International Democracy Day Special: 62-Year-Old Udaipur Man's 13-Year Mission To Spread Patriotism And Promote Voting
Today (September 15) too, Sri Ratna met people and offered them Tricolour badges while encouraging them to take pride in being Indian, finds Kapil Pareek.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Udaipur (Rajasthan): Patriotism, some believe, has no age limit. For 62-year-old Sri Ratna Mohata of Udaipur, love for the country has become a daily mission. For the past 13 years, he has been distributing the Tricolour to people at his own expense, while simultaneously working to promote voter awareness and strengthen the spirit of democracy.
A retired senior bank manager, Sri Ratna has made it a practice to distribute Tricolour badges on occasions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Kargil Vijay Diwas. What began as an occasional initiative gradually became a regular campaign. Today, he tries to present the national flag or Tricolour badge to at least three people every day.
On (United Nations) International Democracy Day (Tuesday, September 15), he continued the campaign in Udaipur, meeting people from different walks of life, offering them Tricolour badges and encouraging them to take pride in being Indian. He believes the national flag represents not merely patriotism but also unity, dignity and responsibility towards the nation.
A mission that travelled beyond Udaipur
Sri Ratna's campaign has extended beyond Rajasthan. During his travels, he has distributed the Tricolour to people in different cities and states and even during his overseas visits to Sri Lanka, Bangkok (Thailand) and Dubai (the United Arab Emirates).
When India successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, he celebrated the achievement by distributing Tricolour badges among people cutting across age, caste and social backgrounds.
From Patriotism To Voter Awareness
Sri Ratna's other major mission is encouraging people to vote.
Since January 25, 2020, he has been motivating at least one person every day to exercise their franchise. The former banker carries a folder bearingthe message, 'Please do vote', and personally urges people to participate in elections. He also appeals to employers to provide employees with time off on polling day so they can vote, while asking people to encourage their family members and friends to participate.
According to Sri Ratna, he has so far reached out to around 13, 0000 people with his voter-awareness message.
He travelled to Baroda during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election and conducted awareness activities there.
He also campaigned for voter participation during the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly election.
His objective is simple: Even his efforts increase the voter turnout by one or two percentage points, he considers the initiative worthwhile.
Honoured For Voter-Awareness Efforts
Sri Ratna's work has also received official recognition. On National Voter's Day on January 25, he was honoured at the district level by the District Collector for his contribution to voter awareness.
He regularly meets people, speaks about the sacrifices of soldiers and explains the importance of democracy and voting, with a particular focus on encouraging young people to participate in elections.
Tricolour Badges For People From All Walks Of Life
His campaign has also reached travellers, sanitation workers, tea vendors, media personnel and police officers. He has distributed badges to people associated with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conference and other travellers.
Among those he has honoured with the Tricolour badge are former Union Minister General V K Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and former New Zealand MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi. He has also presented the badge to Meenakshi Lekhi and other public figures.
For Sri Ratna, the mission is not about recognition. He believes that when people proudly say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' while accepting the Tricolour, the smile on their faces reflects a renewed sense of pride and respect for the country.
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