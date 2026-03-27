ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh To Head Inter-Ministerial Group On Middle East Conflict: Sources

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will head an Inter-Ministerial Group, formed by the Centre, on the ongoing Middle East conflict, sources told ETV Bharat.

According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will also be part of this group, among other ministers. "They will coordinate and provide all the crisis related issue with different ministries as well as with states too," added the sources.

The committee has been created in response to the increasing levels of concern regarding the rising price of crude oil, potential shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and the ripple effect the continued conflict may have on global supply chain systems.

This ministerial group comes on the heels of Prime Minister Modi’s announcement to create seven "empowered groups of ministers" to serve as a rapid response unit to those who serve as ministers for the various states of India.

Drawing lessons from India’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, these groups have been tasked with closely tracking developments in key sectors such as petroleum products, fertilisers, gas supplies, logistics, and inflation, and recommending timely interventions.