'Domestic PNG Supply Is Govt's Priority': Ministry Of Petroleum, Natural Gas
Around 2.5 lakh new PNG applications have been received while 2.2 lakh consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG in last 25 days.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday clarified that the government's priority is domestic piped natural gas (PNG) supply. She also reiterated there is an adequate availability of petrol and diesel and that fuel prices have not been hiked.
Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government is ensuring 100 percent domestic PNG supply and necessary measures are being taken by the states to develop natural gas infrastructure. "Domestic PNG connection is the government's priority and 100 percent supply is being made available to the consumers," she said.
Deliberating on the steps taken by the government for expanding PNG infrastructure, Sharma said in Delhi, notifications have been issued where road restoration charge has been done away with and pipelines are laid 24x7.
"In the last 25 days, 2.5 lakh applications for new PNG connections have been received while 2.2 lakh consumers have shifted from LPG to PNG," she said.
Migrant labourers will get five kg cylinders on priority, she said adding that in 26 states, 22,000 tonne LPG have been allocated while yesterday, 30,000 five kg cylinders were provided.
Urging people not to believe in rumours and avoid panic buying, she said, refineries are operating at optimum capacity and 26 crore tonne of crude oil can be refined annually. "In last few days we saw long queus at retail outlets and petrol pumps and reports of panic buying. I want to reassure that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no shortage anywhere. So, don't believe in rumours and avoid panic buying. Also, I want to point out that there has been no hike in petrol and diesel prices," she said.
On efforts to stop black marketing and illegal hoarding, Sharma said that yesterday 2700 raids were conducted and 2000 cylinders seized. Raids were successfully conducted across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
She also clarified that reports of a change in LPG refill booking timelines are false and the existing timeframes remain unchanged.
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