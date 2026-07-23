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Internet Suspended Till Midnight At Jantar Mantar: MHA

The order extended the suspension of the services till midnight on Thursday with the approval of the Union Home Secretary.

Internet Suspended Till Midnight At Jantar Mantar: MHA
Police personnel baton-charge supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Thursday suspended mobile internet services till midnight in the 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is holding a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

The latest order extended the suspension of the services till midnight on Thursday with the approval of the Union Home Secretary under the Telecommunication Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 in the interest of "public safety and averting public emergency".

The ministry has issued five such orders since July 17, suspending the mobile internet services in the area.

The CJP-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan started on June 20th.

Read More

  1. In Photos: CJP Protesters Continue Sit-In For Third Day At Jantar Mantar
  2. UN Complaint Over Jantar Mantar Crackdown Puts Delhi Protest Action Under Global Human Rights Lens

TAGGED:

JANTAR MANTAR
INTERNET SUSPENDED
NEET PAPER LEAK
DELHI PROTEST
UNION HOME MINISTRY

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