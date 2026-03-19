ETV Bharat / bharat

No Panic, Fuel Supply Normal, LPG Closely Monitored Amid Gulf Crisis: Ministry Of Petroleum, Natural Gas

Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas ( PIB )

New Delhi: With geopolitical tensions in West Asia raising concerns over energy security and supply chains, the Government of India on Wednesday sought to reassure citizens that fuel availability, maritime operations, and the safety of Indian nationals remain stable, even as contingency measures are being actively scaled up.

Addressing a joint media briefing, senior officials from the petroleum, shipping, and external affairs ministries outlined the preparedness across sectors, while urging citizens to avoid panic and rely on official information.

Fuel Supplies Stable, LPG Under Watch

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, said the overall fuel supply situation remains under control, with no disruption in refinery operations or retail distribution.

“The crude supply situation and refinery operations remain normal. No dry-outs have been reported at depots, and all retail outlets are functioning normally. Domestic PNG and CNG for transport are being supplied 100 percent without any cuts,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that LPG continues to be a sensitive segment, given India’s import dependence on the Middle East.

“Despite the ongoing conflict, the LPG situation remains a concern. However, no distributor has reported a dry-out,” Sharma noted, adding that daily deliveries remain robust at around 55–56 lakh cylinders.

The government has stepped up efforts to ease pressure on LPG supplies by encouraging a shift to piped natural gas (PNG).

“Over the past few days, we have been appealing to commercial LPG consumers to shift to CNG wherever possible… The Centre has also offered an additional 10 percent allocation of commercial LPG to those states that actively support the expansion of PNG networks,” she said.

These measures have already begun to show results, with around seven lakh new PNG connections released in the past two weeks and over 5,600 LPG consumers shifting to PNG in just three days.

Crackdown on Hoarding, Rising Digital Compliance

The government also flagged instances of hoarding and black marketing, prompting coordinated enforcement action across states.

“We have received some complaints of hoarding and black marketing through social media. The Government of India has written to all states, urging them to activate district collectors and enforcement teams to curb such activities,” Sharma said.

Around 6,000 raids were conducted in a single day, with significant seizures reported in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. To improve transparency and delivery efficiency, digital tracking mechanisms are being strengthened, she added.

“Online bookings have increased further to 94 percent, and around 83 percent of refill deliveries are now being authenticated through delivery codes,” she said.

The government has also designated the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) as the nodal agency under the Essential Commodities Act to streamline data collection and monitoring.

Diversification of Energy Imports Underway

Highlighting India’s dependence on the Gulf, Sharma said nearly 90 percent of LPG imports and about 47 percent of LNG imports come from the region, particularly Qatar.

“We are affected by supplies from the Middle East. However, we are managing the situation by sourcing cargoes from alternative suppliers,” she said, adding that imports are increasingly being diversified to countries such as the US and Australia.

Despite global price pressures, she confirmed that domestic fuel prices remain unchanged.

“There is pressure, but as of now, there has been no price increase. Domestic consumption remains the priority,” Sharma said.

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