ETV Bharat / bharat

International Tiger Day: Corbett's Tiger Boom Powers Tourism, Raises New Conservation Challenges

Ramnagar: International Tiger Day is observed worldwide every year on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation. The day is not just about celebrating the iconic big cat; it is also an opportunity to review the success of conservation efforts, assess whether they are delivering results, identify emerging challenges and prepare future strategies for protecting the species.

India has emerged as a global success story in tiger conservation, with Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand making a significant contribution to that achievement.

The steady rise in Corbett's tiger population is not only a testament to the success of Project Tiger, but has also transformed the region's tourism industry and local economy.

As tiger numbers have grown, tourist arrivals have increased, leading to more safari operations and creating employment opportunities for hotel and resort staff, homestay owners, jeep safari operators, jeep owners, nature guides and naturalists.

However, conservationists say the growing tiger population has also created new ecological and management challenges for Corbett.

Project Tiger Drives Remarkable Recovery

When Project Tiger was launched in 1973, India's tiger population stood at around 1,411. Sustained conservation efforts have steadily increased the numbers over the decades.

The country's tiger population rose to 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,682 in the 2022 All India Tiger Estimation.

Corbett Tiger Reserve has witnessed a similar upward trend. Around 150 tigers were recorded in 2006, increasing to 184 in 2010 and 215 in 2014.

According to the 2022 tiger census, Corbett is home to more than 260 tigers, while the broader Corbett landscape is estimated to support over 300 tigers.

A Globally Recognised Tiger Habitat

Spread across nearly 1,288 sq km, Corbett Tiger Reserve is recognised worldwide for having one of the highest tiger densities. Its rich biodiversity, abundant water sources and healthy forest habitat provide ideal conditions for tigers.

However, the growing tiger population has also begun to impact areas beyond the reserve's boundaries, increasing pressure on available habitat and natural resources.

The opportunity to spot tigers attracts tourists from across India and abroad. The tourism growth has generated employment for thousands of people associated with jeep safaris, jeep ownership, nature guiding, naturalists, hotels, resorts and homestays, giving a significant boost to the local economy.

Wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal said that during the Global Tiger Summit held in St Petersburg, Russia, in 2010, tiger-range countries resolved to protect tiger populations and work towards increasing their numbers.

"India achieved that target ahead of schedule. Today, the country has more than 3,600 tigers," he said.

"The growing tiger population is undoubtedly a conservation success. However, Corbett's high tiger density has increased pressure on limited habitat and resources. It is important to connect tigers with other secure forest landscapes and expand their natural habitat. This will reduce pressure on Corbett while also helping maintain genetic diversity," said Sanjay Chhimwal, wildlife enthusiast.