ETV Bharat / bharat

Jag Vikram, First Indian Vessel To Cross Hormuz After Ceasefire To Arrive In Kandla Port On Tuesday

New Delhi: India-flagged vessel Jag Vikram, carrying 20,400 MT of LPG, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz two days back, is expected to arrive in Kandla Port on April 14, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday.

This vessel, which was the first to transit the waterway since announcement of the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, has 24 Indian seafarers on board, the Ministry said.

The Centre has repatriated 21,077 Indian seafarers till now, of whom, 93 were brought back to India from the Gulf areas in the last 24 hours. Operation across all ports is normal and no congestion has been reported anywhere, it added.