Interview: Drones A Serious Threat To National Security; But India Has Done The Necessary Homework, Says Retd Captain Anil Gaur
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie, Gaur said that India was taking the necessary steps to incapacitate the drones.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Jammu: Amid changing security landscape along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir due to the increasing use of drones for surveillance, smuggling, and potential terror-related activities, a veteran defence expert has termed the unmanned aerial vehicles a serious threat for national security while calling for self-reliance in the anti-drone technologies.
To understand the evolving nature of drone warfare and its implications for India's border security, ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retired). Here are a few excerpts of the interview:
ETV Bharat(ETB): How would you assess the changing security scenario along the LoC and the International Border in the context of increasing drone activity?
Captain Anil Gaur (Retired)(AG): See, drones these days are the best mode of doing any anti-national activity by any country. They are using drones for sending in narcotics, sending in weapons, sending in money for terrorist activities. We have seen how drones are being used in the wars. First effective use was in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war. Now we have seen how Iran's IRGC effectively uses drones in the Middle East. So,drones are now there to stay.
But counter-measures are being taken by the Indian government and we have developed necessary weapons, plus we have developed counter-measures for it, which ensure that we destroy the drones or incapacitate them or even sometimes override their controls and send them back to the source where they came from and have them explode with their weapons over there.
The people of the country can be rest assured that the government of India is doing its best to ensure that we do not have any problems from these drones.
ETB: As you mentioned and said, drones are now being used for surveillance, smuggling of weapons, narcotics, and even explosives. How serious is this threat to national— India's national security?
AG: See, this is a very serious threat especially in Punjab and in Jammu and Kashmir, where the border is conducive for a drone to come in and drop its load and go back, because of the vegetation and because of the terrain over here. And Pakistan has been using this. We have caught people many times, we have got the consignments, many times we have managed to bring down the drones also. And we have seen that main consignment is narcotics, second is arms, ammunition, and lastly is some cash that comes in from there. But this is how Pakistan is trying to destabilize the border states and the country.
ETB: How effective are India's current anti-drone system and border surveillance mechanism in tackling this challenge after Operation Sindoo?
AG: See, like I said before, India has developed the necessary technologies. We are using laser, radio waves, electro-mechanical means, radar systems to track these drones wherever they are and shoot them down. But it will not be good for me to give you the complete details of what is being done because that would affect the system and the our national security per se.
But it can be rest assured that we have taken the necessary steps and India, let me tell you, is one of the first countries which has most advanced anti-drone systems. We have used them during Operation Sindoor when Pakistan launched a lot of drones. We have seen how we have neutralized each and every one of them. There were at least around 1,200 drones that were launched in Jammu and Kashmir and in Punjab, Haryana, but all of them were neutralized.
ETB: After Operation Sindoor, we have seen many aerial threats or movements across the border. Do you believe that Pakistan-based terror groups are increasingly relying on drones to infiltrate weapons and explosives into Jammu and Kashmir, or we can talk about Punjab as well?
AG: See, basically the terror groups are not the ones that are using these drones. It is the ISI and the Pakistan Army that is doing it, and this is a very well-known fact. They use the terrorists as a front, but the actual command, control, and operational systems are being maintained by Pakistan. In Operation Sindoor, we also saw that China was manning some of their radar systems and all because of their aircraft that was flying, JF-17 and others, to control and give them commands from there. So, this sort of a thing is going on, and Indian government knows about it, we know about it, and we will take necessary steps as and when required.
ETB: What lessons can India learn from ongoing global conflicts, particularly regarding the use of drones in modern warfare, or we can say the guerrilla warfare, yeah?
AG: See, first and foremost is that one has to be total Aatmanirbhar(self-reliant), which means that you must be having the technology to make that entire system within India without depending upon any external country. Because if you depend upon an external country, they stop the supplies at critical times.
All the technology that is being used in these anti-drone systems has been developed by DRDO and private entrepreneurs, and this is totally homegrown. So, we have no problem whatsoever in scaling it up or even in giving it to all the security forces, that includes the BSF, the CRPF, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and others, apart from the Indian Army. This is very much required and India is already doing that.
ETB: Drones are piercing the border fences in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Do you think that this type of aerial threat is posing new challenges to Indian security forces?
AG: See,first and foremost, the fence will not stop a drone. The fence is for physical stopping of cross-border movement of terrorists. And that is why the fence is there. As far as the drones are concerned, they will come into the aerial system, and for that, we require the systems which are going to detect them and then destroy them. This, India has already developed and we have seen that.
Operation Sindoor has been one big example of what India did, and the entire world stood up to take notice that a country which was earlier being said a developing country, has now mastered the technology of ensuring that drones and missiles do not harm it.
ETB: After Operation Sindoor, we are usually seeing drones hovering over the sky. Do you think that it is a big challenge for India?
AG: See, like I said, the smart fence will not stop the drone. The smart fence that is there is to stop physical border crossing by the terrorist and all. As far as the drones are concerned, for that you require other systems— one is the radar systems and all, and second is you require systems to incapacitate them or to destroy them. India has developed that very effectively. These are seen.
Now, there are some drones which, you see, will always get through in the sense that you cannot stop 100%. Some drones will come around which will be used for dropping of arms, ammunition by Pakistan, ISI, and the Army. And that normally what happens is, when the drone comes in, either it is detected when it is coming in, or when it has dropped its consignment. But India has done the necessary homework and we have taken steps for it.
Read More: