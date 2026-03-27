'Lockdown Rumors Are False, Fuel Stocks Can Last At Least 2 Months': Petroleum Ministry
Senior officials of petroleum, shipping and external affairs ministries informed about the steps taken in view of the recent developments in West Asia.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government on Friday ruled out rumours of imposing a lockdown in India in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis and fuel shortage. Senior officials urged people not to believe in rumours or fake news, reiterating that there is adequate stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel to last for at least two months.
"There is no situation like lockdown and it has not been discussed. The rumours of lockdown are completely false," said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.
She said that crude oil inventories are lined up for next two months while the situation of petrol, diesel and LPG too is good. Sharma said the commercial LPG allocation has been raised to 70 per cent for the benefit of the consumers with priority to steel, automobile, chemical and plastics industries.
She said that due to rumours, long queues were seen at petrol pums but there is sufficient stock of fuel. "Almost all countries have hiked fuel prices but in India there is nothing like that. Government of India could have either let the consumers take the burden of price hike or itself take the hit. Here, government took hit to ensure that price hike does not impact the common people," Sharma said.
According to her, since 2022, either there has been a decrease in fuel prices or the rates have remained unchanged. This should be kept in mind, she said.
Highlighting the recent step taken by the Central government to shield domestic consumers from a surge in global oil prices, CBIC chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said the excise duty on petrol and diesel has been slashed by Rs 10 per litre while export duty has been imposed on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
Chaturvedi said the Rs 10 slash has reduced petrol price from Rs 21.90 to Rs 11.90 per litre and diesel price from Rs 17.80 to Rs 7.8 per litre. On the other hand, an export duty of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel and Rs 29.5 per litre of ATF.
"The decision to impose duties on export of diesel and ATF is aimed to prioritise domestic availability and ensure energy security for country.
Our government's response has been a calibrated one in view of the global oil situation. The rates will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis," he said.
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