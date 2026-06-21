International Yoga Day In Kashmir: Unique Floating Yoga Held In Srinagar; LG Sinha Leads Session By Dal Lake
Jammu Kashmir celebrated International Yoga Day with events at SKICC led by LG Sinha and unique floating yoga at Pokhribal Lake.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 21, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government observed the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday, with the main event held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by the banks of Dal Lake. Another notable event was held in Pokhribal Lake in Downtown Srinagar, where a first-of-its-kind floating yoga was performed by a group of young athletes and yoga and water sports enthusiasts.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo were the guests at the Yoga Day event at SKICC, which was attended by hundreds of officials, sportsmen and students.
Sinha said that people must get inspired from this year’s Yoga Day theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. “With rising stress and modern health challenges, yoga offers a powerful ray of hope. Let’s take a step toward wellness today by participating and committing to a healthier lifestyle,” he said.
The LG said yoga should not be restricted to the International Yoga Day only, but it should be made part of the daily routine and exercise. “The real meaning of yoga is to connect with oneself, to connect with our senses, to understand the needs of our body, and ultimately to establish a balance with nature,” he said.
Sinha said that the Yoga Day had brought the thousands-year-old Indian yoga tradition to the forefront of the global health movement, he said, and credited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution in spreading yoga across the world.
“Yoga can help youth to concentrate on their inner self and their life goals at a time when they have challenges of digital distractions,” he said.
Minister Itoo said yoga can alleviate a lot of mental stress among its performers. She said youth are facing a lot of mental challenges and stress due to the rush of life. “If we include yoga in our daily life, we can get rid of stress. For mental and physical strength, yoga can benefit us,” she said.
Besides, SKICC, the International Yoga Day, was observed in all the 20 district headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir. Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts led the yoga asanas, followed by other officials, employees and students of colleges and schools.
The floating yoga event in Pokhribal Lake was organised and led by Kashmir's ‘Aqua Queen’ Bilquees Mir, who is an international water sports coach. About 30 participants, including Bilquees, participated in the hour-long floating yoga session. Among the participants were 15 boys and 15 girls.
“This is the first time we have done yoga in water. Our aim was to raise awareness not just about fitness but the environment as well,” she told ETV Bharat. “We belong to water sports, and water is vital for nature. So, we see this as a chance to raise awareness,” she said.
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