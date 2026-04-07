West Asia Crisis: 5Kg LPG Allocation For Migrant Workers Doubled, Govt Says Supply Chains Remain Stable
Officials of shipping, petroleum, civil aviation and external affairs ministries highlighted measures taken in view of the ongoing war, reports ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has doubled the daily allocation of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders to states to ensure supply to migrant labourers amid the global energy crisis due to the ongoing war.
In a letter to the states and Union Territories, the Ministry states, "the daily quantity of 5kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled based on average daily supply to migrant laborers during 2nd - 3rd March 2026 beyond limit of 20% mentioned. These 5kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of State Government / its Food / Civil Supplies Department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State with the assistance of OMCs."
Addressing the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia on Tuesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of the Petroleum Ministry informed that on Monday, around one lakh 5kg cylinders were sold and the oil marketing companies have held 1300 awareness camps, where 10,000 5kg cylinders were sold. These camps were held to generate awareness on where these 5kg cylinders are available, she said. Since March 23, 7.8 lakh 5kg cylinders have been sold, she added.
Fuel Supplies Stable
The Petroleum Ministry reiterated that supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG remain stable, despite sporadic instances of panic buying. “Fuel supplies across the country remain normal. No dry-outs have been reported and petrol pumps are operating normally with adequate stocks,” she said.
LPG distribution has also remained steady. “LPG cylinder deliveries are proceeding smoothly. Online bookings are at around 96 percent, and OTP-based delivery authentication is being used in approximately 90 percent of cases,” she added.
Commercial LPG supply has recovered significantly. “Around 4.5 million 19-kg cylinders have been sold since March 14, amounting to approximately 86,400 metric tonnes,” she noted.
On enforcement, authorities have cracked down on irregularities. “Around 4,300 raids were conducted about 1,200 cylinders were seized, penalties imposed on 168 LPG distributors, and around 45 distributors suspended,” she said.
Sharma also highlighted India’s efforts to diversify energy sourcing. “We are now sourcing crude from more than 40 countries, earlier we did not import LPG from the United States, but now sourcing from there,” she said.
The government is also pushing for a transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) to reduce import dependency. “Since March, approximately 376,000 new PNG connections have been provided,” she added.
Shipping Sector on Alert, Seafarers Safe
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the maritime operations remain stable despite tensions in the Gulf region. “All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the last 24 hours,” a senior official of the Ministry said.
Currently, 16 Indian-flagged vessels with 433 seafarers are operating in the Western Gulf/Persian Gulf region. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation through a dedicated control room.
“The DG Shipping Control Room has handled over 5,342 calls and around 11,000 emails since activation,” he said, adding that over 1,691 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far.
Ports across India remain fully functional with no congestion, and state maritime boards have confirmed smooth functioning, he added.
Officials across Ministries emphasised that the government’s approach remains focused on maintaining stability while responding dynamically to evolving geopolitical conditions.
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