'Situation Remains Concerning But Domestic LPG Supply Is Normal': Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas
At the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments In West Asia, officials from the petroleum, shipping, and external affairs ministries outlined the government's preparedness across sectors.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that the LPG supply is normal and domestic cylinder delivery is uninterrupted though the situation still remains concerning.
"The LPG situation remains concerning but supply is on normal level. We request people not to pay heed to rumours and wait patiently for the delivery of your cylinder. Also consumers are requested to focus on alternative fuel methods," said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.
According to Sharma, all refineries are operating at highest capacities while domestic LPG production is underway. Sufficient LPG stocks are available with all states, she said adding that around 7500 consumers have shifted from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG). The situation is still concerning but no dry-outs have been reported, she added.
Sharma said that 93 percent of online LPG booking has been recorded and there has been a decrease in panic booking.
Urging state governments to step up monitoring in view of complaints of black marketing and illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders, Sharma said 4500 raids have been conducted across the country. Oil marketing teams too have conducted surprise visits, she added.
She also said that there has been a slight hike in premium petrol prices. Petrol and diesel prices have been deregulated and the prices are increased by oil marketing companies, she said assuring that common consumers will not be affected.
During the joint media briefing, senior officials from the petroleum, shipping, and external affairs ministries outlined the preparedness across sectors, while urging citizens to avoid panic and rely on official information.
Aseem R Mahajan, joint secretary (Gulf) in the External Affairs Ministry said government's focus is on the safety and security of the Indian nationals in the region. Control rooms are operational and the government has a robust mechanism to share info with state governments, he said adding that the Indian Missions are functioning round the clock and issuing necessary advisories.
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