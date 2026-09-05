International Vulture Awareness Day: Tamil Nadu Needs To Protect Its Dwindling Vultures
Experts say that there is a need to establish a protected vulture zone where they can be monitored continuously
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Coimbatore: Vultures, known as nature's 'cleaners', are fighting for survival. Standing on the verge of extinction, these birds have dwindled in numbers drastically because of their habitat destruction and toxic food.
There are 68-70 species of vultures in the world and India also hosts some of the rare species. Tamil Nadu has four species in the forests of the Western Ghats in the White-backed vulture, the Indian vulture, the Red-bellied vulture and the Egyptian vulture.
Ecologists say that apart from the Egyptian vulture, the number of other species is declining drastically. The Griffon vulture, which was once widely found in various parts of the state, is now found only in the forests of Sathyamangalam, Mayar riverbed, Udhagai and Mudumalai. They are rarely seen even in these locations.
It has been reported that the number of Griffon vultures in Tamil Nadu may currently be only between 300 and 400. This has caused a lot of concern among nature enthusiasts. The painkiller diclofenac used on livestock is said to be the main reason for the decline in the numbers. It is said that the drug remains in the animals that have been injected even after they die and it enters the vultures that eat the carcass of those animals affecting their kidneys and causing death. The number of Griffon vultures declined sharply within a few years of the introduction of diclofenac for veterinary use in India in the 1990s.
Studies indicate that up to 99 per cent of vultures have disappeared in some areas. Therefore, considering the safety of vultures, the central government has banned the use of diclofenac for veterinary use. Although the mortality of vultures due to diclofenac has decreased since then, this rare bird species is still facing threats due to various other reasons.
Awareness programs are being conducted among the villagers and urban people living adjacent to the forests on the need to protect the vultures.
Bharathidasan, a vulture researcher and secretary of Arulagam organisation, disclosed, “The contribution of vultures is important in densely populated countries like India. By eating the dead animals, Griffon vultures prevent the spread of dangerous germs. Millions of people die from infectious diseases worldwide every year. In such an environment, the Griffon vultures eat the bodies of dead animals in forests and human habitats protecting the purity of the environment.”
He disclosed that they play an important role in preserving biodiversity by preventing the spread of infectious diseases to other animals caused by those that die in the forest.
Since beef consumption is low in India, the Griffon vultures got their necessary food from the carcass of bovines which led to an increase in their numbers. But now there are less than 400 vultures of various species.
Experts like Bharathidasan say that this cannot be called a safe number. Only if there are 800 pairs of each species, its survival will be ensured. Since these are gregarious birds, their conservation becomes all the more important. It is said that the main reason for the decline in their numbers is the consumption of the remains of bovines injected with painkillers.
Furthermore, the burying of dead animals by the owners has led to a lack of food for the vultures leading to stagnating population. The Griffon vulture population has been facing a major decline due to collisions with power lines, wires, wind turbines and at times acts of the anti-social elements.
It is learnt that the number of vultures has also declined as some people consider them a bad omen and destroy their nests. Currently, only one percent of these birds remains.
Bharathidasan said that apart from the initiatives already taken, there is a need to establish a protected vulture zone where they can be monitored continuously. By attaching Global Positioning System (GPS) devices to the backs of the birds, their movement can be tracked and problems faced by them can be identified and addressed.
"If a vulture stays in one place for too long, it means that there is something wrong with it. The GPS will be very helpful in identifying it and solving its problem. This initiative has been implemented in various countries and is working successfully. It would be great if the Tamil Nadu government also adopted this," said Bharathidasan.