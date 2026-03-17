ETV Bharat / bharat

Inter-Ministerial Briefing On West Asia: 15,000+ LPG Cylinders Seized; States Asked To Expedite CGD Pipeline Approval

New Delhi: Amid the cooking gas crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, especially the Strait of Hormuz blockade, India on Tuesday said it has launched a major crackdown against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders across the country.

Over 12,000 raids were conducted and 15,000+ LPG cylinders were seized in the crackdown, with major actions in Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, the government said during the inter-ministerial media briefing on developments in West Asia that was held at the National Media Centre here.

In today’s briefing, the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and External Affairs shared updates on fuel supplies, maritime operations, the status of Indian nationals in the region and public information efforts.

"Enforcement actions are being intensified to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG across the country. PSU Oil Marketing Companies have conducted over 2,500 surprise inspections at retail outlets and LPG distributorships to ensure smooth supply and prevent irregularities," the Petroleum Ministry said.

Inter-Ministerial Briefing On West Asia (ANI)

Energy Supply and Fuel Availability

The Ministry said all refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories. "India remains self-sufficient in petrol and diesel production and no imports are required to meet domestic demand," it said.

It added that there were no cases of fuel dry-outs reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly. The ministry advised the citizens not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks are available.

LPG supply, the ministry said, continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. It claimed that no dry-outs were reported at LPG distributorships and domestic LPG production from refineries had been increased by about 38%.

"Online LPG bookings have increased to about 94%, while Delivery Authentication Code coverage has expanded from 53% before the crisis to about 76% to prevent diversion. Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal," the Ministry said.

On Natural Gas, the ministry said priority sectors continue to receive protected gas supplies, including 100 percent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 percent.

Commercial LPG consumers in urban areas, it said, are encouraged to switch to PNG, and establishments such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and hostels can obtain PNG connections from authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities.

"CGD companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections. The Government is expanding the CGD network and has requested States and UTs to expedite approvals and issue deemed permission for pending application for laying CGD pipelines, waive off road restoration and permission charges, relax working conditions and appoint nodal officers to support faster rollout," the Ministry said.