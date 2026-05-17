ETV Bharat / bharat

International Bodybuilding Referee Among Two Railway Officials Arrested By CBI In Recruitment Scam Case

Durg: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two railway employees—one of them an international bodybuilding referee—in an alleged recruitment scam within the Railways. Both arrests were carried out on Saturday in Raipur and Durg.

Acting on a complaint, the CBI arrested B. Rajasekhar Rao—an international bodybuilding referee and railway employee—from Durg. Railway employee and weightlifter Rajalakshmi was arrested from Raipur. A CBI team arrived at the New Police Lines area in Durg on Saturday morning, where they apprehended international bodybuilding referee B. Rajasekhar Rao. Rajalakshmi—who was posted at the DRM office in Raipur—was also arrested following an interrogation.

Throughout this entire operation, search operations were conducted at the residences and premises of both individuals. During these searches and the subsequent investigation, the CBI recovered lakhs of rupees in cash and several crucial documents from the premises.

Fraud Under The Guise Of Railway Jobs