ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis: 5Kg LPG Allocation For Migrant Workers Doubled, Govt Says Supply Chains Remain Stable

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has doubled the daily allocation of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to states to ensure supply to migrant labourers amid the global energy crisis due to the ongoing war.

In a letter to the states and Union Territories, the Ministry states, "the daily quantity of 5kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled based on average daily supply to migrant laborers during 2nd - 3rd March 2026 beyond limit of 20% mentioned. These 5kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of State Government / its Food / Civil Supplies Department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State with the assistance of OMCs."

Addressing the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia on Tuesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of the Petroleum Ministry informed that on Monday, around one lakh 5kg cylinders were sold and the oil marketing companies have held 1300 awareness camps, where 10,000 5kg cylinders were sold. These camps were held to generate awareness on where these 5kg cylinders are available, she said. Since March 23, 7.8 lakh 5kg cylinders have been sold, she added.

Fuel Supplies Stable

The Petroleum Ministry reiterated that supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG remain stable, despite sporadic instances of panic buying. “Fuel supplies across the country remain normal. No dry-outs have been reported and petrol pumps are operating normally with adequate stocks,” she said.

LPG distribution has also remained steady. “LPG cylinder deliveries are proceeding smoothly. Online bookings are at around 96 percent, and OTP-based delivery authentication is being used in approximately 90 percent of cases,” she added.

Commercial LPG supply has recovered significantly. “Around 4.5 million 19-kg cylinders have been sold since March 14, amounting to approximately 86,400 metric tonnes,” she noted.

On enforcement, authorities have cracked down on irregularities. “Around 4,300 raids were conducted about 1,200 cylinders were seized, penalties imposed on 168 LPG distributors, and around 45 distributors suspended,” she said.