Internal Marks For Attending PM Modi's Uttarakhand Programme? PIB Fact Check Says Letter Fake
The Debhoomi Uttarakhand University also issued a rebuttal saying the letter claiming the students' mandatory event for the PM's programme was fake.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST
New Delhi: A letter claiming mandatory attendance of students at the Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on Sunday for 'internal marks' is fake, the Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing said.
In a post on its official X handle, the PIB Fact Check wrote, “A letter allegedly issued by Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University is being circulated on social media, claiming that students’ attendance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme has been made mandatory and that internal examination marks will be given for it. This letter is fake. No such order has been issued by the university. Please do not fall for such misinformation. Rely only on information obtained from authentic and verified sources”.
A letter allegedly issued by Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University is being circulated on social media, claiming that students' attendance at Prime Minister @narendramodi's programme has been made mandatory and that internal examination marks will be given for it.#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 8, 2025
Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University Issues Rebuttal
The Devbhoomi Uttarakhand University too rubbished the fake letter, it said, was “not issued or approved by the University”.
“It has come to our attention that a fake notice has been circulated in the name of DBUU regarding marks for the upcoming visit to FRI on 09 November 2025.
We would like to clarify that the notice is completely false and not issued or approved by the University. It does not bear any official signature, reference number, or authorization.
Please rely only on official DBUU communication channels for accurate information,” the varsity said in a statement.
PM Modi's Uttarakhand Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Dehradun on Sunday to attend a programme to mark the Silver Jubilee of formation of Uttarakhand.
