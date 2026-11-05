ETV Bharat / bharat

Red Corner Notice In July, Success In November: How Delhi Police Brought Back Rape Accused From UAE

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in Delhi has been brought back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), nearly 10 months after he left the country.

UAE authorities handed over the accused, Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM, to Delhi Police on Wednesday, after an extradition process involving several Indian and international agencies.

Mooppan, a native of Kannur in Kerala, was employed as a senior manager at a company in Delhi when the alleged incident took place. The woman accused him of sexually assaulting her after a birthday party organised by company employees at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh on October 1, 2025.

According to her complaint, the accused allegedly made her consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before taking her to a hotel in Karol Bagh. She alleged that he sexually assaulted her there in the early hours of October 2. The complaint also stated that he used another person's identity documents to check into the hotel and hide the victim's identity.

The woman first brought the matter to the company's management. On October 4, 2025, the company issued a show-cause notice to Mooppan and began an inquiry through its Internal Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework.

However, he did not appear before the committee and stopped reporting to work. The woman sent another formal complaint to the company on December 18, 2025.

Police said the accused left India on January 5, 2026, after arranging his travel documents. He subsequently took up a job at a plumbing accessories shop in Dubai.