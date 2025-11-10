Inter-Zonal Railway Safety Audits Boost Train Operations, Enhance Safety Standards Across Network
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: In order to ensure safe train operations across the rail network and safety measures, inter-zonal railway experts' teams have conducted review of on-going safety measures to ensure strict compliance with safety standards and the effective implementation of all operational guidelines related to safe train movement.
Highlighting the safety review operation, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “Various teams comprising experts from different zones visit different sections to review safety measures which promote coordinated efforts for smooth and efficient train operations.”
He continued, "A high-level team from NFR led by principal chief safety officer, recently carried out an extensive safety audit on the Visakhapatnam – Bobbili Section of Visakhapatnam division under South Coast Railway (SCoR) to assess and strengthen safety measures at key railway installations, stations and level crossings,” he added.
CPRO said the findings of the review will be compiled into detailed reports, followed by reports to be submitted to the Ministry of Railways. These are subsequently analysed by the Railway Board to formulate directives aimed at further strengthening railway safety across the network.
Shedding the light on benefits of inter zonal safety review, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU) told ETV Bharat, “Inter-zonal safety review and audit are beneficial for railway system because other zonal teams properly check and review the implementation of safety policies and steps taken by concerned zone.”
“In the same zone’s junior staff often hesitate to complain to higher officials, during the inter zonal review, officials interact with junior staff and make them comfortable to express their complaints and issues related to safety which help to improve a healthy working environment,” Prakash added.
Expressing similar views, Navin Kumar, national president of IRSTMU, said, “It is fact that working culture varies from one to another zone but this inter zonal safety review helps to exchange better techniques or ideas from one zone to other. If a team visits another zone and finds better policy, implementation and operations then it adopts best things from that zone which easily benefit zones.”
By assessing infrastructure, operations, and maintenance protocols in detail, the exercise contributes significantly to enhancing the overall reliability and safety of train services. This collaborative approach ultimately benefits Indian Railways by fostering a culture of continuous improvement and ensuring safer journeys for passengers and freight alike.
During the detailed inspection, NFR team examined critical infrastructure including Curve No. 8 between PDT–KTV (km 855.236 to 855), Kottavalasa Station Yard (Points & Crossings), the major bridge between Alamanda–Korukonda (middle line), an engineering-operated level crossing gate between Komatipalli–Donkinavalasa, as well as Bobbili Station and its relay room, Komatipalli Yard, Traction Substation at Komatipalli, Level Crossing Gate RV-323, Coaching Crew Lobby, Accident Relief Medical Equipment Van, Accident Relief Train, New Coaching Complex, Running Room and the Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) Cabin at Visakhapatnam.
The team comprised senior officials from various departments including Traffic, Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication, Electrical, Mechanical and Safety, along with officers from the Waltair Division.
Lalit Bohra, divisional railway manager, Waltair division, interacted with the team and reviewed the safety observations, and he emphasized that such periodical inter-zonal inspections play a vital role in evaluating safety performance, identifying systemic gaps and recommending necessary corrective measures to enhance operational safety.
