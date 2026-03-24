ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Need To Panic, Govt Has Adequate Fuel Stocks': Ministry Of Petroleum, Natural Gas

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday appealed people not to pay heed to rumours of petrol and diesel shortages, assuring of adequate fuel stocks.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Development in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, yesterday there were some reports of rumour mongering and panic booking. "I would request people not to pay heed to any rumours and refrain from panic booking. All refineries are in full capacity and there are sufficient stocks," she said.

She said there are one lakh petrol pumps and all are operating in full capacity.

The Government of India is promoting expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) connections appealing domestic and commercial consumers to shift to PNG, she said. "Earlier too we had informed that there are 60 lakh households where PNG connections can be immediately given and we appeal these people to take PNG connections. On yesterday alone, 7.5 PNG connections have been given to domestic and commercial consumers. LPG supply has been affected by the geopolitical situation but lot of cargoes are lined up and no dry-outs have been reported," she assured.

She said that yesterday some panic bookings were observed but the supply was normal.