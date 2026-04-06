Crude Secured, Kitchens Prioritised: India Navigates Energy Shock After Russian Oil Waiver Ends
Government says all crude cargoes are secured and supplies remain “fully sufficient,” with refineries running at peak capacity, reports ETV Bharat's Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India has managed to secure adequate crude oil supplies and maintain stable fuel availability despite the expiration of the Russian oil waiver and ongoing geopolitical disruptions, senior government officials said, even as challenges persist in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports and natural gas supplies.
Addressing concerns over energy security, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the country’s crude procurement strategy remains firmly in place. “As far as crude is concerned, we have all cargoes tied up and fully sufficient supplies,” she said, underlining that India’s refining ecosystem is operating at full throttle.
According to Sharma, domestic refineries are currently running at peak capacity, with some units even exceeding 100 percent utilisation. This aggressive processing push has helped cushion the impact of supply-side uncertainties triggered by global tensions and sanctions-related shifts in trade flows.
However, the situation is more complex when it comes to LPG, a critical household fuel. Sharma acknowledged that a significant portion of India’s LPG imports. around 60 percent, was previously sourced from a specific region now impacted by geopolitical instability. “Yes, the reduction in LPG imports is a matter of concern,” she said, adding that the government has undertaken multiple interventions to bridge the gap, even though it cannot be fully eliminated.
One of the primary measures has been ramping up domestic LPG production to the maximum feasible level within refineries. Despite technical limitations tied to crude processing configurations, domestic output has been pushed to over 46,000–47,000 metric tonnes. “There may be slight fluctuations depending on the crude mix, but production remains strong,” Sharma noted.
To manage constrained supplies, the government has adopted a prioritisation strategy, placing household consumption at the top. “We must ensure that every kitchen has access to cooking gas. As a result, commercial LPG supplies were initially slashed, at one stage nearing zero, before being gradually restored to about 70 percent of normal levels. Recent data shows that around 4 to 4.2 million commercial cylinders have been supplied, Sharma said.
“In parallel, support has been extended to vulnerable groups, particularly migrant workers and individuals without regular LPG connections. The government has scaled up the distribution of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders (FTL), which are easier to access and require minimal documentation. Consumers can obtain refills by presenting a valid ID, without the need for address proof, although checks are in place to prevent diversion and black marketing.”
The scale of outreach has been significant. Over the past two days alone, approximately 5,500 awareness camps were conducted across multiple states and union territories, distributing around 6,700 small cylinders. In the last two weeks, sales of 5-kg cylinders have crossed 675,000 units, with daily sales rising from an average of 70,000 in February to over 90,000 on April 4. Officials say this indicates both availability and growing adoption.
Beyond LPG, India has also faced disruptions in natural gas supplies, particularly after Qatar declared force majeure, affecting contracted shipments. To manage this, the government issued sectoral prioritisation orders. Domestic PNG (piped natural gas) consumers and CNG vehicle users have been ensured 100 percent supply, while fertiliser plants and refineries have faced temporary cuts.
“Fertiliser plants were receiving around 70 percent of their gas requirement earlier, but this is now being increased to approximately 90 percent as availability improves,” Sharma said.
Additional allocations are also being made to city gas distribution networks, with 17 states and union territories receiving enhanced supply to support PNG expansion.
As part of its efforts to improve resilience for the long term, the government is looking into options for establishing strategic gas reserves, although no final decisions have been made to date; however, according to officials with knowledge of such measures, the proposals are actively being evaluated due to the unpredictability of global energy markets.
While there have been some supply chains problems, authorities have assured that the supply of both diesel and petrol is stable nationwide. None of the region’s fuel stations have reported any fuel shortages. Also, through fiscal policy instruments, e.g., by way of excise duty reductions on fuel sales and export taxes on fuels, the government has been providing consumers with price protection against spikes in the global price of fuel. Furthermore, officials remarked that the price of fuel in India is lower than that in many of its neighbouring countries.
The Ministry of Shipping has also monitored the transit of vessels within the shipping industry due to regional security concerns, for example in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a major global chokepoint for shipping. According to Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the ministry, both the LPG-carrying vessels Green Sanvi and Green Asha, flagged as Indian vessels, carrying 46,500 tonnes and 15,500 tonnes, LPG respectively, have successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to him, there are presently 16 vessels on the Indian oil registry operating in the area such as LNG carriers, LPG carriers, crude oil carriers and bulk cargo carriers. Out of the six crude carriers, five are loaded to full capacity and there are currently 1 of the 2 LPG carriers loaded (the remaining is empty). Additionally, there are 17 vessels with Indian cargo onboard (including both Indian and foreign flagged) currently operating in the area.
There are two vessels expected to arrive soon in Indian ports: The Green Sanvi is due to arrive on April 7 and the Green Asha is due to arrive on April 9. The port infrastructure to support the Jawaharlal Nehru Port has been created to assist with the efficient handling and distribution of these vessels.
Additionally, Mangal has indicated that there is no indication of any fees/charges that Iran has put in place to allow vessels to pass through Iranian waters, which contradicts speculation about increased costs for shipping.
Finally, the government has stepped up enforcement actions against black market and storing of LPG cylinders in the past month. The government has conducted over 100,000 inspections and raids throughout states and union territories resulting in the seizure of approximately 52,000 cylinders, filing of 850 FIRs, and arresting 220 individuals. Oil marketing companies have also issued around 1,500 show-cause notices, penalised 118 distributors, and suspended 41.
Officials highlighted that the states have been directed to hold routine press briefings and ensure the process is visible to the public for the purpose of reassuring them.
As confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal, “Eight Indian nationals have died as a result of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while one is reported missing. The seven mortal remains have been repatriated, while work continues to bring back the eighth body. The Indian Government is in contact with the affected family and has been actively engaging with various parties who have an interest in this matter diplomatically.”
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