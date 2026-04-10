ETV Bharat / bharat

'Our Embassy Is In Close Touch With Indian Community In Lebanon': MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi: Indian Embassy in Lebanon is in close touch with the Indian community in Lebanon for its safety and security. There are around 1000 Indian nationals in Lebanon.

India is deeply concerned over reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon and protection of civilians is the country's top priority, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

Addressing the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia Jaiswal said, "We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing".

The spokesperson further said, "India has always emphasised on the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential. Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security."

Massive airstrikes in Lebanon have led to a significant civilian toll.

On the other hand, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed the current situation in view of the West Asia crisis and emphasised on resolving issues raised by exporters.