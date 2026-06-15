ETV Bharat / bharat

LNG Tanker Disha First To Cross Strait Of Hormuz After US-Iran Peace Deal, To Reach Gujarat On Friday

New Delhi: A tanker carrying Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and is expected to reach India on June 18, Upesh Kumar Sharma, director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said.

Tanker 'Disha' is set to be the first vessel to cross Hormuz after the United States and Iran reached a peace deal. The tanker had picked cargo from Ras Laffan in Qatar in March and had been stuck in the waterways since then. Disha is now heading east to Port Dahej in Gujarat.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Sharma said, "As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by the Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and is carrying 62,370 metric tonne LNG cargo. The vessel is likely to reach Dahej Port in Gujarat on June 18. The Ministry remains in constant coordination with the External Affairs Ministry, Indian Missions abroad, shipping companies and all stakeholders to ensure safety of the seafarers."