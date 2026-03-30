ETV Bharat / bharat

Adequate Fertiliser Stock Available Despite West Asia Crisis: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday assured that the fertiliser stocks in the country are adequate despite the ongoing crisis in the West Asia.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Aparna S Sharma, additional secretary, Department of Fertiliser said that the prevailing situation is very vulnerable but the government has dealt it in a strategic manner. Gulf is important due to 80 to 30 per cent urea, 30 per cent DAP and 50 per cent LNG imports, she said.

"The ongoing situation has brought in price fluctuations in the global fertiliser market and the domestic market has also been impacted," she said.

Asserting that the existing fertiliser stocks are adequate, Sharma said that the requirement for upcoming Kharif season is 390 lakh tonne while last year the actual sale was 361 lakh tonne. "Presently, we have adequate stocks of fertiliser. As on date, 180 lakh metric tonne of fertiliser is available compared to 147 lakh tonne that was available last year. April and May are lean months for agriculture sector and these months are for fetiliser stock build-up," she said.