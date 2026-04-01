ETV Bharat / bharat

'Partial ATF Price Hike Is To Ensure Air Travel Remains Accessible': Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the decision to allow partial increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines is aimed at easing pressure on passengers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that the government has limited the increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines to 25 per cent, a move aimed to protect domestic air travel and maintain vital air connectivity for trade and logistics.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Asangba Chuba, joint secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the decision has been taken to ensure domestic operational cost remains manageable. "The Indian airline industry has welcomed this decision. The measure provides critical relief as global energy markets face unprecedented surges due to the disruptions in West Asia. This intervention will ensure that domestic operational cost of Indian carriers remain manageable," Chuba said.

According to the official, for Indian carriers where fuel accounts for 40 per cent of the total operating expenses, this move prevents potential industry wide crisis. "It allows airlines to maintain competitive pricing for domestic flyers, avoiding additional fuel surcharges that would have been necessary under market linked pricing mechanism," he added.

"The Indian airline industry has also informed that such calibrated measures are critical for maintaining operational stability and financial sustainability in challenging global environment. Also, it helps at protecting passenger interests and supporting the overall resilience of aviation sector," he said

Chuba asserted that the government's priority is to ensure air travel remains accessible and support broader economy by ensuring smooth movement of cargo and maintain vital air connectivity for trade and logistics.

Adequate Stock Of Seeds, Fetilisers: Agriculture Ministry

The Agriculture Ministry said there is a surplus of over 19 lakh quintals of seeds and adequate stocks are available across all states for the Kharif season.

Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, additional secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said that a self-reliant system is in place for production and distribution of seeds, and adequate seeds are available across all states. "We are in good place in terms of seeds. For the Kharif season, there is a surplus of 19.29 lakh quintals of seeds. Government has made a priority allocation of LPG/PNG for seed drying for maize along with uninterrupted fuel supply", she said.