Intellectuals Turning Terrorists More Dangerous, Something On Nepal And Bangladesh Scale Was Planned, Delhi Police to SC

New Delhil: The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Supreme Court that when intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground, while arguing against the bail pleas of those arrested in 2020 Delhi riots.

The police also submitted that the suspects had planned something similar to Nepal and Bangladesh, which did not bear fruit.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, strongly opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case.

Police said it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.

During the hearing, Raju said the speeches made by the activists led to violence, which resulted in the death of 53 people, and more than 500 people were injured.

Raju showed in the top court videos of Imam giving "inflammatory speeches" against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and also videos showing him giving speeches at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh, and Asansol in 2019 and 2020, before the riots in February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Raju said something was planned on the scale of Nepal and Bangladesh but it did not happen.

Raju, pointing out that Imam is an engineering graduate, submitted that nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities. The Delhi Police stressed that it is not a matter of simple protests but violent protests, and the accused were referring to blockades.