Jag Vikram, First Indian Vessel To Cross Hormuz After Ceasefire To Arrive In Kandla Port On Tuesday
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways says, operation across all ports is normal and no congestion has been reported anywhere.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: India-flagged vessel Jag Vikram, carrying 20,400 MT of LPG, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz two days back, is expected to arrive in Kandla Port on April 14, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday.
This vessel, which was the first to transit the waterway since announcement of the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, has 24 Indian seafarers on board, the Ministry said.
The Centre has repatriated 21,077 Indian seafarers till now, of whom, 93 were brought back to India from the Gulf areas in the last 24 hours. Operation across all ports is normal and no congestion has been reported anywhere, it added.
Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Development in West Asia, Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Ministry in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking all efforts to bring back the Indian vessels. Presently, a total 15 Indian-flagged and Indian-owned vessels are in the strategic waterway awaiting passage along with several foreign vessels carrying Indian-bound cargo, the official added.
Jag Vikram is the ninth vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Prior to it, Indian vessel Green Asha crossed Hormuz and reached India on April 9, he said.
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