ETV Bharat / bharat

Crude Secured, Kitchens Prioritised: India Navigates Energy Shock After Russian Oil Waiver Ends

New Delhi: India has managed to secure adequate crude oil supplies and maintain stable fuel availability despite the expiration of the Russian oil waiver and ongoing geopolitical disruptions, senior government officials said, even as challenges persist in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports and natural gas supplies.

Addressing concerns over energy security, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the country’s crude procurement strategy remains firmly in place. “As far as crude is concerned, we have all cargoes tied up and fully sufficient supplies,” she said, underlining that India’s refining ecosystem is operating at full throttle.

According to Sharma, domestic refineries are currently running at peak capacity, with some units even exceeding 100 percent utilisation. This aggressive processing push has helped cushion the impact of supply-side uncertainties triggered by global tensions and sanctions-related shifts in trade flows.

However, the situation is more complex when it comes to LPG, a critical household fuel. Sharma acknowledged that a significant portion of India’s LPG imports. around 60 percent, was previously sourced from a specific region now impacted by geopolitical instability. “Yes, the reduction in LPG imports is a matter of concern,” she said, adding that the government has undertaken multiple interventions to bridge the gap, even though it cannot be fully eliminated.

One of the primary measures has been ramping up domestic LPG production to the maximum feasible level within refineries. Despite technical limitations tied to crude processing configurations, domestic output has been pushed to over 46,000–47,000 metric tonnes. “There may be slight fluctuations depending on the crude mix, but production remains strong,” Sharma noted.

To manage constrained supplies, the government has adopted a prioritisation strategy, placing household consumption at the top. “We must ensure that every kitchen has access to cooking gas. As a result, commercial LPG supplies were initially slashed, at one stage nearing zero, before being gradually restored to about 70 percent of normal levels. Recent data shows that around 4 to 4.2 million commercial cylinders have been supplied, Sharma said.

“In parallel, support has been extended to vulnerable groups, particularly migrant workers and individuals without regular LPG connections. The government has scaled up the distribution of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders (FTL), which are easier to access and require minimal documentation. Consumers can obtain refills by presenting a valid ID, without the need for address proof, although checks are in place to prevent diversion and black marketing.”

The scale of outreach has been significant. Over the past two days alone, approximately 5,500 awareness camps were conducted across multiple states and union territories, distributing around 6,700 small cylinders. In the last two weeks, sales of 5-kg cylinders have crossed 675,000 units, with daily sales rising from an average of 70,000 in February to over 90,000 on April 4. Officials say this indicates both availability and growing adoption.

Beyond LPG, India has also faced disruptions in natural gas supplies, particularly after Qatar declared force majeure, affecting contracted shipments. To manage this, the government issued sectoral prioritisation orders. Domestic PNG (piped natural gas) consumers and CNG vehicle users have been ensured 100 percent supply, while fertiliser plants and refineries have faced temporary cuts.

“Fertiliser plants were receiving around 70 percent of their gas requirement earlier, but this is now being increased to approximately 90 percent as availability improves,” Sharma said.