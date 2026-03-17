Inter-Ministerial Briefing On West Asia: 15,000+ LPG Cylinders Seized; States Asked To Expedite CGD Pipeline Approval
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the cooking gas crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, especially the Strait of Hormuz blockade, India on Tuesday said it has launched a major crackdown against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders across the country.
Over 12,000 raids were conducted and 15,000+ LPG cylinders were seized in the crackdown, with major actions in Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the government said during the inter-ministerial media briefing on developments in West Asia that was held at the National Media Centre here.
In today’s briefing, the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and External Affairs shared updates on fuel supplies, maritime operations, the status of Indian nationals in the region and public information efforts.
"Enforcement actions are being intensified to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG across the country. PSU Oil Marketing Companies have conducted over 2,500 surprise inspections at retail outlets and LPG distributorships to ensure smooth supply and prevent irregularities," the Petroleum Ministry said.
Energy Supply and Fuel Availability
The Ministry said all refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories. "India remains self-sufficient in petrol and diesel production and no imports are required to meet domestic demand," it said.
It added that there were no cases of fuel dry-outs reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly. The ministry advised the citizens not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks are available.
LPG supply, the ministry said, continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. It claimed that no dry-outs were reported at LPG distributorships and domestic LPG production from refineries had been increased by about 38%.
"Online LPG bookings have increased to about 94%, while Delivery Authentication Code coverage has expanded from 53% before the crisis to about 76% to prevent diversion. Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal," the Ministry said.
On Natural Gas, the ministry said priority sectors continue to receive protected gas supplies, including 100 percent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 percent.
Commercial LPG consumers in urban areas, it said, are encouraged to switch to PNG, and establishments such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and hostels can obtain PNG connections from authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities.
"CGD companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections. The Government is expanding the CGD network and has requested States and UTs to expedite approvals and issue deemed permission for pending application for laying CGD pipelines, waive off road restoration and permission charges, relax working conditions and appoint nodal officers to support faster rollout," the Ministry said.
On kerosene, it said that an additional allocation of 48,000 KL of kerosene has been provided to States and UTs, which have been requested to identify distribution points.
The Ministry said that PNG consumers have been advised to surrender LPG connections under the LPG Control Order amendment dated 14 March 2026 to ease pressure on LPG supplies.
Booking intervals have been revised to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas to ensure equitable distribution, the Ministry said.
"Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to reduce pressure on LPG demand. PSU Oil Companies are promoting digital bookings and discouraging panic bookings, with improved adoption of online booking systems. Commercial LPG supply has been initiated in several States with support from State Governments," it said.
Public Advisory
- Citizens are advised not to panic as adequate LPG supplies are being maintained for households and essential sectors.
- LPG cylinders can be booked through digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, mobile applications and e-commerce platforms.
- Citizens are appealed to avoid panic bookings, use digital modes and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors.
- Consumers are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops and to conserve energy.
- Citizens are advised to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid rumours.
Maritime Safety and Shipping Operations
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways shared the latest position on maritime activities in the Persian Gulf and the measures taken for the safety of Indian vessels and crew. The Ministry noted that:
- All Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours.
- At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping continues to monitor the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.
- Since activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, 3,180 calls and 5,875 emails have been handled, including 150 calls and 378 emails in the past 24 hours from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders.
- DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 447 Indian seafarers, including 161 in the past 24 hours, from airports and regional locations across the Gulf.
- LPG carrier vessel Shivalik reached Mundra Port and discharge of cargo is underway, while vessel Nanda Devi arrived at Kandla early morning today and has commenced discharge for onward transfer to the East Coast, including Ennore and Haldia.
- All documentation and pre-arrival formalities were completed in advance to ensure priority berthing and expeditious discharge.
- Major ports are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations and providing necessary support, including additional storage space such as about 90,000 Sq meter provided by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for transshipment containers.
- Reports regarding containers lying on roads outside Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) are incorrect. Containers are currently located at container freight stations, warehouses or factory premises as part of normal logistics operations.
- Congestion at JNPA is easing, with perishable containers reduced from about 2,000 to around 1,000.
- Vessels have sailed to ports such as Salalah and Khor Fakkan, with one more vessel scheduled to depart today carrying about 200 containers. The number of stranded containers is expected to further decline to around 600 within the next 24–48 hours.
- The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations, safety of Indian seafarers and continuity of maritime trade in view of the evolving situation in West Asia.
Safety of Indian Nationals in the Region
During the briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs said it continued to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. A dedicated MEA control room remains operational, and coordination continues with State Governments and Union Territories, it said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it added, visited Belgium at the invitation of the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
"During the meeting, discussions covered India-EU relations and pressing global challenges, particularly the situation in West Asia and its implications for energy security, with emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy," it said.
On the margins of the Council, the ministry said the EAM held bilateral meetings with the EU High Representative and Vice President and Foreign Ministers of Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, the Netherlands and Slovakia, where views were exchanged on recent international developments.
"Over 700 Indian nationals have crossed over from Iran into Armenia (around 600) and Azerbaijan, including about 50 additional crossings to Armenia yesterday. Of the 284 Indian pilgrims who had crossed into Armenia, around 130 are expected to arrive in Delhi today," the External Affairs Ministry said.
Since February 28, when US and Israel jointly attacked Iran, around 2,44,000 passengers have returned from the region to India, the Ministry said.
In the UAE, limited non-scheduled flights continue to operate, with about 55 flights on 16 March 2026 and around 70 flights expected today from various UAE airports to India, the Ministry said. It advised passengers to check updated schedules with airlines and may contact Indian Missions for assistance.
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