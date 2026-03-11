'No Need For Panic Booking': Sujata Sharma On LPG Shortage
Sujata Sharma said the price of LPG in India is much lower compared to many neighbouring countries.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has asked people not to go for panic booking of LPG cylinders, assuring that the delivery remains at 2.5 days while booking period will be 25 days.
Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Wednesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "There is no need for consumers to rush or go for panic booking. As part of demand management, the booking period of LPG cylinders has been raised from 21 to 25 days. Distribution backlogs are being cleared. Government is constantly monitoring the situation and necessary steps are being taken. Consumers should try to use LPG cautiously."
Sharma assured that crude oil supply remains secured.
She said, "Government has absorbed a major portion of the cost increased to protect consumers. The current price of domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi in Rs 913, which is after the Rs 60 hike. Without government's intervention price would have been much higher". The LPG price in India much lower than many other countries, she added.
She further said that the government has issued an order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, that seeks to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic gas to the priority sector and also directs the refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of LPG along with diverting key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool. LPG, CNG and piped cooking gas are in the top priority.
Also Read