Internal Marks For Attending PM Modi's Uttarakhand Programme? PIB Fact Check Says Letter Fake

New Delhi: A letter claiming mandatory attendance of students at the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on Sunday for 'internal marks' is fake, the Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing said.

In a post on its official X handle, the PIB Fact Check wrote, “A letter allegedly issued by Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University is being circulated on social media, claiming that students’ attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme has been made mandatory and that internal examination marks will be given for it. This letter is fake. No such order has been issued by the university. Please do not fall for such misinformation. Rely only on information obtained from authentic and verified sources”.

Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University Issues Rebuttal

The Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University too rubbished the fake letter, it said, was “not issued or approved by the University”.