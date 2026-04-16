ETV Bharat / bharat

Intensify Action Against Use Of Illegal Fruit Ripening Agents: FSSAI To State Food Commissioners

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday asked state food commissioners to intensify inspections in fruit markets and godowns to curb the use of prohibited artificial ripening agents like calcium carbide.

In a letter, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked states' food commissioners to monitor the sale of fresh fruits for the use of unauthorised or prohibited artificial ripening agents.

FSSAI mentioned that use of calcium carbide (masala) is prohibited under its Regulations for use as artificial ripening agent in fruits like mangoes, bananas, and papayas etc.

The calcium carbide poses serious health risks such as difficulty in swallowing, vomiting and skin ulcer, it pointed out.

Furthermore, FSSAI said it has come to notice that certain FBOs (food business operators) are engaging in the practice of dipping fruits in ethephon solution for artificial ripening of bananas and other fruits.