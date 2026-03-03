ETV Bharat / bharat

Inter-Ministerial Group Closely Monitoring Developments In West Asia: Goyal

New Delhi: The government has set up an inter-ministerial group to monitor developments in West Asia on a daily basis and assess potential vulnerabilities in shipping, logistics, exports and critical imports, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Exporters have expressed apprehensions that escalating tensions in the West Asian region following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran could disrupt shipping routes, push transportation costs and insurance premiums.

"We have set up an inter-ministerial group that meets on a daily basis and is closely monitoring the developments in West Asia to assess any vulnerabilities -- in our shipping, in our logistics, in our export or even critical imports and we will coordinate with inter-ministerial actions," Goyal said while addressing a post-Budget webinar.

During the first meeting of the group on Tuesday, he said different ministries have suggested certain things.

"We shall work on those and we continue to look for your valued suggestions in the ministry of commerce so that we can ensure the minimal impact of the West Asia crisis," he added.

In a social media post, the minister said the meeting was held with all stakeholder ministries, key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geopolitical situation and its potential impact on India's exports and imports.

"The Modi government's readiness to facilitate trade operations was reiterated through measures such as procedural flexibility in export-related authorisations; coordination with customs and port authorities to ensure smooth clearance; and engagement with financial and insurance institutions to safeguard exporter interests," he said.