'No Need For Panic Booking': Sujata Sharma On LPG Shortage

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has asked people not to go for panic booking of LPG cylinders, assuring that the delivery remains at 2.5 days while booking period will be 25 days.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Wednesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "There is no need for consumers to rush or go for panic booking. As part of demand management, the booking period of LPG cylinders has been raised from 21 to 25 days. Distribution backlogs are being cleared. Government is constantly monitoring the situation and necessary steps are being taken. Consumers should try to use LPG cautiously."

Sharma assured that crude oil supply remains secured.