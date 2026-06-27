ETV Bharat / bharat

Intel Over Possible Khalistani Terror Threat To Delhi, Uttarakhand; Security Agencies On High Alert

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued a security alert for Delhi and Uttarakhand following an alleged threat indicating that Khalistani terrorists could target key locations in the coming days, sources in the intelligence establishment said. According to intelligence sources, the alert warns of possible attacks on temples in Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Government establishments, railway stations and police installations have also been mentioned as potential targets. Sources said the threat was conveyed through an email that reportedly contains references to several temples, government offices and political leaders as possible targets. Following the alert, the Uttarakhand Police, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police have been placed on heightened vigil. Security arrangements at sensitive locations are being reviewed and intensified as a precautionary measure.