Centre Waives Customs Duty On Petrochemicals, No Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF Exports From Reliance SEZ Refinery
Government reimposes export duty of Rs 21.5/litre on diesel and Rs 29.5/litre on ATF from March 26, while keeping petrol exports exempt, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: India has moved swiftly to stabilise its energy and trade ecosystem amid escalating tensions in West Asia, announcing a mix of fiscal, regulatory and logistical measures even as it clarified that windfall export taxes on fuel will not apply to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refineries such as that of Reliance Industries Ltd.
The government on Thursday confirmed that the recently reimposed windfall export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will not be applicable to SEZ-based refineries, citing judicial precedents. The clarification removes a key uncertainty for one of India’s largest exporters of refined petroleum products.
SEZ Refineries Get Relief from Windfall Tax
The Centre had, effective March 26, reintroduced export duties of Rs 21.50 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.50 per litre on ATF under a special additional excise duty (SAED) framework. Petrol exports, however, remain exempt. The move came alongside a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion domestic consumers.
The recent violence over relations between Russia and Ukraine and the associated rise in worldwide energy prices, has caused the United States to reinstate its original tax that was imposed as of July 2022, due to ongoing issues with international instability and resulting energy availability. After an interruption at the end of December 2024, the US has chosen to reimpose this tax on imported goods as well as gasoline.
However, according to senior officials from the Department of Revenue, SEZ refineries will remain outside the ambit of these duties. “As per judicial pronouncements, the special additional excise duty is not applicable on SEZ refineries,” a senior official said, effectively insulating export-oriented units from the tax burden.
This exemption is significant given that SEZ refineries contribute substantially to India’s fuel export volumes, particularly to Europe and other deficit markets.
Customs Duty Waiver to Support Industry
In a parallel move aimed at easing cost pressures on domestic manufacturing, the government has announced a complete customs duty exemption on select chemical and petrochemical products for a three-month period till June 30, 2026.
Officials said the measure is designed as a “temporary and targeted relief” to ensure uninterrupted availability of critical inputs for downstream industries such as plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and automotive manufacturing.
The exemption is expected to help stabilise prices and reduce supply chain disruptions at a time when global trade routes are under stress. While the government acknowledged a potential revenue loss from the move, it said the exact fiscal impact remains uncertain due to volatile global conditions and offsetting duty collections elsewhere.
Strategic Importance of Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz is an essential and highly strategic shipping lane where more than 20 percent of the world's crude oil, LPG and natural gas supply travel through. As one of India's most important shipping corridors, any disruption to that corridor has a direct impact on India regarding energy security and trade logistics. For example, during 2024 nearly 90 percent of the LPG and approximately 45 percent of crude oil transported into India transit through that corridor.
Further, officials have indicated that rerouting cargo due to instability in the region has resulted in increased shipping costs and shipping delays for imported goods to Europe and the United States.
Economic Impact on Key Sectors of Economy
The economic crisis is beginning to have an effect across multiple sectors of the Indian economy, particularly those heavily reliant on the West Asian region. During 2024, trade between India and the Gulf region reached $187 billion, of which $56 billion comprised import transactions.
The terms of trade are creating substantial new issues for numerous sectors in India such as gems and jewellery, pharmaceutical products, agricultural output, engineering and various chemicals. Exporters of perishables are particularly susceptible to shipping delays and extended payment cycles.
Logistical issues have arisen for engineering goods, one of India's biggest export/national product categories to the countries in the region. The gems and jewellery sector is also significantly affected due to changes in trade routes and trade flows. In addition, the high levels of India's reliance on imports in several areas, particularly edible oil, natural gas, LPG, fertilisers, and petrochemicals help to further complicate managing supply chain disruptions.
Govt's Crisis Response Mechanism
The government has put together an inter-ministerial coordinating council to respond to the evolving situation; the committee is coordinated from the Department of Commerce and contains representatives from other key ministries such as finance, external affairs, petroleum, and food along with representatives of the Reserve Bank of India and logistics services.
The committee meets on a daily basis to monitor trade disruptions in real-time and develop corrective actions. More than 20 meetings have occurred to date.
Additionally, there have been policy adjustments to support exporters by extending deadlines for their export obligations. This will help facilitate the unlocking of working capital for exporters through the provision of further policy adjustments.
RBI, Ports, Other Logistics Help With Financial Support
Measures have been taken to provide just under a billion Euro in shipping funds to aid exports through reduce shipping costs to access global market opportunities. The Reserve Bank of India has extended credit periods for exporters and eased norms around pre- and post-shipment financing.
Ports and shipping authorities have activated standard operating procedures to prioritise cargo handling, especially for time-sensitive shipments. To support the increased efficiency of the management of goods and transportation of cargo and products to all parts of India. The Directorate General of Shipping has set up a 24 hour, seven day a week control room to monitor maritime activity and has handled thousands of requests to repatriate nearly 1000 Indian seafarers from the region.
Domestic LPG Supplies Remain Adequate
The government assured that there are enough propane, butane, and gasoline supplies to meet future demands, despite the ongoing global uncertainty regarding supply availability. The statements were made by government officials, who indicated that there have been no price increases for domestic LPG cylinders due to the global pricing based on supply and demand for crude oil. In addition, the government has put in place a scheme to capture critical petrochemical feedstock(s) (propane and/or butane) and direct them into the domestic LPG supply chain in order to increase the availability of those products.
Commercial LPG supply has recovered to around 70 percent, with priority given to restaurants, hotels, and other bulk consumers. Smaller cylinders are being prioritised for migrant workers.
Authorities have also stepped up enforcement against black marketing and hoarding, conducting thousands of inspections and suspending errant distributors.
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