Rajnath Singh To Head Inter-Ministerial Group On Middle East Conflict: Sources
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will also be part of this group. Reports Anamika Ratna
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST|
Updated : March 27, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will head an Inter-Ministerial Group, formed by the Centre, on the ongoing Middle East conflict, sources told ETV Bharat.
According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will also be part of this group, among other ministers. "They will coordinate and provide all the crisis related issue with different ministries as well as with states too," added the sources.
The committee has been created in response to the increasing levels of concern regarding the rising price of crude oil, potential shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and the ripple effect the continued conflict may have on global supply chain systems.
This ministerial group comes on the heels of Prime Minister Modi’s announcement to create seven "empowered groups of ministers" to serve as a rapid response unit to those who serve as ministers for the various states of India.
Drawing lessons from India’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, these groups have been tasked with closely tracking developments in key sectors such as petroleum products, fertilisers, gas supplies, logistics, and inflation, and recommending timely interventions.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, PM Modi cautioned that the ongoing conflict has unsettled economies worldwide and warned that recovery from the disruptions may take time. Officials say the government is keen to ensure that domestic markets remain insulated from global volatility.
The War between Iran-Israel-USA started on February 28, and as of this date, seven Indian nationals have been killed. The Centre has dismissed all the rumours of a fuel shortage and maintained that the country has an adequate stock of fuel and LPG. Since the War began, the Centre has been briefing about the steps it has taken.
The Union government has also ruled out rumours of imposing a lockdown in India in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and fuel shortage. Senior officials urged people not to believe in rumours or fake news, reiterating that there is an adequate stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel to last for at least two months.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X that the government is monitoring the situation in real time, particularly as global crude prices have surged sharply in recent weeks. Singh stated that India is taking a proactive approach to ensure there is no interruption in fuel and essential commodity supply lines. Further, we will monitor and have a level of preparation for new challenges.
Similarly, Puri dismissed speculation regarding future lockdowns, calling such speculation “outlandish”. He requested all citizens to remain calm and not to panic.