'India Continues To Buy Oil From Diversified Sources Amid West Asia Crisis': MEA Spokesperson
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured there is adequate stock of fuel and no dry-outs have been reported anywhere.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that India is discussing the situation at the Strait of Hormuz with other countries to ensure that Indian vessels currently in the region are able to return to India.
There are currently 15 Indian vessels in the Persian region while nine have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached India.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that India continues to buy oil from diversified sources keeping in mind the energy requirements of the Indian population, the global situation and market condition. "We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an early end to this conflict," Randhir Jaisal, spokesperson of MEA said at the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Development in West Asia.
The Ministry of Petroleum reiterated that there is adequate stock of fuel and asked people to buy fuel only as per requirement. "Domestic LPG supply is normal and no dry-outs have been reported anywhere. Online LPG bookings is at 98 percent and 93 percent deliveries are through authentication codes," said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Sharma informed that additional commercial LPG allocation has been given to 21 states that have supported piped natural gas (PNG) network. Around 34,200 consumers, who had both LPG and PNG connections, have surrendered their LPG connections.
The Ministry said that 2100 raids were conducted to crackdown on black marketing and illegal hoarding on Tuesday and till now penalties have been imposed on 237 distributors.