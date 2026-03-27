ETV Bharat / bharat

'Lockdown Rumors Are False, Fuel Stocks Can Last At Least 2 Months': Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday ruled out rumours of imposing a lockdown in India in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and fuel shortage. Senior officials urged people not to believe in rumours or fake news, reiterating that there is adequate stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel to last for at least two months.

"There is no situation like lockdown and it has not been discussed. The rumours of lockdown are completely false," said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.

She said that crude oil inventories are lined up for next two months while the situation of petrol, diesel and LPG too is good. Sharma said the commercial LPG allocation has been raised to 70 per cent for the benefit of the consumers with priority to steel, automobile, chemical and plastics industries.

She said that due to rumours, long queues were seen at petrol pums but there is sufficient stock of fuel. "Almost all countries have hiked fuel prices but in India there is nothing like that. Government of India could have either let the consumers take the burden of price hike or itself take the hit. Here, government took hit to ensure that price hike does not impact the common people," Sharma said.

According to her, since 2022, either there has been a decrease in fuel prices or the rates have remained unchanged. This should be kept in mind, she said.