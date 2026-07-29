International Tiger Day: Corbett's Tiger Boom Powers Tourism, Raises New Conservation Challenges
India's tiger conservation success has transformed Corbett's economy, though experts warn of rising human-wildlife conflict and habitat stress ahead | Kailash Suyal reports.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Ramnagar: International Tiger Day is observed worldwide every year on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation. The day is not just about celebrating the iconic big cat; it is also an opportunity to review the success of conservation efforts, assess whether they are delivering results, identify emerging challenges and prepare future strategies for protecting the species.
India has emerged as a global success story in tiger conservation, with Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand making a significant contribution to that achievement.
The steady rise in Corbett's tiger population is not only a testament to the success of Project Tiger, but has also transformed the region's tourism industry and local economy.
As tiger numbers have grown, tourist arrivals have increased, leading to more safari operations and creating employment opportunities for hotel and resort staff, homestay owners, jeep safari operators, jeep owners, nature guides and naturalists.
However, conservationists say the growing tiger population has also created new ecological and management challenges for Corbett.
Project Tiger Drives Remarkable Recovery
When Project Tiger was launched in 1973, India's tiger population stood at around 1,411. Sustained conservation efforts have steadily increased the numbers over the decades.
The country's tiger population rose to 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,682 in the 2022 All India Tiger Estimation.
Corbett Tiger Reserve has witnessed a similar upward trend. Around 150 tigers were recorded in 2006, increasing to 184 in 2010 and 215 in 2014.
According to the 2022 tiger census, Corbett is home to more than 260 tigers, while the broader Corbett landscape is estimated to support over 300 tigers.
A Globally Recognised Tiger Habitat
Spread across nearly 1,288 sq km, Corbett Tiger Reserve is recognised worldwide for having one of the highest tiger densities. Its rich biodiversity, abundant water sources and healthy forest habitat provide ideal conditions for tigers.
However, the growing tiger population has also begun to impact areas beyond the reserve's boundaries, increasing pressure on available habitat and natural resources.
The opportunity to spot tigers attracts tourists from across India and abroad. The tourism growth has generated employment for thousands of people associated with jeep safaris, jeep ownership, nature guiding, naturalists, hotels, resorts and homestays, giving a significant boost to the local economy.
Wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal said that during the Global Tiger Summit held in St Petersburg, Russia, in 2010, tiger-range countries resolved to protect tiger populations and work towards increasing their numbers.
"India achieved that target ahead of schedule. Today, the country has more than 3,600 tigers," he said.
"The growing tiger population is undoubtedly a conservation success. However, Corbett's high tiger density has increased pressure on limited habitat and resources. It is important to connect tigers with other secure forest landscapes and expand their natural habitat. This will reduce pressure on Corbett while also helping maintain genetic diversity," said Sanjay Chhimwal, wildlife enthusiast.
Wildlife enthusiast and naturalist Deep Malkani said Project Tiger has led to a continuous increase in tiger numbers, directly benefiting people dependent on tourism.
According to him, the growth in tiger tourism has increased the income of hotel owners, resort operators, homestay owners, nature guides, jeep drivers, jeep owners and others connected with the tourism industry.
"As tiger numbers increase, the challenge of human-wildlife conflict also grows. Along with tiger conservation, effective policies are needed to minimise conflicts between people and wildlife," said Deep Malkani, naturalist.
Protecting Tigers Means Protecting The Ecosystem
Wildlife expert Bachchi Singh Bisht said that at the 2010 St Petersburg meeting, representatives from 13 tiger-range countries resolved to double the global tiger population.
India now has 58 tiger reserves, while Corbett enjoys the distinction of being the country's first tiger reserve.
"The tiger sits at the top of the food chain and plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. Conserving tigers is not just about protecting one species but safeguarding the entire forest ecosystem. The increase in tiger numbers has also expanded tourism and created new employment opportunities for local villagers and youth," said Bachchi Singh Bisht, wildlife expert.
Hariman Singh, president of the Corbett Hotel Association, said rising tiger numbers have increased pressure on forests and wildlife, but have also significantly improved awareness about wildlife conservation among residents.
According to him, Corbett's tourism boom has created employment for thousands of people, including jeep drivers, jeep owners, nature guides, hotel staff, resort operators and homestay owners. He said the tiger has been the driving force behind Corbett's tourism success.
"Earlier, people often tried to deal with wildlife-related incidents on their own. Now, whenever wildlife is spotted or an incident occurs, residents immediately inform the Forest Department. People are actively working with the department to support wildlife conservation," said Hariman Singh, President, Corbett Hotel Association.
Corbett Director Highlights Future Challenges
Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola said the first Global Tiger Summit, held in St Petersburg in 2010, decided to observe Global Tiger Day every year to review conservation efforts, spread public awareness, discuss emerging conservation challenges and formulate future strategies for protecting tigers.
"India leads the world in tiger numbers and has successfully achieved the target of doubling its tiger population after 2010. Corbett Tiger Reserve has made a significant contribution to this success. The reserve is home to more than 260 tigers and has one of the highest tiger densities anywhere," said Dr Saket Badola, Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve.
Dr Badola said the increase in tiger numbers has created several opportunities through tourism. Residents have found employment as resort staff, nature guides, jeep drivers and naturalists. At the same time, Corbett's reputation has strengthened both nationally and internationally, leading to a rise in foreign tourist arrivals as well.
However, he said maintaining tourism in a sustainable and well-regulated manner remains one of the reserve's biggest challenges.
The growing number of tourists has also made waste management a major concern. In addition, increasing tiger density has heightened the need to manage human-wildlife conflict effectively.
Dr Badola said the Corbett administration is working closely with local villagers to strengthen tiger conservation while creating new livelihood opportunities, ensuring that the benefits of the growing tiger population are shared with local communities and residents living around the reserve.
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