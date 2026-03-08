International Women's Day: The Hills Are Alive With The Sound Of DJ Queen Manju Nautiyal
Uttarakhandi singer Manju Nautiyal became an instant hit with her vocals in rapper Badshah's song "Delhi Se Manali". Here's the inspiring story of her journey.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST
By Dheeraj Sajwan
Dehradun: If Rapper Badshah's song "Delhi Se Manali (Ladka Tera Deewana)" is trending in Bollywood, the high-pitched, rustic vocals of Manju Nautiyal, which feature prominently in the song, are ruling short videos or Reels across Instagram and Facebook. The visuals of the song depicts the lifestyle of the mountains, especially of Himachal Pradesh.
Long before she became famous nationally, though, songs by Nautiyal — a native of Uttarakhand's Tehri district — were being widely played at weddings and events in her home state, earning her the nickname "DJ Queen of Uttarakhand".
Badshah's song has now made Nautiyal a heartthrob among the youth, making her the first Pahari singer to enter Bollywood on the strength of her Pahari songs. Before her, Priyanka Mehra had tried this route, though she is yet to taste the success Nautiyal has with one hit. So how has Manju's journey been so far? What are her future projects? These were questions whose answers ETV Bharat sought in an intimate conversation with Manju Nautiyal on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The unassuming Uttarakhandi singer began by expressing her gratitude to fans. She said it was a great honour to sing with Badshah, and thanked him for featuring the culture of the hill states in his song and video, introducing these to the national and international stage.
Badshah, And Stardom
Recently, she shared the stage with Badshah at a live concert in Haryana. About the experience, Nautiyal said that for a while, she did not realise she was actually on stage with Badshah in front of such a large crowd.
Regarding Badshah's involvement in the song "Delhi Se Manali", she explained that when she sang "Ladka Tera Deewana" with Himachali singer Siraji, it had received a great response. Then, while shooting for its video in Uttarakhand, she was informed that Badshah wanted to rap in its remake.
"It was an unforgettable moment," she said, adding, "I was also invited to Himachal to shoot with Badshah, but since I had a prior shooting schedule, I couldn't attend. So Badshah invited me to the live concert in Haryana."
Speaking about her musical journey, the resident of Tikri village in the Jaunpur block of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, said: "My early musical inspiration came from my home. Some relatives were singers, so I developed a passion for singing since childhood. I officially started singing Pahari songs in 2018. Before this, I used to sing in school and on Ram Lila stages."
Being a woman from the hills, she faced a lot of struggles in the beginning, she recalled. Yet, since 2018, she has sung over 400 songs, of which 8-10 have become very popular. <y first hit was "Suretu Mama" in 2022. A year later, "Kamar Peeda" became a hit, and I began to get noticed outside the state," said Nautiyal.
How "Kamar Peeda" Came Into Being
Nautiyal said her father used to hum the folk song "Kamar Peeda" in a traditional way at home during her childhood. What she did was sing it in a new way. This led to her collaboration with Siraji on the song "Swami Pardesh". Then she went on to collaborate with Siraji on "Ladka Tera Deewana", which brought her to Badshah's notice. The rest, as they say, is history.
Besides her vocals, Nautiyal is known for her traditional Pahadi attire, the Pahadi Ghaghra Kurti. "I always carry my culture and traditions with me. I like this dress the best. I enjoy wearing traditional clothes and jewellery, and try to promote Uttarakhand's culture," the singer said.
Nautiyal's Message To Women
Manju Nautiyal said whereas previous generations faced significant struggles, girls in Uttarakhand, especially in the hills, are now making significant progress in education. "Today's generation is much more capable. If only we develop a passion for something, we can become independent."
She added, "Then, no one can stop us. So, my message to all women is: Never give up on your interests and hobbies. Strive hard and keep moving forward in that field. There will be struggles in the beginning, but success will surely come one day. I urge all parents to support their children in pursuing their passions."