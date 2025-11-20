Intellectuals Turning Terrorists More Dangerous, Something On Nepal And Bangladesh Scale Was Planned, Delhi Police to SC
Police said intellectuals use state funding to become doctors and then, they do nefarious activities and that they are much more dangerous.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
New Delhil: The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Supreme Court that when intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground, while arguing against the bail pleas of those arrested in 2020 Delhi riots.
The police also submitted that the suspects had planned something similar to Nepal and Bangladesh, which did not bear fruit.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, strongly opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case.
Police said it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities. The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria.
During the hearing, Raju said the speeches made by the activists led to violence, which resulted in the death of 53 people, and more than 500 people were injured.
Raju showed in the top court videos of Imam giving "inflammatory speeches" against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and also videos showing him giving speeches at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh, and Asansol in 2019 and 2020, before the riots in February 2020 riots in Delhi.
Raju said something was planned on the scale of Nepal and Bangladesh but it did not happen.
Raju, pointing out that Imam is an engineering graduate, submitted that nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities. The Delhi Police stressed that it is not a matter of simple protests but violent protests, and the accused were referring to blockades.
The bench queried were speeches part of the chargesheet. Raju replied in the affirmative. It was vehemently argued before the bench that protests were timed with US President Donald Trump's visit to India to get international media coverage, and the ultimate intention was regime change.
Raju argued that CAA protests were a red-herring, the real purpose was regime change, creating economic deprivation and chaos across the country. “These so-called intellectuals are more dangerous than the ground-level terrorists," Raju said.
It was contended before the bench that intellectuals use state funding to become doctors and then, they do nefarious activities. “They are much more dangerous," said Raju.
The Delhi Police counsel submitted that activists wanted to block supplies to Delhi and economically choke the "chicken's neck" in Assam -- the narrow stretch of land that connects the northeast to the rest of India.
The petitioners moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.
The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
The seven others who were part of the group whose bail pleas rejected are: Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.
Read More