International Women's Day: The Hills Are Alive With The Sound Of DJ Queen Manju Nautiyal

By Dheeraj Sajwan

Dehradun: If Rapper Badshah's song "Delhi Se Manali (Ladka Tera Deewana)" is trending in Bollywood, the high-pitched, rustic vocals of Manju Nautiyal, which feature prominently in the song, are ruling short videos or Reels across Instagram and Facebook. The visuals of the song depicts the lifestyle of the mountains, especially of Himachal Pradesh.

Long before she became famous nationally, though, songs by Nautiyal — a native of Uttarakhand's Tehri district — were being widely played at weddings and events in her home state, earning her the nickname "DJ Queen of Uttarakhand".

Badshah's song has now made Nautiyal a heartthrob among the youth, making her the first Pahari singer to enter Bollywood on the strength of her Pahari songs. Before her, Priyanka Mehra had tried this route, though she is yet to taste the success Nautiyal has with one hit. So how has Manju's journey been so far? What are her future projects? These were questions whose answers ETV Bharat sought in an intimate conversation with Manju Nautiyal on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The unassuming Uttarakhandi singer began by expressing her gratitude to fans. She said it was a great honour to sing with Badshah, and thanked him for featuring the culture of the hill states in his song and video, introducing these to the national and international stage.

Badshah, And Stardom

Recently, she shared the stage with Badshah at a live concert in Haryana. About the experience, Nautiyal said that for a while, she did not realise she was actually on stage with Badshah in front of such a large crowd.

Regarding Badshah's involvement in the song "Delhi Se Manali", she explained that when she sang "Ladka Tera Deewana" with Himachali singer Siraji, it had received a great response. Then, while shooting for its video in Uttarakhand, she was informed that Badshah wanted to rap in its remake.