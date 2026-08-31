ETV Bharat / bharat

Internal Power Failures During NEET-PG And AIIMS CRE Exams Caused By 'Unknown Local Electrical Issues', Says TCS iON

New Delhi: TCS iON on Monday said the iDZ Sitapura centre in Rajasthan's Jaipur experienced internal power failures during both NEET-PG 2026 and AIIMS CRE exams while attributing the disruption to “unknown local electrical issues.”

TCS said its expert vendor teams are working to fix the issue urgently and all possible measures are being put in place to ensure that such an incident does not recur in future. The company expressed regret to affected candidates and said it is working with the respective authorities to ensure they can complete the exams at the earliest.

In a statement, AIIMS New Delhi said, "The AIIMS CRE examination was conducted as scheduled at all the examination centres across the country except at two examination centres, RJ0101 and RJ0102, located at the TCS-operated iON Digital Zone, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan. At these two centres, a total of 2,000 candidates were registered. Of these, 1,342 candidates at RJ0101 and 436 candidates at RJ0102 appeared for the examination".

It said, "The examination commenced at 9 am as scheduled. However, the examination at these two centres, viz. RJ0101 and RJ0102, located at the TCSoperated iON Digital Zone, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan, was interrupted due to internal power supply issues at the test centre. In view of the disruption and in order to safeguard the interests of the affected candidates and maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process, it was decided to cancel the examination at these two centres and conduct it afresh".