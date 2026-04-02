ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Waives Customs Duty On Petrochemicals, No Windfall Tax On Diesel, ATF Exports From Reliance SEZ Refinery

New Delhi: India has moved swiftly to stabilise its energy and trade ecosystem amid escalating tensions in West Asia, announcing a mix of fiscal, regulatory and logistical measures even as it clarified that windfall export taxes on fuel will not apply to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refineries such as that of Reliance Industries Ltd.

The government on Thursday confirmed that the recently reimposed windfall export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will not be applicable to SEZ-based refineries, citing judicial precedents. The clarification removes a key uncertainty for one of India’s largest exporters of refined petroleum products.

SEZ Refineries Get Relief from Windfall Tax

The Centre had, effective March 26, reintroduced export duties of Rs 21.50 per litre on diesel and Rs 29.50 per litre on ATF under a special additional excise duty (SAED) framework. Petrol exports, however, remain exempt. The move came alongside a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion domestic consumers.

The recent violence over relations between Russia and Ukraine and the associated rise in worldwide energy prices, has caused the United States to reinstate its original tax that was imposed as of July 2022, due to ongoing issues with international instability and resulting energy availability. After an interruption at the end of December 2024, the US has chosen to reimpose this tax on imported goods as well as gasoline.

However, according to senior officials from the Department of Revenue, SEZ refineries will remain outside the ambit of these duties. “As per judicial pronouncements, the special additional excise duty is not applicable on SEZ refineries,” a senior official said, effectively insulating export-oriented units from the tax burden.

This exemption is significant given that SEZ refineries contribute substantially to India’s fuel export volumes, particularly to Europe and other deficit markets.

Customs Duty Waiver to Support Industry

In a parallel move aimed at easing cost pressures on domestic manufacturing, the government has announced a complete customs duty exemption on select chemical and petrochemical products for a three-month period till June 30, 2026.

Officials said the measure is designed as a “temporary and targeted relief” to ensure uninterrupted availability of critical inputs for downstream industries such as plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and automotive manufacturing.

The exemption is expected to help stabilise prices and reduce supply chain disruptions at a time when global trade routes are under stress. While the government acknowledged a potential revenue loss from the move, it said the exact fiscal impact remains uncertain due to volatile global conditions and offsetting duty collections elsewhere.

Strategic Importance of Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is an essential and highly strategic shipping lane where more than 20 percent of the world's crude oil, LPG and natural gas supply travel through. As one of India's most important shipping corridors, any disruption to that corridor has a direct impact on India regarding energy security and trade logistics. For example, during 2024 nearly 90 percent of the LPG and approximately 45 percent of crude oil transported into India transit through that corridor.

Further, officials have indicated that rerouting cargo due to instability in the region has resulted in increased shipping costs and shipping delays for imported goods to Europe and the United States.