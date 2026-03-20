ETV Bharat / bharat

'Situation Remains Concerning But Domestic LPG Supply Is Normal': Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that the LPG supply is normal and domestic cylinder delivery is uninterrupted though the situation still remains concerning.

"The LPG situation remains concerning but supply is on normal level. We request people not to pay heed to rumours and wait patiently for the delivery of your cylinder. Also consumers are requested to focus on alternative fuel methods," said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia.

According to Sharma, all refineries are operating at highest capacities while domestic LPG production is underway. Sufficient LPG stocks are available with all states, she said adding that around 7500 consumers have shifted from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG). The situation is still concerning but no dry-outs have been reported, she added.

Sharma said that 93 percent of online LPG booking has been recorded and there has been a decrease in panic booking.