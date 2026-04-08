ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Issues Advisory To Indians In Iran To 'Expeditiously Exit' Amid West Asia Ceasefire

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals in Iran to leave the country "expeditiously" amid the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

"Indian nationals in Iran are advised to expeditiously exit Iran in coordination with the Embassy and by using the routes suggested by the Embassy. This advisory is particularly aimed at 7500 Indians, who are currently in Iran, so they can take advantage of present situation," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaisal at the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.

Jaiswal said that India has already welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire and hopes that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. "As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," he said.