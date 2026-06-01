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Intense Lobbying Begins For Cabinet Berths As DK Shivakumar Set to Form New Govt In Karnataka

Bengaluru: With preparations underway for DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka's next Chief Minister on June 3, intense lobbying has begun among Congress leaders seeking a place in the new cabinet. While several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah government are expected to retain their positions, a large number of first-timers and young legislators are also pressing their claims for ministerial berths.



As the formation of the new government enters its final stages, political activity has intensified within the Congress. According to party sources, around 13 to 14 ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are likely to find a place in the new ministry headed by Shivakumar. At the same time, there is growing speculation that several fresh faces will be inducted, triggering competition among both senior leaders and newcomers.



Sources indicate that a number of senior ministers, close associates of Siddaramaiah, and leaders considered part of the Congress high command's quota are likely to continue in the cabinet. However, discussions within party circles suggest that ministers whose performance was viewed as unsatisfactory may miss out on a second term. Factors such as administrative performance, caste representation, and regional balance are expected to play a key role in the final selection.



Among those believed to be strong contenders for re-induction are Dr G Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Santosh Lad, MC Sudhakar, Priyank Kharge, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Byrathi Suresh, HK Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Shivaraj Tangadagi and Ramalinga Reddy. Party insiders say many of these leaders enjoy either the backing of the high command or Siddaramaiah, increasing their chances of retaining ministerial positions.



At the same time, several legislators are actively lobbying for their first opportunity in the cabinet. While some are seeking support through Siddaramaiah, others are believed to be relying on their proximity to Shivakumar. The competition is particularly intense among leaders identified with the Shivakumar camp.



Names being discussed as potential new entrants include NA Haris, Kunigal Ranganath, Magadi Balakrishna, TB Jayachandra, K Shadakshari, Gubbi Srinivas, Hitnal, Ashok Pattan, Tanveer Sait, UT Khader, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Narendra Swamy, Roopa Shashidhar, Lakshman Savadi and Belur Gopalakrishna.



Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the political future of several ministers from the outgoing cabinet. Congress circles are discussing the possibility of leaders such as Rahim Khan, RB Timmapur, K Venkatesh, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Laxmi Hebbalkar and Boseraju being dropped from the new ministry. Sources suggest that some ministers were not seen as sufficiently active or impactful during their tenure, reducing their chances of reappointment.



As Shivakumar prepares to assume office, his residence in Sadashivanagar has emerged as the centre of political activity. Former ministers and legislators have been making frequent visits to congratulate him and simultaneously stake their claim for cabinet positions. Leaders including Santosh Lad, Priyank Kharge, KH Muniyappa, Ashok Pattan, Mankal Vaidya, MB Patil, Roopa Shashidhar, Madhu Bangarappa, Tanveer Sait and Dinesh Gundu Rao are among those who have met him in recent days.



Alongside the race for ministerial berths, competition has also intensified for the Deputy Chief Minister posts. While some sources suggest the new cabinet may have two Deputy Chief Ministers, others indicate that up to four such positions are under consideration.



Among the names being discussed for Deputy Chief Minister are M.B. Patil, Priyank Kharge, G. Parameshwara and Zameer Ahmed Khan. Several leaders are reportedly lobbying with the party high command, though no final decision has yet been taken. The Congress leadership is expected to make the final call on the structure of the cabinet.



Speaking after meeting Shivakumar, MLA Ashok Pattan said he had congratulated the incoming Chief Minister and expressed confidence that he would provide good governance. He added that all party leaders were working together and that he would continue serving the party regardless of whether he was included in the cabinet.



Younger legislators have also begun openly seeking representation in the ministry. Darshan Dhruvanarayana argued that at least five first- or second-term MLAs should be accommodated in the cabinet to give greater representation to younger leaders. Referring to his late father, former MP Dhruvanarayana, he said his father had dedicated his life to the Congress and would have been deserving of a ministerial position had he been alive. He urged the leadership to provide opportunities to new faces.



Former minister RB Timmapur, after meeting Shivakumar, said he had conveyed his congratulations to the incoming Chief Minister. He acknowledged that every aspirant hopes for a cabinet berth but said the final decision would rest with the Congress high command. "We will accept whatever decision the leadership takes. Only when the final list is announced will we know who has made it to the cabinet," he said.