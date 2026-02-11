International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2026: India Moves From Symbolism To Structural Change
On Women in Science Day, India spotlights funding, AI training and leadership pathways while experts say representation must translate into decision-making power.
New Delhi: The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is observed every year on February 11. The day serves as both a celebration of progress and a reminder of persistent gender gaps in research and innovation.
In India, where women are increasingly visible in public health, climate science, space exploration and the energy transition, the 2026 observance marks a decisive shift from dialogue to delivery. This evolution reflects broader efforts to move beyond previous years' focus on raising awareness toward implementing concrete actions.
This year’s theme, "From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM by Closing the Gender Gap", illustrates a solution-oriented mindset. This indicates that policymakers are looking beyond simply realising the disparity; solutions are now being implemented in fields such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
Globally, women comprise about 31-35 per cent of the research workforce and nearly 22 per cent of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) workforce, yet remain underrepresented in engineering. Despite rising enrollment in higher education, barriers such as bias, limited access to funding, mentorship, and workplace culture persist. India is now positioning itself as a leader in corrective action.
AI And High-Tech Leadership At The Forefront
At the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026, alongside UN Women, a compendium named “Top 15 AI Solutions from the Global South” is slated to be unveiled. The publication will focus mainly on successful narratives of female-centred AI-based innovations that address issues such as health, finance and weather forecasting for agricultural purposes, thereby reinforcing the focus on gender equality through the lengthy process of technological advancement.
Simultaneously, the government has enhanced its Consolidation of University Research for Innovation and Excellence (CURIE) programme by establishing AI labs in women’s universities to enable students to acquire cutting-edge skills in machine learning, data science, and cybersecurity.
Expanding Government Backing
In 2026, institutional support has increased considerably. The Department of Science and Technology has introduced the Women's Instinct for Developing and Ushering in Scientific Heights & Innovation (WIDUSHI) programme, which is exclusively for senior women scientists. It provides fellowships up to Rs 85,000 per month, required for the continued participation of senior women scientists in the science mission of their country.
In the meantime, Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN) 2 has undergone a redesign to introduce WISE-SCOPE (for societal research) and WISE-PDF (for postdoctoral activities) and also increased its funding amount from Rs 21.6 Lakh to Rs 42.6 lakh.
The intention is to enhance research continuity during an important mid-career and postdoctoral stage, a period during which there has historically been high attrition among female scientists.
The flagship Vigyan Jyoti mentorship programme has also been expanded to over 250 districts, and staff members can now work with school-aged girls to connect them directly with scientists from IITs, IISc and ISRO. In 2025 alone, this programme will have met the needs of over 50,000 school-aged girls across India.
Meeting Representation Goals Through Leadership
India has reached an important statistical milestone: by 2025, female graduates from Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines will constitute 43 per cent of all STEM graduates (the highest in the world), exceeding those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Nearly 18 per cent of India’s unicorns have women in executive or joint venture roles, and a significant proportion of them are in deep tech and biotech.
That said, leaders warn that graduation statistics alone do not equal equality in research leadership.
Dr Neerja Bhatla, former Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS Delhi and a Padma Shri awardee (2025), emphasised the need for structural reform. She said, “On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, India has an opportunity to move from symbolism to structural change.”
Dr Bhatia added, “We are seeing more young women enter STEM fields than ever before, but true progress lies not just in participation; it lies in leadership, influence, and equal access to opportunity.”
She also said that women’s presence in research, particularly in health sciences, has reshaped inquiry and outcomes. “When researchers understand lived experiences, science becomes more responsive and impactful,” she said. Dr Bhatla further said, “India does not lack talent. It must ensure that talent is not restricted by outdated perceptions. When girls see women leading research and shaping policy, science becomes not just a subject, but a possibility.”
Indian Women Shaping National Science Missions
Women’s participation in India’s scientific ecosystem has steadily improved, though gaps remain. Data from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) shows that women accounted for 28 per cent of participants in R&D projects in 2018-19, up from just 13 per cent in 2000-01.
The number of women serving as primary investigators increased more than fourfold, from 232 in 2000-01 to 941 in 2016-17. The proportion of female researchers shifted from 13.9 per cent in 2015 to 18.7 per cent in 2018.
Women scientists have played key roles in Indian Space Missions, including Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan-2, and Chandrayaan-3. Despite this, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) conducted research in 2022 that found female leaders were still absent in the majority of labs, where women accounted for only 18 per cent of scientists and 15 per cent of technical staff. These reports confirm the need for further structural reforms at all levels.
Dr N Kalaiselvi, the first female Director General of CSIR in India, was responsible for introducing India’s own lithium-ion battery development and advancing green hydrogen technology by 2023. This will place India in a leading position in global clean energy innovation.
The advancements in the capabilities of India’s Strategic Missile System Agni-V, featuring MIRV technology, were led by Dr Sheena Rani.
After Chandrayaan-3 was completed, Muthayya Vanitha, Ritu Karidhal, and others worked with ISRO to finalise the design stage of Chandrayaan-4, which will be India’s next mission to return lunar samples to Earth.
Women have also continued to hold important positions on several public health fronts. Dr Soumya Swaminathan continued her work as the Principal Advisor to the TB Elimination Programme in the country’s strategy against tuberculosis, and Professor Neena Gupta’s work on the Zariski Cancellation Problem, which has been hailed around the world, has inspired a whole generation of female pure mathematicians.
The pioneering spirit of individuals like Aditi Pant, who was one of the first Indian women to set foot in Antarctica in 1983, continues to be felt. Her contribution to the field of oceanography was the first of its kind for the Indian Antarctic scientific programme.
Science With Community Impact
Globally, the discourse has also emphasised inclusion. Professor Priscilla Baker, a 2025 L'Oréal-UNESCO laureate, highlighted how structural encouragement is often necessary for women to be fully included in laboratory and fieldwork settings.
Her research in developing sensors for health diagnosis is an example of how gender-sensitive research can help fill gaps in the diagnosis and treatment of treatable conditions related to heart diseases and depression, which were dominated by male data in the field.
The message is especially powerful in India’s context, highlighting the need to secure lasting, systemic change. While the achievements are significant, experts stress that true progress depends on sustained mentorship, innovative funding, and greater representation of women in leadership roles.
India stands at a pivotal moment: by acting beyond symbolism and investing in the next generation of women scientists, it can ensure the country’s scientific progress is truly inclusive and sustainable.
