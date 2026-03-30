Adequate Fertiliser Stock Available Despite West Asia Crisis: Govt
Department of Fertiliser has set up a task force to inform about global availability and potential fertiliser sources.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday assured that the fertiliser stocks in the country are adequate despite the ongoing crisis in the West Asia.
Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Aparna S Sharma, additional secretary, Department of Fertiliser said that the prevailing situation is very vulnerable but the government has dealt it in a strategic manner. Gulf is important due to 80 to 30 per cent urea, 30 per cent DAP and 50 per cent LNG imports, she said.
"The ongoing situation has brought in price fluctuations in the global fertiliser market and the domestic market has also been impacted," she said.
Asserting that the existing fertiliser stocks are adequate, Sharma said that the requirement for upcoming Kharif season is 390 lakh tonne while last year the actual sale was 361 lakh tonne. "Presently, we have adequate stocks of fertiliser. As on date, 180 lakh metric tonne of fertiliser is available compared to 147 lakh tonne that was available last year. April and May are lean months for agriculture sector and these months are for fetiliser stock build-up," she said.
A task force has been set up to inform about the global availability and potential sources of fertiliser, including urea, from time to time while efforts are underway for stabilitising raw material supplies, she said
According to Sharma, measures are on to diversify sourcing apart from Gulf countries like Russia, Morocco, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and Canada. Also the Department is in contact with Indian Missions for alternative supply sources.
"We have sufficient stocks available. Our minister has spoken to states and sensitised them on the issue. A strict watch is being kept on black marketing and hoarding on fertilisers. Urea and DAP are made available to farmers. Also, a contingency control room has been set up to ensure constant monitoring," she said.
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