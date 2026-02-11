ETV Bharat / bharat

International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2026: India Moves From Symbolism To Structural Change

New Delhi: The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed every year on February 11. The day serves as both a celebration of progress and a reminder of persistent gender gaps in research and innovation.

In India, where women are increasingly visible in public health, climate science, space exploration and the energy transition, the 2026 observance marks a decisive shift from dialogue to delivery. This evolution reflects broader efforts to move beyond previous years' focus on raising awareness toward implementing concrete actions.

This year’s theme, "From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap", illustrates a solution-oriented mindset. This indicates that policymakers are looking beyond simply realising the disparity; solutions are now being implemented in fields such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Globally, women comprise about 31-35 per cent of the research workforce and nearly 22 per cent of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) workforce, yet remain underrepresented in engineering. Despite rising enrollment in higher education, barriers such as bias, limited access to funding, mentorship, and workplace culture persist. India is now positioning itself as a leader in corrective action.

AI And High-Tech Leadership At The Forefront

At the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026, alongside UN Women, a compendium named “Top 15 AI Solutions from the Global South” is slated to be unveiled. The publication will focus mainly on successful narratives of female-centred AI-based innovations that address issues such as health, finance and weather forecasting for agricultural purposes, thereby reinforcing the focus on gender equality through the lengthy process of technological advancement.

Simultaneously, the government has enhanced its Consolidation of University Research for Innovation and Excellence (CURIE) programme by establishing AI labs in women’s universities to enable students to acquire cutting-edge skills in machine learning, data science, and cybersecurity.

Expanding Government Backing

In 2026, institutional support has increased considerably. The Department of Science and Technology has introduced the Women's Instinct for Developing and Ushering in Scientific Heights & Innovation (WIDUSHI) programme, which is exclusively for senior women scientists. It provides fellowships up to Rs 85,000 per month, required for the continued participation of senior women scientists in the science mission of their country.

In the meantime, Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN) 2 has undergone a redesign to introduce WISE-SCOPE (for societal research) and WISE-PDF (for postdoctoral activities) and also increased its funding amount from Rs 21.6 Lakh to Rs 42.6 lakh.

The intention is to enhance research continuity during an important mid-career and postdoctoral stage, a period during which there has historically been high attrition among female scientists.

The flagship Vigyan Jyoti mentorship programme has also been expanded to over 250 districts, and staff members can now work with school-aged girls to connect them directly with scientists from IITs, IISc and ISRO. In 2025 alone, this programme will have met the needs of over 50,000 school-aged girls across India.

Meeting Representation Goals Through Leadership

India has reached an important statistical milestone: by 2025, female graduates from Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines will constitute 43 per cent of all STEM graduates (the highest in the world), exceeding those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Nearly 18 per cent of India’s unicorns have women in executive or joint venture roles, and a significant proportion of them are in deep tech and biotech.

That said, leaders warn that graduation statistics alone do not equal equality in research leadership.

Dr Neerja Bhatla, former Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS Delhi and a Padma Shri awardee (2025), emphasised the need for structural reform. She said, “On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, India has an opportunity to move from symbolism to structural change.”