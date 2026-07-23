ETV Bharat / bharat

Internet Suspended Till Midnight At Jantar Mantar: MHA

Police personnel baton-charge supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Thursday suspended mobile internet services till midnight in the 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is holding a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

The latest order extended the suspension of the services till midnight on Thursday with the approval of the Union Home Secretary under the Telecommunication Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 in the interest of "public safety and averting public emergency".

The ministry has issued five such orders since July 17, suspending the mobile internet services in the area.