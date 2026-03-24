'No Need To Panic, Govt Has Adequate Fuel Stocks': Ministry Of Petroleum, Natural Gas
At the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Development in West Asia, senior officials of petroleum, shipping and external affairs ministries urged citizens not to panic.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Tuesday appealed people not to pay heed to rumours of petrol and diesel shortages, assuring of adequate fuel stocks.
Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Development in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, yesterday there were some reports of rumour mongering and panic booking. "I would request people not to pay heed to any rumours and refrain from panic booking. All refineries are in full capacity and there are sufficient stocks," she said.
She said there are one lakh petrol pumps and all are operating in full capacity.
The Government of India is promoting expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) connections appealing domestic and commercial consumers to shift to PNG, she said. "Earlier too we had informed that there are 60 lakh households where PNG connections can be immediately given and we appeal these people to take PNG connections. On yesterday alone, 7.5 PNG connections have been given to domestic and commercial consumers. LPG supply has been affected by the geopolitical situation but lot of cargoes are lined up and no dry-outs have been reported," she assured.
She said that yesterday some panic bookings were observed but the supply was normal.
Sharma said that the commercial LPG allocation has been increased 50 percent of the requirement and orders have been issued to give priority to restaurants, 'dhabas', industrial canteens, government and local body-run outlets, community kitchens and migrant labourers.
Around 11 lakh migrant labourers have taken gas connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, she said.
She also said that the state governments have been repeatedly requested to step up surveillance and inspections are underway. Nearly 155 arrests have been made yesterday, she added.
Apart from Sharma, senior officials from the shipping, and external affairs ministries outlined the preparedness across sectors and urged people to rely on official information.
Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping and Waterways Ministry said all ships in the Gulf region are safe and no untoward incident has been recorded in the last 24 hours. He said that two Indian LPG-loaded vessels have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and will arrive Indian ports on March 26 and 27.
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