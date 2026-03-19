No Panic, Fuel Supply Normal, LPG Closely Monitored Amid Gulf Crisis: Ministry Of Petroleum, Natural Gas
The MRPL Crude Tanker Aqua Titan is expected to reach Mangaluru on March 21.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: With geopolitical tensions in West Asia raising concerns over energy security and supply chains, the Government of India on Wednesday sought to reassure citizens that fuel availability, maritime operations, and the safety of Indian nationals remain stable, even as contingency measures are being actively scaled up.
Addressing a joint media briefing, senior officials from the petroleum, shipping, and external affairs ministries outlined the preparedness across sectors, while urging citizens to avoid panic and rely on official information.
Fuel Supplies Stable, LPG Under Watch
Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, said the overall fuel supply situation remains under control, with no disruption in refinery operations or retail distribution.
“The crude supply situation and refinery operations remain normal. No dry-outs have been reported at depots, and all retail outlets are functioning normally. Domestic PNG and CNG for transport are being supplied 100 percent without any cuts,” she said.
However, she acknowledged that LPG continues to be a sensitive segment, given India’s import dependence on the Middle East.
“Despite the ongoing conflict, the LPG situation remains a concern. However, no distributor has reported a dry-out,” Sharma noted, adding that daily deliveries remain robust at around 55–56 lakh cylinders.
The government has stepped up efforts to ease pressure on LPG supplies by encouraging a shift to piped natural gas (PNG).
“Over the past few days, we have been appealing to commercial LPG consumers to shift to CNG wherever possible… The Centre has also offered an additional 10 percent allocation of commercial LPG to those states that actively support the expansion of PNG networks,” she said.
These measures have already begun to show results, with around seven lakh new PNG connections released in the past two weeks and over 5,600 LPG consumers shifting to PNG in just three days.
Crackdown on Hoarding, Rising Digital Compliance
The government also flagged instances of hoarding and black marketing, prompting coordinated enforcement action across states.
“We have received some complaints of hoarding and black marketing through social media. The Government of India has written to all states, urging them to activate district collectors and enforcement teams to curb such activities,” Sharma said.
Around 6,000 raids were conducted in a single day, with significant seizures reported in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. To improve transparency and delivery efficiency, digital tracking mechanisms are being strengthened, she added.
“Online bookings have increased further to 94 percent, and around 83 percent of refill deliveries are now being authenticated through delivery codes,” she said.
The government has also designated the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) as the nodal agency under the Essential Commodities Act to streamline data collection and monitoring.
Diversification of Energy Imports Underway
Highlighting India’s dependence on the Gulf, Sharma said nearly 90 percent of LPG imports and about 47 percent of LNG imports come from the region, particularly Qatar.
“We are affected by supplies from the Middle East. However, we are managing the situation by sourcing cargoes from alternative suppliers,” she said, adding that imports are increasingly being diversified to countries such as the US and Australia.
Despite global price pressures, she confirmed that domestic fuel prices remain unchanged.
“There is pressure, but as of now, there has been no price increase. Domestic consumption remains the priority,” Sharma said.
Shipping, Ports Fully Operational
On the maritime front, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping and Waterways Ministry, said Indian vessels and seafarers remain safe, with no incidents reported in the Gulf region over the past 24 hours.
“Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers are safe, and no maritime incident has been reported in the Gulf region over the past 24 hours,” he said.
Ports across the country are functioning smoothly, with no congestion reported. Authorities have activated contingency plans, including expanding storage capacity and offering operational incentives.
“Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, has created additional storage capacity by arranging about 54 acres of extra land. Port users have been given a 50 percent discount on specific charges,” Sinha said.
He also confirmed that fertiliser supplies for the upcoming Kharif season are secure. “There is no issue regarding the availability of fertilisers, particularly urea. This is a routine seasonal exercise carried out every year,” he said.
Providing an update on shipping movements, Sinha said, “As of now, two Indian-linked container vessels are operating in the eastern Hormuz region. The CMA CGM Victoria is stationed at Sohar Port in Oman with 24 Indian nationals onboard, while the SSL Godavari is en route to Khorfakkan Port in the UAE, carrying 23 Indian crew members".
He noted that the situation remains fluid, with vessel movements subject to operational factors such as cargo loading. Separately, the crude oil tanker Aqua Title, chartered by MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited), is expected to reach New Mangalore Port on March 21, Sinha added.
India Ramps Up Diplomatic Outreach
External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India’s diplomatic engagement to ensure energy security and regional stability.
“We have been in touch at the leadership level with several countries since the onset of the conflict,” he said. He confirmed that the Prime Minister recently spoke with the Crown Prince of Kuwait.
“The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s condemnation of any threats to Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jaiswal said.
India has consistently called for de-escalation and protection of critical infrastructure. “Key priority for us has been ensuring the unimpeded transit of goods and energy supplies. We have also stressed the importance of avoiding any targeting of civilian infrastructure,” he added.
He also noted that sustained diplomatic efforts helped secure the safe passage of Indian LPG vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
Indian Diaspora, Flights Under Close Watch
Aseem R Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the External Affairs Ministry, said the government remains focused on the safety of Indian nationals in the region.
“The safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community in the region remain our utmost priority,” he said.
A 24x7 control room is operational, while Indian missions continue to assist citizens with consular and logistical support.
“Our missions and posts across the region are functioning round the clock. Updated advisories are being issued regularly,” Mahajan said. Air travel, though partially disrupted, is gradually stabilising. Since February 28, around 2.8 lakh passengers have returned to India.
“On March 18, around 75 flights operated, and today, 90 flights are expected from various UAE airports to India,” he said.
Alternative transit arrangements are also being facilitated via Saudi Arabia due to airspace restrictions in countries like Kuwait and Bahrain.
Even as it ramps up monitoring and contingency planning, the government stressed that there is no need for panic. “I would like to reiterate that the government is making all possible efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply. Citizens are advised not to believe rumours, avoid panic booking,” Sharma said.
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