, Says Retd Captain Anil Gaur (ETV Bharat) Captain Anil Gaur (Retired)(AG): See, drones these days are the best mode of doing any anti-national activity by any country. They are using drones for sending in narcotics, sending in weapons, sending in money for terrorist activities. We have seen how drones are being used in the wars. First effective use was in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war. Now we have seen how Iran's IRGC effectively uses drones in the Middle East. So,drones are now there to stay. But counter-measures are being taken by the Indian government and we have developed necessary weapons, plus we have developed counter-measures for it, which ensure that we destroy the drones or incapacitate them or even sometimes override their controls and send them back to the source where they came from and have them explode with their weapons over there. The people of the country can be rest assured that the government of India is doing its best to ensure that we do not have any problems from these drones. ETB: As you mentioned and said, drones are now being used for surveillance, smuggling of weapons, narcotics, and even explosives. How serious is this threat to national— India's national security? AG: See, this is a very serious threat especially in Punjab and in Jammu and Kashmir, where the border is conducive for a drone to come in and drop its load and go back, because of the vegetation and because of the terrain over here. And Pakistan has been using this. We have caught people many times, we have got the consignments, many times we have managed to bring down the drones also. And we have seen that main consignment is narcotics, second is arms, ammunition, and lastly is some cash that comes in from there. But this is how Pakistan is trying to destabilize the border states and the country. ETB: How effective are India's current anti-drone system and border surveillance mechanism in tackling this challenge after Operation Sindoo? AG: See, like I said before, India has developed the necessary technologies. We are using laser, radio waves, electro-mechanical means, radar systems to track these drones wherever they are and shoot them down. But it will not be good for me to give you the complete details of what is being done because that would affect the system and the our national security per se.