ETV Bharat / bharat

International Vulture Awareness Day: Tamil Nadu Needs To Protect Its Dwindling Vultures

Coimbatore: Vultures, known as nature's 'cleaners', are fighting for survival. Standing on the verge of extinction, these birds have dwindled in numbers drastically because of their habitat destruction and toxic food.

There are 68-70 species of vultures in the world and India also hosts some of the rare species. Tamil Nadu has four species in the forests of the Western Ghats in the White-backed vulture, the Indian vulture, the Red-bellied vulture and the Egyptian vulture.

Ecologists say that apart from the Egyptian vulture, the number of other species is declining drastically. The Griffon vulture, which was once widely found in various parts of the state, is now found only in the forests of Sathyamangalam, Mayar riverbed, Udhagai and Mudumalai. They are rarely seen even in these locations.

It has been reported that the number of Griffon vultures in Tamil Nadu may currently be only between 300 and 400. This has caused a lot of concern among nature enthusiasts. The painkiller diclofenac used on livestock is said to be the main reason for the decline in the numbers. It is said that the drug remains in the animals that have been injected even after they die and it enters the vultures that eat the carcass of those animals affecting their kidneys and causing death. The number of Griffon vultures declined sharply within a few years of the introduction of diclofenac for veterinary use in India in the 1990s.

Studies indicate that up to 99 per cent of vultures have disappeared in some areas. Therefore, considering the safety of vultures, the central government has banned the use of diclofenac for veterinary use. Although the mortality of vultures due to diclofenac has decreased since then, this rare bird species is still facing threats due to various other reasons.

Awareness programs are being conducted among the villagers and urban people living adjacent to the forests on the need to protect the vultures.

Bharathidasan, a vulture researcher and secretary of Arulagam organisation, disclosed, “The contribution of vultures is important in densely populated countries like India. By eating the dead animals, Griffon vultures prevent the spread of dangerous germs. Millions of people die from infectious diseases worldwide every year. In such an environment, the Griffon vultures eat the bodies of dead animals in forests and human habitats protecting the purity of the environment.”