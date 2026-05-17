International Bodybuilding Referee Among Two Railway Officials Arrested By CBI In Recruitment Scam Case
The duo was arrested by the CBI sleuths on Saturday from Chhattisgarh's Durg following consistent complaints by the victims.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Durg: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two railway employees—one of them an international bodybuilding referee—in an alleged recruitment scam within the Railways. Both arrests were carried out on Saturday in Raipur and Durg.
Acting on a complaint, the CBI arrested B. Rajasekhar Rao—an international bodybuilding referee and railway employee—from Durg. Railway employee and weightlifter Rajalakshmi was arrested from Raipur. A CBI team arrived at the New Police Lines area in Durg on Saturday morning, where they apprehended international bodybuilding referee B. Rajasekhar Rao. Rajalakshmi—who was posted at the DRM office in Raipur—was also arrested following an interrogation.
Throughout this entire operation, search operations were conducted at the residences and premises of both individuals. During these searches and the subsequent investigation, the CBI recovered lakhs of rupees in cash and several crucial documents from the premises.
Fraud Under The Guise Of Railway Jobs
Rao, along with Rajalakshmi are accused of allegedly accepting lakhs of rupees in exchange for promising jobs within the Railways.
According to sources, complaints regarding both individuals collecting money under the pretext of securing railway jobs had been surfacing for a considerable period. After preliminary investigations substantiated these allegations, the CBI conducted simultaneous raids to apprehend and arrest both suspects.
During the operation, officials spent several hours sifting through documents at the accused's premises.
It remains unclear at this stage exactly how many people fell victim to this scam or the total amount of money the duo collectively swindled. The DRM office in Raipur has also confirmed the arrest of the two railway employees. The CBI is currently subjecting both accused individuals to thorough interrogation. It is anticipated that further significant revelations may emerge during the course of these interrogations.
Read More: