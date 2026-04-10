'Our Embassy Is In Close Touch With Indian Community In Lebanon': MEA Spokesperson
India has always emphasised on civilians' protection and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential, says MEA spokesperson.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Embassy in Lebanon is in close touch with the Indian community in Lebanon for its safety and security. There are around 1000 Indian nationals in Lebanon.
India is deeply concerned over reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon and protection of civilians is the country's top priority, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.
Addressing the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia Jaiswal said, "We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon. As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing".
The spokesperson further said, "India has always emphasised on the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential. Our Embassy in Lebanon remains in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security."
Massive airstrikes in Lebanon have led to a significant civilian toll.
On the other hand, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed the current situation in view of the West Asia crisis and emphasised on resolving issues raised by exporters.
Sonowal held a meeting with all stakeholders, including all ports and organisations under the Ministry where the ports and DG Shipping were asked to resolve issues that were raised by exporters or anyone else.
Earlier on Thursday, a meeting was held with associations of exporters to review the issues faced by them. During the meeting, the exporters were asked to share their problems along with the port names. The ports have been asked to publish details on concessions and waivers to containers on public domain to ensure greater transparency and visibility.
Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said when the geopolitical crisis began, the ports witnessed problems of container crowding or accumulation.
"The problem was not due to the ports but because shipping line had stopped going to the Middle East. Currently, there is no container crowding or accumulations ports on account of port operation. At Kandla, there were 1575 containers which has now come down to 44, which is 97 percent decrease, and in JNPA, there is a 92 percent decrease in container accumulation that has decreased from 4500 (as on March 8) to 394," he said.
The Shipping Ministry has informed that 1927 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated till now, of whom 124 were brought back in the last 24 hours.
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