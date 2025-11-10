ETV Bharat / bharat

Inter-Zonal Railway Safety Audits Boost Train Operations, Enhance Safety Standards Across Network

New Delhi: In order to ensure safe train operations across the rail network and safety measures, inter-zonal railway experts' teams have conducted review of on-going safety measures to ensure strict compliance with safety standards and the effective implementation of all operational guidelines related to safe train movement.

Highlighting the safety review operation, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “Various teams comprising experts from different zones visit different sections to review safety measures which promote coordinated efforts for smooth and efficient train operations.”

He continued, "A high-level team from NFR led by principal chief safety officer, recently carried out an extensive safety audit on the Visakhapatnam – Bobbili Section of Visakhapatnam division under South Coast Railway (SCoR) to assess and strengthen safety measures at key railway installations, stations and level crossings,” he added.

CPRO said the findings of the review will be compiled into detailed reports, followed by reports to be submitted to the Ministry of Railways. These are subsequently analysed by the Railway Board to formulate directives aimed at further strengthening railway safety across the network.

Shedding the light on benefits of inter zonal safety review, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU) told ETV Bharat, “Inter-zonal safety review and audit are beneficial for railway system because other zonal teams properly check and review the implementation of safety policies and steps taken by concerned zone.”

“In the same zone’s junior staff often hesitate to complain to higher officials, during the inter zonal review, officials interact with junior staff and make them comfortable to express their complaints and issues related to safety which help to improve a healthy working environment,” Prakash added.