ETV Bharat / bharat

Yoga Has Become World's Largest Community Celebration: PM Modi At Yoga Day Celebration In Kolkata

The PM also congratulated the people of Kolkata for pursuing the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' initiative with dedication. Referring to this year's International Day of Yoga theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', Modi said the ancient practice plays a crucial role in promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing, thereby improving the quality of life.

PM Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living. Speaking on the occasion, Modi said June 21, the longest day on the Earth, is now recognised worldwide as a day of yoga. "June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," he said.

"Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit," he said. Emphasising the importance of healthy ageing, Modi said efforts must be made to ensure that advancing age does not reduce human potential.

"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential," he said. "Our target is to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. We aim to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30," he added. The PM also said people should not restrict yoga to only particular occasions, and it must be made part of people's lives.

Participating in the Common Yoga Protocol session, Modi performed yoga alongside thousands of practitioners at the iconic venue, flanked by the Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters on one side and the sprawling Maidan on the other. The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

Yoga Day celebrations are planned at nearly 2,500 locations across the world, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions and posts, reaffirming yoga’s status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, according to an official statement. This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015.