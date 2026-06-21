ETV Bharat / bharat

International Yoga Day In Kashmir: Unique Floating Yoga Held In Srinagar; LG Sinha Leads Session By Dal Lake

People take part in the floating Yoga session ahead of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar on Friday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government observed the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday, with the main event held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by the banks of Dal Lake. Another notable event was held in Pokhribal Lake in Downtown Srinagar, where a first-of-its-kind floating yoga was performed by a group of young athletes and yoga and water sports enthusiasts. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo were the guests at the Yoga Day event at SKICC, which was attended by hundreds of officials, sportsmen and students. Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha leading International Yoga Day event at SKICC by Dal Lake (Lok Bhavan, Jammu Kashmir) Sinha said that people must get inspired from this year’s Yoga Day theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. “With rising stress and modern health challenges, yoga offers a powerful ray of hope. Let’s take a step toward wellness today by participating and committing to a healthier lifestyle,” he said. The LG said yoga should not be restricted to the International Yoga Day only, but it should be made part of the daily routine and exercise. “The real meaning of yoga is to connect with oneself, to connect with our senses, to understand the needs of our body, and ultimately to establish a balance with nature,” he said.