ETV Bharat / bharat

'Domestic PNG Supply Is Govt's Priority': Ministry Of Petroleum, Natural Gas

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday clarified that the government's priority is domestic piped natural gas (PNG) supply. She also reiterated there is an adequate availability of petrol and diesel and that fuel prices have not been hiked.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government is ensuring 100 percent domestic PNG supply and necessary measures are being taken by the states to develop natural gas infrastructure. "Domestic PNG connection is the government's priority and 100 percent supply is being made available to the consumers," she said.

Deliberating on the steps taken by the government for expanding PNG infrastructure, Sharma said in Delhi, notifications have been issued where road restoration charge has been done away with and pipelines are laid 24x7.

"In the last 25 days, 2.5 lakh applications for new PNG connections have been received while 2.2 lakh consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG," she said.