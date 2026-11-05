Red Corner Notice In July, Success In November: How Delhi Police Brought Back Rape Accused From UAE
Investigators followed the accused's trail from Kerala to the UAE and relied on international police cooperation to bring him back.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: A 38-year-old man accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in Delhi has been brought back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), nearly 10 months after he left the country.
UAE authorities handed over the accused, Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM, to Delhi Police on Wednesday, after an extradition process involving several Indian and international agencies.
Mooppan, a native of Kannur in Kerala, was employed as a senior manager at a company in Delhi when the alleged incident took place. The woman accused him of sexually assaulting her after a birthday party organised by company employees at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh on October 1, 2025.
According to her complaint, the accused allegedly made her consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before taking her to a hotel in Karol Bagh. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her there in the early hours of October 2. The complaint also stated that he used another person's identity documents to check into the hotel and hide the victim's identity.
The woman first brought the matter to the company's management. On October 4, 2025, the company issued a show-cause notice to Mooppan and began an inquiry through its Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework.
However, he did not appear before the committee and stopped reporting to work. The woman sent another formal complaint to the company on December 18, 2025.
Police said the accused left India on January 5, 2026, after arranging his travel documents. He subsequently took up a job at a plumbing accessories shop in Dubai.
The woman approached Delhi Police on February 18, 2026 and lodged a formal complaint. Police registered an FIR (No. 237/26) at Karol Bagh Police Station under Sections 64(1), 123, 319 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
As part of the investigation, police recorded the woman's statement and arranged her medical examination. The team also examined the places connected with the alleged incident and gathered CCTV footage, hotel records, identity documents and other evidence from the lounge in Punjabi Bagh and the hotel in Karol Bagh.
The initial search for the accused led investigators to Kerala. However, further inquiries revealed that he had already travelled abroad. Technical evidence confirmed that he had reached the UAE on January 5, 2026.
With the accused outside India, Delhi Police turned to international channels to trace him. Delhi Police requested assistance through BHARATPOL on April 30, 2026. Subsequently, after the required legal proceedings, INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice against him on July 7, 2026. UAE authorities geolocated and arrested Mooppan and approved the extradition request on October 9.
A three-member police team, comprising Inspector Kapil Khokhar, Sub-Inspector Kajal Tyagi and Sub-Inspector Sandeep, travelled to the UAE on October 31 to complete the necessary formalities. The UAE authorities handed over Mooppan to the team on November 4, and he was subsequently brought to India.
Delhi Police said the accused would face legal proceedings there. It also credited the coordinated efforts of its personnel and various national and international agencies for bringing him back to India.
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