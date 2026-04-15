ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Continues To Buy Oil From Diversified Sources Amid West Asia Crisis': MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that India is discussing the situation at the Strait of Hormuz with other countries to ensure that Indian vessels currently in the region are able to return to India.

There are currently 15 Indian vessels in the Persian region while nine have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India continues to buy oil from diversified sources keeping in mind the energy requirements of the Indian population, the global situation and market condition. "We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an early end to this conflict," Randhir Jaisal, spokesperson of MEA said at the Inter Ministerial Briefing on Recent Development in West Asia.